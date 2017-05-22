Market Volatility Bulletin: Hit The Snooze Button

Last week's shenanigans are over: put volatility back on the shelf and worry about it some other time.

CNBC: 8:55 EST

After the turmoil of last week, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are starting this week out on a much calmer note, trading inside of a 7-point range during Sunday' s overnight session.

Commodities moved higher again, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures trading 0.30% higher, and crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery up another 1.50%. Crude futures rolled over from June delivery late last week.

Spot VIX seems to have stabilized for now, looking to open about 2.50% higher from Friday. After spiking up Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, the VIX shed over 20% to close the week out.

Fed speakers are heavy on the microphones this week, beginning with members Harker, Kashkari, and Brainard, with Chicago Fed President Evans speaking today as well. Later in the week, look for Home Sales numbers Tuesday and Wednesday to potentially get things moving, with GDP numbers from Q1 hitting on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg

Given the cause for last week' s movement, it is quite likely that market movers this week will come from bits of unscheduled political news.

CNBC: Friday Close

Though US stock indexes (NYSEARCA:DIA) finished higher in unison on Friday, it was not enough to turn the week back to positive. All S&P sectors closed Friday higher; energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) led the way. Taking the entire week into account, real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the standout positive performer, gaining 1.34% as the SPX dropped 0.38%. Despite the move higher on Friday, energy stocks posted the biggest loss (0.89%) on the week.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

To begin this week, we highlight an early morning piece from Value/Fundamental Investor titled The Value Of Tactical Rebalancing. The author strives to point out a systematic means for individual investors to rebalance their portfolios, taking trend bias and emotions largely out of the equation.

To begin, Value/Fundamental shows the performance of several popular Vanguard funds since the year 2000, and offers a brief overview of the practice known as tactical asset allocation. For those unfamiliar, consider the typical stock/bond portfolio of 60/40, but with the allocation kept inside of a +/- 5% range. When the equity portion of your portfolio reaches 65.1%, you sell some stocks to get it back down to 60%. As written by Value/Fundamental:

The purpose of this is to keep allocation consistent with your risk portfolio and possibly take advantage of the cyclicality and variations of the market. A percentage as low as 5% is more about downside protection than market timing. In a range around 8%-15% for equities, you can outperform a simple holding strategy. The size of the tactical bands depends on the standard deviation because the normal percent gain or decline is often followed by movement in the opposite direction.

Using a simple two-ETF portfolio consisting of Vanguard' s SPX fund and Vanguard' s Total Bond Market Index fund as an example, consider the following results over the last 17 years with no rebalancing taken into effect.

Source: Value/Fundamental Investor

The author goes on to show results of several range bands, noting that the highest performance was achieved when equities were kept inside of a 12% range, and bonds inside of a 3% range.

Source: Value/Fundamental Investor

In closing, Value/Fundamental offers the following summary:

Portfolio rebalancing can be a very valuable practice for both risk and profits. Now, my model is not perfect for everyone nor every situation, but rather it is just an example of how tactical rebalancing works. Having a systematic process to make decisions for you is the best way to take any emotion out and invest based on the numbers.

Thoughts on Volatility

Last week saw much more volatility from the VIX than we've gotten used to over the past several months. Peaking near 16.27 during Wednesday' s session, spot VIX is back down inside of the 12-handle. VX futures showed the ability to move as well, with those for June expiry trading as high as 14.70 during the week, and back down to roughly 12.70 before Monday' s equity open.

Despite all of the movement that took place mid-week, the current VIX term structure sits largely unchanged from last Monday.

Note that we are marginally higher across the entire curve, with the largest (if you can call it large) difference taking place on the front-end. This is telling of how the market views the potential ((NYSE:LOW)) for a meaningful correction to take place.

Last month' s down move in equities coincided with a move into backwardation in only F1-F2 VX futures. With that fresh on the minds of investors, keeping in mind how quickly we bounced back to near highs, many are likely to want to see backwardation move into at least F2-F3 to signal a larger correction.

At the end of last week, we wrote in some length about the F1-F2 contango in the VX futures structure, noting its move back towards flat.

We noted:

This is the range in our minds where we tend to like the short side of the VIX trade. We don't like it when contango is too high, as it indicates to us the willingness of longs to pay through the nose… why would they do that, unless they see a real pick-up in vol on the horizon? We understand that the shorts have the advantage from a probability standpoint… 10+ contango is after all a giant head start.

Especially given last week' s volatility bull failure, we see this are as a high percentage place to be on the short vol side if that reflects your outlook.

Vol has calmed considerably since the "flash crash" of last week. In fairness, options traders never saw the fall as getting out of hand. Even on the strong move lower in ES, at-the-money never got much beyond a 14 handle, which in the grand scheme of things is quite low given how unexpected the move was.

Still, weekly vol is not at the 5.5 level we saw it registering last Tuesday! Monthly has come down, and quarterly along with it. It looks as though it is time to go back to sleep.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Monday, May 8 we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

We were supposed to close this trade down on Friday. At the time we penned Tracking-the-Trade, the overall position was up $6.95.

We found the dynamic of the position - alongside the interesting market movements from last week - to be such that we thought it would be informative to extend the trade out until this Friday. Not so much from the standpoint of wanting to improve the P&L on the trade, but just to see how the Greeks shifted, expiries on the May22 (today) coming into play, etc.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

After last week's roller coaster, ES currently sits at 2384, not at all far from where we initiated.

Tactics:

We opened on May8 trading the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday May12 we suggested a modification that turned out to be crucial last Wednesday when the S&P dove.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

It is worthy of mention that when the ES shot down to the 2350 area, the implied vol on these options were indeed higher than the 10.4 "predicted" vol that they sported. Closer to 14. That said, quite a bit of time had bled off them from the inception point.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

As mentioned earlier, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did. After Friday's move higher, however, this component has not been too helpful.

In contrast, on Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early. Since Friday's recovery, this mod is now only down about $3.

"How's the trade looking now?"

The movement higher in the ES from 2378 to 2385 has shrunken down our P&L due to the long May31 2385 put being the "dominant" holding.

Note that only partially closing the trade was a better course of action than actually hard closing the position. That of course may or may not change as the week progresses. But keep in mind that the trade was "supposed to" be wrapped up last Friday.

"What do the current Greeks look like?"

To keep things easy, let's just say that all the options that expire today with a 2330 or 2335 strike are dead. That leaves us with three total "live" options.

Effectively we are now just long one May31 2385 put, short 2 May26 2350 puts. Our current delta is -.22, meaning the spread loses(gains) about $.25 for every point the ES moves up(down).

Our theta is meaningfully positive, as those two 2350 puts that we are short are giving off a nice decay that benefits us. Note from the visual above, however, that this burn comes with a price: we really only have a small zone of profitability; our P&L from here is modestly negative on up moves (recall the negative delta), but then also quite negative for moves lower.

Collecting the theta on this trade is the "high probability" set-up. Said differently, the $1.06 that we make in one day from our positive theta is the "body" of the bell curve, and is likely (though not certain) to offset any losses from ES moving higher or lower over the next day.

Finally, consider the rather modest vega on this trade now. The two short puts more or less cancel out the vega on the one long put. There are two reasons for this. First, the two puts are farther from the money, which diminishes their individual signals. Secondly, the two short puts have four days to expiry, while the one long put has 9 days. Vega is higher on longer-dated options than on shorter-dated options. This combines for a net effect of mellowing out our vega to a very modest figure.

"Why does your P&L look so terrible to the downside?"

Gamma. The trade carries a fair bit of negative gamma, which is to say that large momentum moves are not our friends. For those of you who trade ETPs, liken negative gamma to being short TVIX on a day where volatility spikes.

Unlike TVIX and leveraged ETPs, however, consider here that in this case we can more easily quantify the positive or negative impact of momentum via gamma.

As can be seen from the chart above, our current gamma is effectively zero, and will move modestly positive should ES move higher. This is because we not only have negative gamma from the two 2350 puts, but also positive gamma from the one long 2385 put. Because gamma tends to act "locally", if and as ES moves higher, the negative gamma signal fades, and the positive 2385 gamma takes on a comparably more vocal role.

The negative downside gamma causes our delta to move into strong positive territory while the ES is plunging. This is why our P&L looks so bad to the large downside.

The delta is at its "max negative" right around where we are now, and a move in either direction pushes its value more positive. This means that, point for point, we lose less on up moves; and that we make less on down moves, all the way until we actually start to lose money at around 2355.

Mechanics: "Any changes?"

One small change.

We'll add a single put spread to the position:

This is a low-cost trade. Unless the ES just craters by this Friday (think below ES 2300), we see this as basically tying off our more extreme negative scenario.

As you can see, this is a simple trade to get done. Bid-ask is 240/208; very easy to get this done at the mid. It adds to our negative delta, which may not be so great in the face of a market climb, but the cost is negligible and we can sleep on the position better. It will detract from our theta collection, but only modestly so.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.