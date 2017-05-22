Well Yahoo, At Over $50/share, What Do We Do With You Now?

I have owned shares in Yahoo (ticker: YHOO) since Barron's began pitching them up over a year ago. Their sum-of-parts thesis made a lot of sense to me, and YHOO offers decent common-sense visibility into its share price in a time when it's hard to value tech stocks. With most analysts providing unfavorable analysis on YHOO in early 2016, I decided that the sum-of-parts thesis was strong and decided to build a position in Yahoo shares in my family portfolios.

At the time, we didn't know how much Yahoo's core business was worth, but this part of their business was less material than YHOO's stake in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba. The biggest risk then was if they would be able to sell their core business at all, and the majority of analysts saw this risk as yoo significant to offer YHOO a buy or accumulate rating. At best they were valued a hold, and for the most part, a sell.

When Verizon (ticker: VZ) stepped in with their offer, the unappealing risk for analysts was eliminated, replacing the risk of not being able to sell or value its core business with the more accepted risks like 1) the risk to the deal getting done, 2) the risks specific to Yahoo Japan's stock, and 3) the risks specific to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock.

As shares grow above the metaphorical threshold of $50/share, I've decided it's time to take a look at my buy thesis and consider what's in store for Yahoo from here.

Yahoo's "merger" and "acquisition" is at best a restructuring under new bosses, and at best a traditional liquidation that requires SEC approval, since it happens to be in the form of, you guessed it, mergers and acquisitions.

On March 25, Barron's reported that investors could stand to gain additional upside of 20% through the next few months as YHOO morphs itself - primarily due to the then price of $46 trading at a discount to net asset value. Up over 10% since the publishing of the Barron's article, an additional 10% upside hardly seems worth the risks that come with owning Yahoo.

Furthermore, next month when the deal with VZ closes, YHOO reported Tuesday of this week that it will register as a closed-ended investment company, trading under the name Altababa, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and its shares are expected to be removed from the S&P 500 as well as other indices. I predict this will create a strong sell action against the stock, as indices rebalance themselves over the next couple of months, providing significant pressure to the downside.

The VZ sale is an all cash deal, padding YHOO's coffers to about $10 billion of net cash following the sale. YHOO also has roughly a ⅓ stake in Yahoo Japan worth $9 billion, and the Alibaba interest worth about $47 billion, or totaling about $66 billion, or $69.30/share.

YHOO is scheduled to wrap up its sale of its core business to Verizon next month, and at the same time, much berated CEO Marissa Mayer will be succeeded by unproven Thomas McInerney, a former executive at IAC/InterActiveCorp (TICKER: IAC).

In addition to the risks inherent with Yahoo at this point, including tax risk, new and unproven management risk, corporate governance risk, and deal fatigue risk, Barron's reports in their March 25 article, Yahoo shares should suffer from the risk resulting in the unknown pricing that YHOO will be able to garner for its Yahoo Japan and BABA stakes. With very little supporting evidence, Barron's predicts a 15% discount to sell the BABA position and a 10% discount to the Yahoo Japan position.

Since the stock price of YHOO is so entrenched with the price of BABA, all of the risks of BABA also are applicable here. BABA is mixed amongst analysts, with most giving it a hold (CFRA, Ford and Jaywalk) while TheStreet and MarketEdge giving it a buy.

With BABA already $10 over CFRA's $115 price target, last updated on May 13, CFRA equity analyst Scott Kessler identifies the main risks as 1) potential weakness in the Chinese economy, 2) an inquiry by the SEC announced in May 2016, 3) more competitive challenges, 4) sustained margin pressures related to pricing and/or investments, 5) actions involving government regulators, and 6) issues related to corporate governance.

I've scooped up YHOO shares in the low thirties over a year ago, so the question at this point for me is to hedge or sell rather than to continue to hold.

Selling calls against my position would yield me about 2% in received call premium if I sell the June $50 strike price - a decent amount of monthly premium, to be sure, especially if I could get that for July, August and September expirations also. But no guarantees here, and it just seems too much could happen between now and September for me to accept 2% downside protection each additional month I own it. This strategy doesn't satisfy my uncertainties in YHOO at this point.

Because I think the outlook for YHOO shares will become more visible this summer after they wind up their VZ deal, I'd most prefer creating a hedge through September. Unfortunately, my desired hedge window doesn't align with the available option expiration dates of June, July and October.

There is no confirmation here, but I believe the option bet is safe with YHOO based that 1) the VZ deal is an all cash deal, and 2) this will create the publicly-traded company Altababa.

I speculate what will happen with YHOO options as the new Altababa, and I'm assuming they will act like a merger, acquisition or sale.

The new Altababa can handle my options in a few ways, and one way will be to cash out my options. The actual amount will depend on the exercise price of the options and the new price per share, but the effect will be the same: to liquidate my equity position. We just don't know exactly when YHOO will convert to the newly formed Altababa, so an October strategy is acceptable to me.

The new company would also assume the value of my options or substitute them with new stock and stock options, which I think is a more likely scenario. Both ways will allow me to continue to hold my equity options (or opt to exercise) in the event that this event happens before the October expiration date.

I'll extend my hedge/sell thesis out a month, and on Monday I'll attempt to buy the October $48 Put for around $1.50 while selling the October $55 Call for about the same premium, with a total out of pocket cost of just the commission to place the trade.

Credit Suisse's Price Target for YHOO is $55. If the shares increase $4.00 / 8% over today's trading price between now and the October expiration date (October 20), then the shares I own will get called away. Interestingly enough, I'll still own the ability to sell shares at $48. Again, this all gets translated into the new Altababa valuations/pricing assuming YHOO options convert to Altababa options.

But this strategy would satisfy my YHOO uncertainties to be sure, and at only the cost of commission, this is an extremely cheap downside hedge. I get the downside protection I need, having the right to sell YHOO shares at $48, a mere 5% under today's stock value, and a higher price than when Barron's printed their last bullish article in March.

Lastly, if YHOO options get a little funky between now and October, due to how YHOO decides to treat them in the conversion to newly publicly traded Altababa, I'm out a net cost of the commission I paid to enter this trade, and this is acceptable risk to me.

My Conclusion: Even with clear transparency into the value of each YHOO component, the thesis to own the stock isn't as strong as when YHOO traded in the low $30s and $40s. With the VZ deal scheduled to close in June (June 8) and new leadership working to drive asset sales and tax efficiencies, there is just too much execution risk given best analyst predictions of only additional 8%-10% upside. However, I'm not sold that YHOO will drastically sink, but rather, I predict YHOO shares will trade in a tight range for quite some time. I believe that any option positions will be converted to the new pricing reality of the newly-formed company Altababa, an event to happen sometime after the VZ deal closes. Rather than sell the stock, I'm going to attempt to initiate a buy position on Yahoo's October $48 Put, providing me about 5% downside protection by having the right to sell my shares at $48. By selling the October $55 Call for the same amount of shares, I give upside gains above $55 away (because my stock will be called away at $55), but I in essence purchase my downside protection with the premium I received from selling the Calls.

Questions or comments? I'd love to hear them.

- Ryan