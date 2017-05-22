This Is A Bubble

The problem: this asset class is in a bubble and the pros' positions are liquid while retail's positions aren't.

The pros are trading this asset class in a completely different way than retail investors.

You should really take a look at this even if you aren't invested in the space because there are some important lessons.

Twice in the past five days I've tried to make a point about how if you look at credit's relative resilience during last Wednesday's equity market selloff, it seems to suggest that traders weren't shaken out of their core positions (see here and here).

And predictably, some readers interpreted both of those articles as bearish reads on the market when in fact the exact opposite was true.

Hilariously, I even explained that to readers at the beginning of the second article, citing a comment left on the first post, and readers left what amounted to the very same comments again, proving, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that very few people are actually reading these posts.

But you know, that's how it goes.

Well, I wanted to extend that analysis for anyone who is inclined to read what I'm writing because I think it's pretty important, especially if you're in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and/or SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Recall this table from Goldman (NYSE:GS):

(Goldman)

What you want to look at there is the "SPX" column. See those high numbers in the red boxes? So those are the percentile rankings for the S&P's (NYSEARCA:SPY) underperformance versus the assets listed on the left. The message there is clear: credit's outperformance versus equities in the period capturing last Wednesday's selloff was anomalous.

That, as I noted in the second post linked above, underscores the extent to which the rally in credit markets off the deflationary doldrums of February 2016 has proven bullet-proof. There was a brief stumble in early March when crude sold off hard, causing oil-HY correlations to spike, but other than that, junk has remained resilient.

So resilient, in fact, that the last time spreads in both synthetic and cash markets were as tight as they are now, crude was trading at roughly $90/bbl:

That in and of itself is a red flag, but if you needed further evidence of the extent to which the artificial suppression of volatility is creating bubbles galore, have a look at this:

(Barclays)

So that's net protection bought on CDX HY and the deeply negative read there means that what you're looking at is a giant net long position (i.e., when a chart of protection bought is negative, it means investors are net protection sellers).

And here's what I mean about artificially suppressed volatility encouraging this behavior:

(Barclays)

Consider this from Barclays:

Net longs (sold protection positions) in the on-the-run index have gone from the 81st percentile at the start of 2017 to the fourth percentile currently on a three-year horizon.

Again: from the 81st percentile to the 4th percentile in the short space of 5 months. How's that for getting long in a hurry?

Now there's some nuance here. Note the discrepancy between protection sold on all series (the shaded light blue) versus protection sold on the OTR. Clearly, the all series figure isn't signaling as extreme a long position. The explanation for that is obvious. Here's Barclays (NYSE:BCS):

The discrepancy between positioning in the on-the-run index and positioning across all indices appears to be the result of the rolling (or rather, lack thereof) of shorts from series 27 to series 28. Figure 2 shows net investor positioning in S27, S28, and then both together. There has been meaningful protection selling in S28 since it started trading in March, while at the same time, net positioning in S27 has gone from being long risk to short risk.

Ok, duly noted, but I'm not sure how that materially changes this picture. That is, if series 27 shorts didn't roll their bought protection, then that would seem to suggest they either i) got bullish, or at the very least ii) are no longer bearish.

Barclays also points to still elevated short interest in HYG and JNK as "evidence" that the market hasn't gone completely crazy with the HY bullish bias:

Another indication that high yield investor positioning may not be excessively bullish comes from the ETF market. Short interest for both HYG and JNK, while off the highs, remains elevated on a three-year horizon (Figure 3). Short interest for HYG is at the 67th percentile while for JNK it is at the 73rd percentile.

I'm not buying that explanation. What seems pretty clear to me is that credit investors are getting long the "smart" way by selling protection in a low volatility environment on a highly liquid HY instrument and then they're hedging that long position by shorting the dumbest, most illiquid HY instrument available: your ETFs.

If you own those ETFs that should give you pause. Here's what you should be thinking: "why is it that the pros are hugely long HY via sold protection on CDX HY but their short positions in the ETFs I own are in the 67th and 73rd percentile versus history?"

Well, I'll tell you why. Because CDX is liquid. The cash bonds aren't. And because the cash bonds aren't liquid, neither are your ETF shares in a pinch. So were something to go wrong (i.e. HY were to sell off), they can unload their longs easily, and their shorts are in the instruments that are most likely to suffer from a liquidity-mismatched firesale.

In the same vein, the other thing you should immediately ask yourself when you see that chart of all the protection being sold on CDX HY is this: "if they wanted to get long HY, why would they sell protection on CDX as opposed to simply buying the cash bonds?"

The answer is the same: because the cash bonds aren't liquid. So whereas CDX used to be used as a hedging instrument, managers are now using it to express core directional views because there's no embedded liquidity mismatch. Of course, the more that "substitution effect" (outlined in more detail here) takes hold, the more illiquid the cash market gets because no one is trading it.

I'll just be blunt: if you don't understand every single last bit of the above, you have no business buying HY ETFs.

