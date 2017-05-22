Legacy Reserves: Still Cheap

However, with its financial condition, for investors who like it but are still worried about downside risk, bonds may be a valid alternative at this time.

In this piece, I decided to look at the financial data associated with Legacy Reserves, incorporating all relevant new data into my cash flow model for it.

As those of you who follow me probably know, one of my larger holdings at this time (mostly through the firm's preferred units but also through its common), is Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), an E&P operator located in the Permian Basin. Lately, after seeing energy prices drop and in response to the company's earnings release last month, I figured it would be interesting to look back at the firm and see if my thesis still, fundamentally, makes sense, or if it may be a good time to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Cash flow looks attractive

To be honest with you, I have never owned a bond so my natural predisposition when analyzing a firm is to examine its equity first. However, in order to understand what kind of prospects, if any, a firm like Legacy provides, I must first take a crack at understanding the cash flow potential of the business. After all, especially in a tough energy environment like what Legacy has faced for the past couple of years now, it's cash flow and little else that will indicate its future prospects (or lack thereof).

Using the most recent guidance available, and incorporating some changes to hedging activities during the first quarter of this year, I was able to create the table below. In it, you can see the cash flow that I believe Legacy will generate this year and beyond based on current energy prices. This assumes that oil prices will average, in perpetuity, $50.33 per barrel, while natural gas prices will average $3.256 per Mcf. It applies all differentials, capital expenditures, etc..., but it does not factor in preferred distributions. Although preferred distributions are accruing, they will only be paid when management wants to pay them, so they aren't an immediate cash need today.

Taking all of this into consideration, the picture for Legacy actually looks quite positive in terms of cash flow if you ask me. If my numbers are correct, the company should generate around $57.40 million in free cash flow this year. Next year, that number should increase to $66.40 million, while falling to $53.80 million in 2019. This assumes that capital expenditures remain flat moving forward and that the increase this year, held forever, will be enough to keep production numbers unchanged from next year's own numbers (realistically, production will grow a bit further under these spending levels).

What these numbers indicate, when you factor in that Legacy's market cap right now stands at $148.15 million, is that the firm is trading for 2.68 times this year's projected free cash flow. Next year's multiple is 2.32, while 2019's is 2.86. In the E&P space, this is one of the cheapest firms available, hands down. I should also mention that, since it's hard to predict any cash flow generated from their joint venture, my model does not include data from there, so actual results should, in theory, be higher with guidance at its mid-point. Due to a shifting around of certain assets, and in spite of high capital expenditures in the first quarter of $23.7 million, free cash flow in the first quarter was $11.04 million, so we should, with capex coming in lower throughout the rest of this year, be in the ballpark of my estimates.

Don't like the stock? How about the debt?

Personally, I own more of the preferred shares than the common by a large margin, but I did state in a prior article that my preference is shifting in regards to these. I still feel that way today, but I have only moved a little capital into the common stock above what I had at the time of that writing. However, for investors who like neither option, but still are drawn by the firm's cash flow, the bonds are worth kicking around.

In the image above, you'll see that, as of the time of this writing, Legacy's 2020 bonds, with an 8% yield, are going for $78 per every $100 in par value. Unfortunately, the rating of the bonds still puts it in junk territory, but the distributions, combined with appreciation potential if the firm survives, could result in a nice payday. In the image below, you can see similar results regarding the firm's 6.625% 2021 bonds. These have the same seniority as the 2020 ones, but their interest rate is lower. On the other hand, so too is their price, at $75 for every $100 in par value.

If you like the cash flow of Legacy and if you believe that energy prices will stay at least this high over the next few years, but you feel uncomfortable about the equity, one of these two classes make for interesting prospects. What's more is that, while we have seen them surge in their prices from their lows earlier this year, they are still trading off their highs, which means that investor sentiment may move the debt higher, especially if we see energy prices rebound like I suspect they will.

Takeaway

At this moment, I really like the shares of Legacy and I believe they represent some of the greatest potential in the energy space for long-term investors. This is due primarily to their cash flow potential, which is huge for this year and the years to come, but investors who are worried may want to check out the debt. The upside is nowhere near as great, but the downside should, absent something really unexpected, be far less should matters head south.

