L3 Technologies To Acquire Open Water Power For Underwater Energy Tech

L3 is continuing to acquire unmanned underwater technologies as it competes for US Navy and Coast Guard business with Boeing and others.

Open Water has developed underwater power generating technology for military and commercial use cases.

Defense and technology company L3 Technologies (LLL) has announced the acquisition of undersea power company Open Water Power for an undisclosed amount.

Open Water has created high-energy-density undersea power generation for unmanned underwater vehicles.

The deal is part of an ongoing push by L3 to acquire UUV technologies for military and commercial use.

Target Company

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Open Water was founded in 2013 to develop reliable undersea power using a patented technology.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Thomas Milnes and CSO Ian McKay, also a co-founder of the company.

Below is a diagram showing how the company uses water combined with an activate aluminum anode and a hydrogen-evolving cathode to create energy:

(Source: Open Water Power)

Open Water is a prime contractor to the US Navy and in 2016 demonstrated a small-scale version of its system:

(Source: Open Water Power)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Since Open Water was a small company, it is likely the deal was priced on a ‘team and technology’ basis.

Additionally, L3 did not file an 8-K that would have denoted a material change to its financial condition, nor did it make any statements adjusting forward guidance, so the deal was likely not material to its present operations.

L3 is making moves in the UUV, or Underwater Unmanned Vehicle, market.

I previously wrote an article about another recent L3 acquisition in this space, L3 Technologies Acquires OceanServer For UUV Technologies.

OceanServer had developed shallow water autonomous unmanned vehicles for a variety of use cases, including military, commercial and international markets.

L3 is attempting to compete with UUV leader Boeing (BA) and others who have been making their own acquisitions in recent months. For example, Boeing agreed to acquire Liquid Robotics in December 2016.

As L3’s Chairman and CEO Michael Strianese stated,

The acquisition of Open Water Power aligns with L3’s disciplined growth strategy by adding an important new technology to our portfolio in the growing UUV market. When combined with our recent acquisition of L3 OceanServer, Open Water Power’s innovative power system capability will enable us to meet the increasing demand for smaller, more cost-efficient UUVs with the ability to conduct longer missions at greater depths. Given the U.S. Navy’s focus on UUV technology, we believe we are well-positioned in this high-priority, high-potential growth area. We continue to look for strategic additions that enhance the solutions we offer to our customers and will drive future growth for L3.

So, not only is Open Water part of L3’s push into the UUV market, L3 is looking for more UUV-related technology to buy.

As I cited in the article, a 2016 research report by MarketsandMarkets forecasted the ‘AUV market from $212 million in 2016 to $498 million by 2022, representing an impressive CAGR of 15.31%.’

While the absolute market size number isn’t enormous, yet, the pieces need to be put into place for the market to grow.

As the US military continues to ‘rebalance’ the focus of its operations to Asia, a premium will be put on naval assets to support that rebalance. I suspect as the major competitors in the space begin to provide developed solutions for sensor-based platforms in the marine environment, the interest in purchasing systems will grow.

So, I see L3's acquisitions of UUV technologies as a smart approach to jump-start their offerings to military and commercial customers.

L3 said it would rename the company L3 Open Water Power and integrate it into L3’s Sensor Systems segment.

