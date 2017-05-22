Philip Morris: Dividend Stock Analysis

The Stock - Philip Morris International, Inc.:

The tobacco giant holds a special place in my dividend portfolio's heart. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) was the second dividend stock I ever purchased, and I have watched the company's stock price and annual dividend soar since my initial purchase. What drew me to the company in the first place was the strong market presence Philip Morris brands have in the broader tobacco industry. Per the company's investor relations website, Philip Morris brands represent 6 of the world's top 15 tobacco brands! I love companies with a strong brand presence, and PM fits the bill within the tobacco industry. Further, Philip Morris' international presence is desirable and the company continues to focus on attacking the changing landscape of the tobacco industry (i.e. the emergence of smoke-less tobacco).

Today, I wanted to take an opportunity to analyze this dividend growth tobacco stock. I'm always looking to add to my position in quality, undervalued dividend stocks to my portfolio. So today, let's run Philip Morris through our stock screener and see if I should consider adding to my stake in PM.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of Philip Morris and one of the other legends of the dividend growth community, Altria Group (NYSE: MO). It will be interesting to see how Philip Morris stacks up against the very company that spun them off in 2008. For the purposes of this analysis, we will not include Reynolds American (NYSE: RAI) and British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) due to the recent merger agreement announced in early 2017.

1.) Dividend Yield: I remember the days when PM's dividend yield was nearly 5%. Man their yield has fallen as the company's price continues to appreciate. Currently, PM's yield far exceeds the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 and is slightly higher than their competitors. A nice pass for PM here.

2.) Payout Ratio: PM's 89.9% dividend payout ratio exceeds the 60% threshold we use in our stock screener. Upon first glance, PM would fail this metric of our stock screener. But after taking a deeper dive, the companies in the tobacco industry typically have high payout ratios. MO has a payout ratio of 75%, also above our screener, and on top of it, their investor relations page states that the company's target payout ratio is 80%. So for this metric, I am willing to give PM's high payout ratio a pass as it is a part of the industry norm. One other item that has me feeling better about PM's payout ratio is that the company has seen the payout ratio decrease over the past few years. So the number is high, but is moving lower.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: PM has increased their dividend every year since they were spun off by Altria Group in 2008. And despite the fact that last year's dividend increase was only 1.96%, the company has maintained an average five-year dividend growth rate of 7.9%. Despite the fact that PM is not a Dividend Aristocrat, I am not that concerned about the company's desire to continue growing their annual dividend. MO's consecutive annual dividend increase streak is similar to PM's and their five-year average dividend growth rate is slightly higher at 8.27%. Overall, despite the fact that PM is not an Aristocrat, I believe the company passes the dividend growth metric of our stock screener since PM has paid a dividend every year post spin off and has managed a very solid average dividend growth rate.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lastly, our P/E valuation metric…the final metric of our stock screener. PM's P/E ratio is right in line with the S&P 500's average P/E ratio. Typically, in our quest for undervalued dividend stocks, we are looking for companies with a P/E ratio lower than the broader market. Right now, PM's P/E is higher than I would typically like for a company that I would potentially purchase. Further, PM's ratio is higher than MO's P/E ratio. Hmmm….Very interesting here and I don't know if I can rule this metric a pass for PM just because their P/E ratio is in line with the industry.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Philip Morris does not leave our dividend stock screener without a blemish. While the company's payout ratio was higher than we would typically like, we were willing to consider an exception for the tobacco giant due to the fact that companies in the tobacco industry typically carry a higher payout ratio. However, the company's valuation appears to be high. It is not considered undervalued at the moment, and the point of our dividend stock screener is to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks Not only is PM's P/E ratio just in line with the market, it is higher than one of its main competitors. So for now, despite the fact that I love PM and it was one of the very first dividend growth stocks that I added to my portfolio 4 years ago, I am going to pass on adding additional shares at this time.

What are your thoughts on the results of our stock screener? Do you avoid the tobacco industry as a whole due to the fact that companies have high dividend payout ratios? Would you purchase PM or MO at their current valuation?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a position in PM; however, I have no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours