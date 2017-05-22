ING: Unique Combination Of Growth, Resilient Margins & Cost-Efficiency, And Still Reasonably Valued

We expect a cumulative dividend yield of 18% over the next three years.

In addition, it is one of the most attractive capital return stories in the global banking space.

ING (NYSE:ING) delivered a very strong set of numbers for the first quarter. The company comfortably beat consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. The beat was driven by robust margins, solid fees & commissions income, lower-than-expected provisions and better cost-efficiency metrics.

Robust margins

As our regular readers know, ING's margins are one of the main reasons why we have been positive on the stock for quite a long time now. While asset yields remain under pressure, ING's NIM has been stable over the past year, thanks to lower deposit rates. Notably, there is scope to decrease funding costs further in the Netherlands and Germany. It is also well worth mentioning that ABN Amro, ING's Dutch rival, has recently cut its deposit rates.

In addition, there is a shift in the bank's loan mix towards higher-yielding assets (SME/Industry lending), which should further support ING's NIM.

Finally, as the chart below shows, Dutch mortgage rates appear to have stabilized. That bodes well for ING's asset yield in the Netherlands.

Leading digital banking platform

ING remains among the leaders in digital banking. It may come as a surprise to some investors but digital channels are already account for 98% (!) of contact with retail customers, while mobile interactions increased by more than 50% during 2016.

In 1Q17, ING tested its blockchain-based trading solution. According to the bank's press-release, 'the test proves that the commodity trade finance sector, where processes are largely paper-based and labour intensive, can be digitalised'.

Capital return story

ING's CET1 ratio increased by 30bps to 14.5% in 1Q17. The strong capital position should allow ING to maintain its progressive dividend policy. We expect a cumulative dividend yield of 18% over the next three years. Moreover, there is a chance that the ECB could reduce the SREP target for ING. Should this happen, ING would likely return its excess capital to shareholders through special dividends.

Valuation

Shares in ING have rallied by 78% since the post-Brexit lows.

However, as the chart below illustrates, ING still does not look overvalued.

Bottom line: Still one of the best European banking stocks

ING is a unique combination of revenue growth, resilient margins, solid cost-efficiency metrics and a strong digital banking platform. In addition, it is one of the most attractive capital return stories in the global banking space. Given that the European Central Bank is expected to start tapering its quantitative-easing program, ING is also an excellent play on rising European rates.

