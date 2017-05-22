InfuSystem Holdings' (INFU) Conference Call For Investors To Discuss Management Changes (Transcript)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU)

Gregg Lehman

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining this call for me to have an opportunity to explain in a little bit more detail some of the recent changes that took place at InfuSystem.

Just as a preface to my remarks, I want you to know that not only do I believe, but I think our Board believes as well that InfuSystem has a very sound business model. As you all know that are on the call, our core business serves 1,800 facilities. The number of our facilities grows every quarter, we are obviously the clear leader in our niche of providing ambulatory pumps that are used in oncology. And this is what we refer to as our third-party payer business, TPP.

Our second line of business is IPD, which is Infusion Products Division, and this is what we used to call the direct payer business. This operation, this business unit have great leadership, proven ability to grow this business segment, and they’ve been growing regularly at about 20% a year, which is very impressive.

So this segment called IPD, includes pump rental, pump service, consumables, and pain management. By design, both divisions are high-margin niche businesses. The problems Infu has currently been experiencing derived primarily from the CMS reimbursement change in 2016 that we refer to as SE1609, and this ruling, CMS will no longer reimburse separately for ambulatory infusion pumps. We could no longer look to CMS to pay Medicare treatments. We must build the facilities directly. And it took longer than management anticipated and it created a really large disruption in our business this past year, 2016.

We put a lot of energy into converting provider relationships that we've had over 30 years and have never send a direct bill of them. The conversion has been successful around 80% some churn, not a whole lot, but most of our customers today been before 1609 are currently paying us now as direct payers.

The nature of working with hospitals, the last part of conversion has been collections and they been slower than I anticipated. We have about $900,000 of receivables under the new direct billing model that are greater than 90 days, but we expect to collect almost all of that. But conservative accounting, which we insist upon, that is we write-off greater than 90 days, we took a $900,000 hit to the P&L over the last several quarters.

As I mentioned, I really believe we are going to reverse those write-offs in future quarters, but it is a major source of our problems right now. We saw this in the fourth and first quarters that it really, really affected our P&L.

Now let me just point out that all those hospitals have been contacted and part of what's been going on is they've now agreed to pay. But that payment goes into their accounting department to develop a purchase order and sometimes that takes 30 to 60 days, but we're in the process of collecting and some of those checks are coming in.

Another thing that SE1609 did was forced reconsideration of our operating priorities. For the last several years InfuSystem has focused on growth and market share gains as Eric has reported in most of the earnings calls that you've been participating in. Even after 1609 there was a belief that strong growth had the power to drive value creation. This belief for a time was encouraged by a calculation error relating to revenue recognition. You recall that late last year we discovered an error that required a restatement.

The dollar amounts corrected and the restatement were not especially large, but compounding the nature of the error have the effect of temporarily masking the impact of SE1609. And it made it appear that the Company's continued growth was successfully offsetting a significant portion of the lower net reimbursement rates post SE1609.

Following the correction of the revenue recognition error, we’ve clearly seen in Q4 of 2016 and Q1 of 2017 results that increasing the Company's gross billings is not a sufficient solution for adjusting to the post 1609 world. It takes us to the events in the last week that I want to talk to you about.

It was a mutual decision of Eric Steen and the Board to make a change in leadership. As most of you know, Eric always participated and articulated a two-pronged strategy for InfuSystem, that is to expand and diversify our business. And then secondly, invest in IT system to increase operating efficiencies.

Like most executives, Eric is stronger in certain areas of business than others. His strategies around growth have proven true and his ability to work the sales side of the business is unquestioned. Eric's success with various IT projects he initiated and with driving increased efficiencies in the business is more in question today as was his ability to bring about efficiencies in the business.

I'm convinced what InfuSystem needs right now is not more growth, but improved efficiencies and cash generation. So our immediate goals going forward for the remainder of this year and beyond, is number one: pay down debt. Number two, have a laser focus on collections. Number three, leverage our IT investments for greater efficiencies. That is why the Board and Eric agreed it was necessary to make a change.

Now as the Board we've already initiated a search with a very capable recurring firm to hire a new CEO with the skills the Company needs right now. That is somebody with a proven ability to drive operational efficiencies very quickly. I like to describe it as a journey man who has had a lot of turnaround experience.

And I want emphasize to all of you on the call today the Company is not broken. We have great people. We have market leadership. We have really good procedures in place and gross billings that are on track. But what we need is to convert more of those billings into recognized revenues. The new area of focus is collections, most obviously the example is that $900,000 owed under the new direct to facilities model for Medicare billings. Hospitals owe us that money. We believe they will pay. We need to improve our process and collect that money.

So getting that done and reversing those charges our financial results will look very different than they did in Q1. Will we would be able to do this overnight? Probably not, but I expect the next two to three quarters will show significant improvement over what you saw in Q1. I'm not waiting for the new CEO to take action. That’s why we created the Office of the President. This will be led by me. I have a lot of experience as many of you know doing turnarounds that create shareholder value. I expect to accomplish that in the next several quarters. This also includes David Dreier, who is a CPA and providing consulting work in our finance and accounting departments, and he has a lot of significant and related experience.

Scott Shuda, who is joining me on this call today is one of our newer Board members and obviously our largest shareholder, and he is working alongside of me to identify issues in the business and make sure they are addressed. And he has being doing that for several months. We have two new Board members in our proxy, which we will be filing today and they attended the last meeting and are already very active.

Chris Sansone [ph], who many of you know is another large shareholder is very motivated and ready to work with finance to improve modeling and forecasting abilities. And then secondly, Daryl Montgomery [ph], who is a very experienced IT Executive. We brought him into lead the Board efforts in getting more out of the investments that have been made in IT, and that any that will be made in the future.

Now getting back to the office of the President, there are five members. I will be Executive Chairman. David Dreyer, because he has agreed to allocate his time on a month-to-month basis to help us with this. Janet Skonieczny, who is our Executive VP of Operations, and Chris Down, who is Interim CFO, and Rich Dilorio, who has up our Oncology Sales Group.

Now this Group is already meeting. We’ve had a -- we had a meeting Thursday afternoon and we will be meeting weekly with other executives that formally reported to Eric and we’re crafting steps already to improve performance in Q2 and Q3. The business is sound. I expect to return to delivering steady quarterly profits and cash flow this year. But obviously the first hurdle is getting back and retaining compliance with credit agreements and our covenants with the bank.

As most of you know, we broke our leverage covenant in Q1. The result of lower-than-expected revenue due to poor collections history, pulling down the NR 3 revenue recognition rate. And even though we had a record quarterly billing after applying the NR 3 adjustment, the revenue that we recognized in Q1 was a lot lower than we all anticipated. The primary driver of the lower NR 3 rate is lower collection rates on past billings. So if we improve our collections, our NR 3 revenue recognition rate and our recognized revenue will go back up.

In addition to the lower-than-expected recognized revenue, Q1 also saw unusually large expense levels in several areas, including sales commissions in IT cost. We are laser focused on these areas and obviously we will do everything we can to bring these expenses back in line with our internal plan and past experience.

Now let me talk just a second on the credit agreement. It's important to begin by stating that our bank relationship could not be better. There was a meeting last Monday that went very, very well. They clearly believe in our business and that we will get through our current difficulties. They know about the management change and they’re very supportive, because the bank delivered a waiver on our Q1 leverage covenant.

We are currently not in default under the credit agreement. And right now we’re currently working with the bank to draft an amendment to the credit agreement that anticipates one or two more quarters of choppy results as we turn the corner this year. We expect to have that amendment at any point in time as they’re working on it as I mentioned right now.

So finally, I want to assure all of you on the call that right now the number one focus is improving our collection, increasing our cash flows and then obviously paying down our debt. The Board understands and appreciates that InfuSystem continues to have a lot of growth potential. But that is not what is the most important right now.

We need to see greater efficiencies, improve collections, and obviously the Company has the benefit already of greatly improved IT capabilities and in February 2017 executed the first phase of a project to modify billing and collection workflows and leverage those IT assets. This is an area of the business where we will focus our energies until we see clear evidence of the improvements that we expect to harvest.

Improve collections is the area that once we see improvement will have the greatest impact on our financial results. And as I like to tell people you know this is low hanging fruit. There's no excuse for us not to harvest that revenue that’s sitting out there. So going forward, we will not be reporting on how much money we saved by making customer billing and collections overhead, but how much more of our billings are being converted into recognized revenue as a result of the process improvements that we've implemented.

And with that, I'm going to conclude my formal remarks. And Denise, our operator, let’s open the queue for questions.

Michael Potter

Hi, Gregg.

Gregg Lehman

Hi, Michael.

Michael Potter

Thanks for the call and thanks for stepping in here. Obviously, it's been a pretty rough road to the investor in this Company, I guess, the past couple of years. A couple of quick questions. We -- okay I'm sorry, we've made an enormous investment in our fleet pumps over the past couple of years. And the truth is we have very little in the way of information on whether what the return is on that investment and utilization rate. Do we need a fleet as large as it currently is and potentially is that a source and if not, is that a source of revenue to pay down the -- pay down our debt load?

Gregg Lehman

Michael, that’s a great question. And the answer is, yes, that is an opportunity for us. I will say this that one of our frustrations has been not being able to clearly identify a direct return on investment for the significant number of pumps that have been acquired over the last few years. That being said, we are in the process right now of getting those calculations actually work. I've reviewed some of the work that was done last week and I think by the time we have our Q2 call we will be able to report some of those results.

I will say this a few pumps have been bought even though there should've been a moratorium, but one of the things the Board did discuss last week when we met was the opportunity of leasing pumps as opposed to acquiring pumps and then turning around and running those pumps to facilities that are in need of a pump as opposed to going out buying additional inventory. The second thing is that the pumps that have been deployed that are currently in inventory after they’re refurbished, we plan to reuse those or in some cases sell those. So that's one of our number one priorities in addition to the ones that I mentioned.

Michael Potter

Okay. Follow-up question, Eric gave guidance for the year in regards to revenue and EBITDA and reiterated that guidance on the Q1 conference call. Does -- do you still stand by that guidance?

Gregg Lehman

Well, you know what, I think all bets are off, I'm going to reevaluate that. I know what he told our investors on the Q1 call, is it inconceivable or impossible to hit that. I won't go so far as to say that, but I think after the work we do for the remaining Q2 months that we have, we will have much better idea of what guidance is realistic for the rest of the year. But I'm still optimistic that we will be able to give you something that we want to make sure is doable and again one that that makes good economic sense. So just stay tuned for that. I need a little bit more a few data points and we’re actually going to revise our plan based on some of the internal information that we're collecting right now, which should give us a much clear picture and some visibility for the rest of the year, but good question.

Michael Potter

All right. Thank you. I will get back in the queue.

David Sable

Hi, guys. I appreciate you holding the conference call. Question you mentioned before all bets are off, does that include strategic alternatives for the Company?

Gregg Lehman

Well, at this present time, we are not shopping the Company obviously and because we're trying to generate cash to pay down debt, obviously we’re not out looking for strategic opportunities either on our end. So I would just say this, right now the focus is on execution of our plan and I think strategic alternatives will obviously take shape as we shore [ph] the core of the business and we get our stock price back up to where it should be. But I think that this is a very interesting marketplace. There's a lot of competitive takeaways that are going on. Obviously, right now we're winning more than we're losing, which is good, but at the same time we wouldn’t be interested in the strategic opportunity, let somebody made a very compelling offer that we would obviously based on our fiduciary responsibility need to consider. But I don't see any of those coming down the road until we have a chance to prove that the actions that we've taken this past week are actually bearing fruit.

David Sable

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. I think you may have just answered, it, but I was going to ask similar question in terms of giving your market-leading position, why would the Company go to the process of a search for a new CEO and would it make more sense to perhaps how the company New Mountain Capital [ph] I think could be a obvious buyer, is that fair?

Gregg Lehman

Well, any question is fair. I would say this right now we're in a fact-finding stage quite frankly in terms of where the Company is heading. We haven't pull the trigger on hiring a new CEO. We've got a good interim solution I believe but, yes, I'm very familiar with New Mountain Capital and the fact that they own one of our largest competitors. And just I think right now if we went hand-in-hand it might look like a fire sale and I don't think strategically that's good for any of us or to shareholders. But again, six months from now you just have to wait and see how the market shakes out, but I'm well aware of that and totally sensitive to it. But again, I want to keep my head down and really focus on the business right now and your question is a fair question, why incur the cost of hiring a new CEO, but again we need somebody to handle the day-to-day operations of the Office of the President, I think it's a good stock math to GAAP measure, but we're looking at all the executive team members, is there anybody that can step up, we're doing a very, very detailed and extensive evaluation of current situation. So we will have more to report obviously in future quarters, but thanks for the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Gregg Lehman

Thank you, Denise. Just want to reiterate how much I appreciate all of you attending this call this morning. My policy is to have a very strong line of communication with our investors going forward. Obviously, we look forward to finishing Q2 and starting to implement some of our new initiatives and amplify some of the existing initiatives. So again, if you need any interim questions, I know another one of our Directors and larger shareholder Scott Shuda is on this call as well. Feel free to call any of us for more color commentary. But again, thank you for taking time on this Monday morning. Have a great week and we'll talk again soon.

