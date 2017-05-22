Apple And Berkshire Hathaway: Following Buffett And Being Buffett Are Two Different Things

Warren Buffett (or Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) if you want to get technical) has built a substantial position into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Given Apple is one of the primary stocks I cover on Seeking Alpha, I have written this article to address Berkshire's $18.6 billion disclosure via its 13-F Filing.

Of course, the personal endorsement via an outsized investment position from the world's most intelligent investor certainly lifts sentiment, but with the caveat that Buffett tends to operate on a different timespan from most investors, as his holding period could span decades.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, Buffett's investment position is much longer term and may not signal that it's the most opportune time to buy shares if you're expecting immediate investment returns. That being the case, many believe Apple is undervalued (rightfully so) and should be bought regardless (which we disagree with somewhat).

Can you follow Buffett into the Apple trade?

Source: TC2000

Over the past 12 months, Buffett has slowly accumulated a position of 133.359 million shares, which is currently valued at $20.27 billion, which was acquired at an average cost basis of $18.6 billion. The famous investor already is up on his position by a couple billion dollars, and if the stock continues to appreciate, we'd imagine Buffett increasing his investment exposure given enough time.

We're not going to rehash Buffett's famous track record when investing into companies. But what we do acknowledge is Apple's potential as a value investment opportunity. Notwithstanding, we're still cautious on near-term price movements and waning sentiment in U.S. equities on aggregate, but we're also optimistic on Apple's long-term sales/earnings growth trajectory notwithstanding near-term weakness in headline earnings results.

Clearly, Buffett doesn't fear volatility and has bought shares knowing that the highs and lows of Apple stock are wide. Perhaps as wide as Moses and the Red Sea.

That being the case, if investors can stomach near-term price movements that are likely more volatile, it makes sense over a multi-year holding cadence. But, if you're the type of jittery bug that moves shares on volatility, it's perhaps better to stay on the sidelines.

We know stock turnover in the United States is 154% currently (12-month rolling average), and when moving through periods of volatility, the turnover rate can hit 400%, according to World Bank data. This means that the average investor in the markets whether passively (due to asset allocations into investment funds) or more directly (via an online brokerage) will close their positions on average every five months, and when market crashes occur (Great Recession of 2007 - 2009), the same average investor will liquidate their positions every three months.

Liquidation can also occur due to fund outflows, which forces the asset manager to close positions and return cash to investors. This tends to happen more slowly with hedge funds, which have gate provisions in the offering documents, and more quickly for mutual funds and ETFs, which offer instant access to liquidity.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While many of you communicate a forever holding period (like in the comment above from my prior Apple article), we also acknowledge that the clear majority of you won't follow this holding pattern.

Hence, we don't make suggestions in equities that take a multi-year framework to realize, because many of you won't hold onto shares long enough to realize those types of gains.

Hence, Mr. Buffett and long-term/long-only investors are a rare breed in today's market environment. Many of you are looking to buy and hold over narrower timeframes that take advantage of three-month to six-month moves, so we publish research under that assumption.

Because we cater our approach to meet the bulk of our readership base, we published a recommendation advising readers to move to the sidelines ahead of broad market volatility. We describe the rationale in more detail in our premium research article that remains exclusive to our research clients.

Following Buffett and Being Buffett are Two Different Things

Mr. Buffett has a much longer holding period than the average investor, and makes investments even ahead of volatility, because he knows markets are an efficient weighing scale when measured over multiple-years, which is well beyond the holding period of most investors.

So, Buffett's going to own Apple regardless of what the broad market is going to do tomorrow, next year, or the next five years. This may become a core holding of Berkshire like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and GEICO.

Hence, Buffett followers also need to recognize the strict emotional discipline of the famed investor and determine for themselves whether they have the right psychology/mindset to hold shares over Buffett's investment timeframe.

I reckon many of you cannot. The psychological hurdles alone create a roadblock that excludes 75%-plus of investors. Furthermore, there are very few who have expertise and knowledge of markets that mirrors Buffett and Munger, or who truly understand Buffett and Munger's approach to investing.

Many self-proclaimed Buffett experts try to replicate and advise readers using Berkshire's approach, but Buffett and Munger tend to employ different strategies in each successive market cycle, with investment selection that tends to meet a loose definition of Buffett's hard rules.

Hence, Buffet and Munger's strategy is difficult to employ, much less replicate. It's like replicating Tom Brady's throwing motion and going on to become the next MVP quarterback with multiple Super Bowl appearances/victories.

Sure, we acknowledge that mirroring the patterns of successful people can contribute to your success, but expecting the same set of outcomes borders on irrational or foolishness.

Following Buffett's and Munger's process of investment selection is not the same as being Buffett and Munger. Many of you will lose patience with an investment and won't strategically allocate assets the way Buffet and Munger can. There are discrepancies in risk tolerance, timeframe, and investment selection.

Buffet and Munger can buy private assets, buy out companies, or accumulate a cash position that's much larger than the average investor or fund managers (for that matter). Buffett gets aggressive at the trough of an economic cycle, whereas the clear majority of you will avoid equities when valuation hits the trough of the Shiller 10-Year P/E Ratio (when measured against the S&P 500).

The psychological lows of a market are draining, and quite frankly, we've seen very few instances where an investor will buy and hold stocks through a recession with regular capital contributions. So, while the advice sounds reasonable when back-tested, many won't adhere to this process regardless of how effective it can be.

Part of the secret recipe to market success is knowing your own innate limitations, and making investments that adhere to a set of principles that make sense for you. Hence, our approach doesn't follow that of a specific investment manager, market expert, criterion method, rule-based approach. We don't believe in blind faith, nor do we suggest ideas that take years to materialize, or suggest day trades either.

Final thoughts

We know the clear majority of you adhere to a holding pattern that sits between day traders and passive allocators. Hence, we hear criticism from long-term holders or short-term traders on a regular basis.

Despite the criticism, we anticipate broad equity exposure is going to underperform in the near term. Those who can withstand volatility should hold on to Apple shares, but for those who can acknowledge their risk tolerance, perhaps it's better to wait on the sidelines, as market volatility is starting to creep back in, and there's very few exceptions to buying at the formative peaks of a market regardless of holding duration.

We're bullish on iPhone 8 and expect Apple's sales/earnings to inflect higher over the next 12 months. We also acknowledge that the stock price has hit our prior price target of $156 and is likely to trend lower following its record run. We have fine tuned our financial model to reflect changes in financial assumptions/conditions, and have reassigned our valuation using our strict framework for valuing securities.

As such, we reiterate our hold recommendation, and $137 price target.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.