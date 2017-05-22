At The Right End Of The Gun: Vista Outdoor, An Attractive Special Situation Investment

VSTO is a spin-off, therefore after a huge sell-off observed recently (typical for a spin-off), the stock shall soon draw the attention of other investors with its attractive valuation.

During the last two years, VSTO conducted many acquisitions, all of them adjacent to core VSTO operations, which should lead to fruition of cost synergies and negotiating favourable conditions with distributors.

VSTO will complete its special CapEx program by the end of FY2017, leading to stronger profits in future periods, starting from FY2018.

CEO of the company recently bought $500k worth of stock for the first time since the spin-off.

VSTO just completed a share repurchase program and might initiate another one in the mid-term.