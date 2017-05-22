Up 100% And Still A BUY

The product is great, the returns on capital are exceptional, the pipeline is significant and lastly, the management is top-notch.

Despite having more than doubled in the last year, I still believe that it remains a compelling BUY.

As a contrarian investors, I tend to focus on investment opportunities that have recently underwent a large sell-off and now sell at unjustifiably low valuations. In this sense, Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) is the exact opposite of what typically catches my attention. It has more than doubled in value in the last 12 months and as such, most would think that it may now be overbought.

Yet, despite the large recent run-up in share price, I continue to firmly believe that Jernigan is far from being overvalued. In fact, I would even argue that it remains one of the best picks for total returns going forward.

It offers a superior product that is very demanded, is managed by a team with significant experience in the field, and manages to earn above average returns on capital. Moreover, the current pipeline of new potential investments is very significant and the recent quarterly results were encouraging.

At 10 times earnings and a 6.4% dividend yield, I believe that Jernigan has more room for appreciation given that the market appears to underestimate the growth potential of the firm. High yield combined with high growth is very unusual; and a combination that could result in outperformance.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital is an internally managed REIT that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Its mission is to be the capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through and experienced team while maximizing shareholder value.

As such, it is a very unique REIT that specializes in the lending side rather than pure ownership. This is very different compared to other self-storage REITs including Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Extra Space (NYSE:EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), LifeStorage (NYSE:LSI) and National Storage (NYSE:NSA) which are equity REITs that own properties rather than make loans. Jernigan lend development capital, refinancing loans and/or acquisition loans in exchange of interest or equity in the underlying project.

It is a model that is different from equity REITs, but also from mortgage REITs. I would argue that it gets closer to a business development firm (BDC) as they loan money, receive equity and often provide additional services to their borrowers.

Most importantly, there appears to be very significant demand for such loans and the rates of return are very high. JCAP often receives free equity in the investments where it provides services such as helping to find the right property and managing the revenue. It allows JCAP to earn very high unlevered returns on capital, often in excess of 20% and grow at a faster rate. On its investments, it is projecting to achieve 50% development margins (develop to 9%+ development yield and sell at 5.5% cap rate) which is absolutely unseen to me. This is very high and just show how the economics work very well in the favor of Jernigan when structuring such deals.

Here is an illustration of the typical terms:

Since the IPO, the firm has committed loans of approximately $400 million between the JV and balance sheet. The current pipeline is in excess of $800 million working through underwriting, principally from long-term relationships. Alone in the first quarter of 2017, the REIT already closed on $105.6 million of new development investments and expects to close on much more before the end of the year; suggesting that further rapid growth can be anticipated.

The self-storage market is in a clear development cycle with new supply being currently brought to the market and this is creating substantial demand for financing. The current demand / supply environment does not suggest that the market is overbuilt or approaching a downcycle with NOI growth figures in excess of 5% by most US self-storage REITs. Moreover, occupancies remain on the high side, suggesting that the market may be underserved and that it should support further developments. In fact, the management is confident that the pipeline will remain significant and notes that self-storage is poised for future growth due to decreasing home ownership, a relative lack of supply and changing demographics.

The management is highly experienced in what they are doing and have developed a product with great appeal for self-storage developers. The CEO and founder of JCAP used to be the CEO of CubeSmart, one of the major self-storage equity REITs. During his time at CubeSmart, the REIT produced very solid returns and he is today a significant owner of the shares of his new firm. In this sense, the management is truly top-notch and very well aligned with shareholders.

Finally, so far the execution has been very strong and even outpaced expectations. Investments have consistently outperformed their internal underwriting by a pretty large margin; again demonstrating the strength of the current self-storage market.

The average lease up, occupancy and income have grown faster than predicted which suggests that even in a less favorable market place, Jernigan could achieve satisfying results. Investments have been made predominantly in stronger markets with below average supply and better growth prospects and these results are well reflective of this strategy.

Summary of Why I like the Concept:

The economics are great with high returns on capital.

The current pipeline suggests high demand for the product offered by the REIT.

Top-notch management team with significant skin in the game.

Spreads earned relative to the cost of capital appear above average and should result in further external growth.

The self-storage market remains strong with some of the highest NOI growth figures among all different commercial property types.

High Growth Potential Combined with Low Valuation Multiple

The share price has more than doubled in the last 12 months, but in reality, a large part of this increase is just a recovery from previous losses:

The REIT IPOed at about $20 per share and soon after dropped to $11 simply because Jernigan had been misunderstood and its innovative concept remained unproven. Now that the market is warming up for this new concept, the share price has regained its losses and is back at $22 per share. In this sense, if you ignore the volatility, Jernigan is really selling at just 10% above its IPO issuance price; but has since then proven its concept.

Currently, the REIT sells for about 9-10 times its earnings, yet the REIT has plenty of growth potential as outlined previously. At the current price, the REIT yields over 6% which is very significant for a high growth type investment.

Moreover, other more traditional self-storage REITs are today selling for closer to 20 times FFO; suggesting that the valuation gap may be excessive. The business model is very different, but many of the underlying market factors are identical.

Risks

Jernigan is a finance REIT that provides loans and equity capital to self-storage developers. It is a cyclical business and real estate development is riskier than real estate ownership. The data suggests that we are not approaching the end of the cycle, but it is always a risk and in case of a market downturn, I would expect Jernigan to underperform. In recessions, real estate developers become less interested in starting new projects and this would cause the pipeline of Jernigan to severely diminish. Moreover, its current investments could suffer from potential bankruptcies and the REIT would have to foreclose on certain properties.

One risk mitigating factor here is however the low loan to value metrics of the REIT:

At 67% LTV and 52% pro-forma stabilized LTV, there are a decent amount of buffer before losses would materialize in case of a downturn.

Secondly, the market data is suggesting the start of a development cycle rather than its end:

The market has remained undersupplied since the great financial crisis and the supply is now starting to properly pick up. Yet, it remains at much lower levels compared to pre-financial crisis and has room for further development given the current mid-high single digit NOI growth.

Final Thoughts

Whenever I find a REIT that promises high yield combined with high growth, I first ask myself if it is too good to be true? In the case, of Jernigan I do not find any major red flag suggesting that its growth potential is over and rather believe that it is just getting started.

There clearly is substantial risk involved in an investment in Jernigan, but the expected return given the growth prospect and high yield appear to more than compensate for the risk undertaken.

As a contrarian investor, it is difficult for me to recommend a stock that has recently more than doubled. In the case of Jernigan Capital, I am willing to make an exception as I find its concept very compelling. JCAP is very unique and I do not know of any other REIT with a similar business model. The price is not as opportunistic as it used to be a year ago, but I still see plenty of value at the current price.

