Better Buy: Pepsi Or Coca-Cola?

With the S&P 500 currently trading at 25.19, the overall market is richly valued. It might be time to start taking profits and reallocating to a more downside resistant portfolio. Both Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are two of the best low-beta stocks that any investor can add to their portfolio for downside protection. Both companies have long operating histories of profitability, are resilient to recessions, and return a large amount of capital to shareholders through dividends & share repurchases. But which one is the better buy right now? In my opinion, I like Pepsi given their cheaper valuation, stronger free cash flow, and a higher long-term growth rate.

Brand Value - Winner: Coca-Cola

According to Forbes, Coca-Cola's brand value was worth $58.5 billion in 2016, which makes them the 4th most valuable brand in the world. Coca-Cola's brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and many more.

Pepsi is a bit farther down the list at 29, with a brand value of $19.4 billion. Pepsi's brands include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Lay's, Tropicana, 7up, Doritos, Lipton, Cheetos, Aquafina, Fritos, Tostitos, and many more.

Past Performance - Winner: Pepsi

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Pepsi's and Coca-Cola's annual reports.

The revenue declines for both Pepsi and Coca-Cola are misleading. Both companies have large international footprints and have been hurt by adverse foreign exchange movements. Coca-Cola has also been refranchising their bottling system. Over the short-term, that has reduced revenue and income. Over the long-term, refranchising will increase Coca-Cola's productivity and improve operating margins. With all that being said, Pepsi has performed better over the last couple of years. Pepsi's gross margins have improved, profit margins have been stable, and free cash flow has been strong. Pepsi and Coca-Cola have actually produced almost exactly the same free cash flow on a cumulative basis over the last 4 years, but Pepsi's enterprise value is 13% less.

Management's 2017 Expectations - Winner: Tie

Pepsi expects organic revenue growth of at least 3% and EPS growth of 8% (foreign exchange neutral). Pepsi also expects $10 billion in operating cash flow and $7 billion in free cash flow. Coca-Cola's expectations are very similar. They expect approximately 3% organic revenue growth and EPS growth of 7% - 8% (foreign exchange neutral).

Balance Sheet - Winner: Coca-Cola

Both companies balance sheets are in decent shape, but Coca-Cola has slightly less leverage.

Dividend - Winner: Pepsi

Coca-Cola (3.40% yield) has a higher annual yield, but Pepsi's (2.83% yield) dividend is fundamentally better. Pepsi's cumulative payout ratio has been 53% over the last 3 years while Coca-Cola's has been 75%. This gives Pepsi more room to grow their dividend and additional financial flexibility. I normally get a little concerned once payout ratios get above 70%, since the dividend payment can become a serious liability during hiccups in performance.

Valuation - Winner: Pepsi

Pepsi trades cheaper at every major valuation multiple. To add to that, Pepsi also has a more attractive long-term growth rate. This is no surprise given Coca-Cola has historically traded at a premium, likely because of their more valuable brand. However, I'm strictly looking at fundamental valuation, so Pepsi is the clear winner.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF is calculated using each company's average free cash flow over the last 3 years.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Pepsi

Wall Street is clearly more bullish on Pepsi as well. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Pepsi is $122.10, which represents 7.4% upside based on the current share price of $113.69. The average target price for Coca-Cola is $45.15, which represents 2.8% upside based on the current share price of $43.90.

Conclusion

There's a number of factors that set Pepsi apart, in my opinion:

Pepsi trades cheaper at every major valuation multiple. In particular, the 19% EV/FCF discount is compelling.

Pepsi's free cash flow production has been stronger than Coca-Cola's, which has lead to a lower payout ratio.

Pepsi has a bigger growth rate according to Reuters. That combined with an already cheaper valuation leads to a more attractive PEG ratio.

I value Wall Street's opinion, and they believe there's more upside in Pepsi.

Pepsi is easily the clear winner when taking a fundamental approach. However, this is not including Coca-Cola's higher perceived brand value. In my view, brand value translates directly into performance. Since Pepsi and Coca-Cola have had similar operating histories, I generally disagree that Coca-Cola has a significantly higher brand value than Pepsi. Given that, I believe Pepsi is the better buy right now.

