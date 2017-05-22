At The Right End Of The Gun: Vista Outdoor, An Attractive Special Situation Investment

Target Price and Rationale
- Practically, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) revenues and profits are split 50/50 across the shooting segment and outdoor segment; therefore, the stock value should be derived based on both of those segments in equal proportion.
- VSTO bears low multiples as if it was a pure shooting industry company, while the outdoor industry companies are valued at multiples twice as high as companies focused on the shooting industry.
- Beside that VSTO is strongly engaged in the shooting industry, a huge chunk of its profits comes from ammunition sales, in which category VSTO is an overall #1 leader, holding a #1 position in handgun and rifle ammunition and #2 in shotshell ammunition. Therefore, even in case of a slowdown in firearms sales, VSTO will still hugely benefit from recurring sales of ammunition to the installed base of consumers, mitigating the shooting industry risk.
- DCF under conservative assumptions confirms the price derived from trading multiples of VSTO's comparable set.
Vista Outdoor – a misvalued and rapidly expanding spin-off holding a leader position in shooting and outdoor industries
Security: Vista Outdoor common stock
Price at 25/04/2017 closing: $19.25
Target price: $30
Investment return: 56%
Investment rationale: Special corporate situation (spin-off), misunderstood revenue structure, temporary performance set-back, solid industry leader, driven management team.
Exceptionally positioned business resulting from corporate special situation, temporarily bothered by short-term setback
VSTO – a management lead spin-off
- Vista Outdoor is a leading designer and manufacturer of consumer products in two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. VSTO revenue and profits are now almost split in half between those two segments.
- Mark DeYoung, currently the COE of VSTO, ’initiated and led the effort for a successful separation of Vista Outdoor from ATK's Aerospace and Defense Group business’, which came to fruition in early 2015. Mr. DeYoung was with ATK since 1985 and served as the company CEO during years 2010-2015.
- The fact that such a knowledgeable insider decided to push for the spin-off and the fact that he holds a stake in VSTO worth around $8.5m (even after the recent sell-off) speaks for the strong alignment of interest between shareholders and top management.
Smart diversification by acquisitions
- Already holding a strong position in the shooting industry at the time of the spin-off, the company entered a path of conjoined growth and diversification by acquiring businesses adjacent to its outdoor segment. Since FY2014 VSTO managed to grow its outdoor revenue shares as a % of total revenue from 24% to 46%, as well as increase the gross margin in this segment from 18% to 26%, meeting the margin level of its shooting products segment.
- This strategy proved to be essential in context of the recent hardships of the shooting industry, providing much-needed diversification.
- Compared to M&A transactions concluded in the market during past years, VSTO paid reasonable multiples for the acquired businesses. VSTO also managed to secure favourable financing terms, paying an effective interest of 3.6% on its debt, and an after tax interest of 2.3% due to a high effective tax rate of 36%.
Temporarily troubled shooting industry
- According to VSTO's 10-K, 'firearms sales in the US as measured by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) grew at a compound annual rate of 8% from 2003 to 2012'. That high historical category growth has led to a very high future growth expectations, making any slowdown affect markets severely.
- Because of the expected victory of the Democratic nominee in the recent presidential elections in the US, there was a huge firearm inventory buildup among retailers, leading to extraordinarily high sales in the category in 2016, which appeared to be in excess after the victory of the Republican nominee.
- Those two circumstances, although being temporary, coupled with a softening in the retail industry, led to firearms companies falling out of investors’ favour, even with sales performing relatively well compared to previous years and a positive trend picking up in 2017 calendar year-to-date.
VSTO is undervalued by at least 50% based on both market comparables and free cash flow generation capability
VSTO Valuation Rationale
Relevant Comps
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)
Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)
Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA)
Black Diamond, Inc. (BDE)
Catalysts for VSTO's value realisation
- First of all, VSTO is a spin-off, therefore after a huge sell-off observed recently (typical for a spin-off), the stock shall soon draw the attention of other investors with its attractive valuation resulting from the selling pressure.
- During last two years, VSTO conducted many acquisitions, all of them adjacent to core VSTO operations, which should lead to fruition of cost synergies in the near future as well as negotiating favourable conditions with distributors, especially in the context of current softening in the retail market.
- VSTO will complete it special CapEx program by the end of FY2017, leading to more stronger profits in future periods, starting from FY2018.
- The CEO of the company recently bought $500k worth of stock for the first time since the spin-off, indicating that the current stock price is an attractive one and leading to a possibility of more insider purchases in the near future.
- VSTO just completed a share repurchase program and might initiate another one in the mid- term, although it’s not the current top priority for the management.
Key DCF assumptions
- 5% yoy revenue decrease in 2018; then 5% annual growth across 2019-2022.
- Margins held constant at historical averages.
- Maintenance CapEx at 2% of revenue annually, in line with the historical rate.
- Annual net working capital increase of 25% of incremental revenue growth.
- 9x EBITDA exit multiple, implying 0.8% perpetuity growth rate.
- Risk-free-rate of 3% (30Y US gov. bonds yield).
- Market risk premium of 6% and 1.12 beta used vs. 0.75 actual beta, to conservatively assume 50% higher market risk exposure.
- Ultimately, a WACC of 6.2%.
VSTO is a safe investment, even considering the possible risks, which can be mitigated due to a solid leader position
VSTO – a sustainable investment
- Diversification and expansion towards outdoor products beyond shooting sports is a clear and broad trend – even a well-respected firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson recently abandoned its 164-year-old brand name as its public company name and rebranded to ’American Outdoor Brands Corporation’ (AOBC) in an attempt to tap into the valuable outdoor products industry. VSTO having already accomplished key acquisitions in this area is ahead of competition like AOBC, which still generates as much as 86% of revenues through sales of firearms.
- While the shooting industry is the most troubling aspect of VSTO, its involvement in it is much safer than of the competition – VSTO is the #1 leader in ammunition sales, being a recurring source of income, even in a bad firearms industry environment.
- Additionally, VSTO holds numerous leader positions across different products including gun care, game calls, binoculars or laser rangefinders (see the table below).
- VSTO carries the hard-earned reputation gained while still being a part of Alliant Techsystems. It brings the invaluable brand equity to the company as well as profitable contracts from the most demanding groups of customers, taking for example Eagle products and its use of the elite tactical professionals.
- According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) two thirds of new shooting sports participants were between the ages of 18 and 34 and 37% of the new shooters were female, leading to a positive outlook for the temporarily troubled shooting industry.
Risks are present, but mostly discounted by the market
- Surely, one of the most worrying recent events regarding VSTO is its write-down of goodwill derived from Bushnell and Blackhawk acquisitions, justified by ’challenging retail environment and other market pressures resulted in deeper product discounting’. The total write-down amounts to as much as $450m which is an issue, but the question is how permanent is the future performance impairment, which is a known unknown to be determined on the course of the upcoming fiscal year (2018).
- The ’softening of the retail industry’ is one of the key problems regarding VSTO. For example, the recent bankruptcy of Gander Mountain, an outdoor segment retailer, is a visible sign of the mentioned hardships. Looking at a public statement of the bankrupt company: ’'like many retailers, Gander Mountain experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce’. So, as long as VSTO manages to react appropriately to shifting consumer behaviour by direct sales and employment of e-commerce channels, its market position should be secure. Unfortunately, if that won’t be the case, there will be a lot of space for the activity of disruptors and innovative marketers, and eventually, the market share can be taken away from VSTO.
- During the most recent earnings call, the CEO mentioned that regarding the current slowdown in firearms sales, they’ve usually ’seen slowdown duration from 12 to 18 months as they've gone through these cycles’. Considering that the mentioned slowdown has started around the 2016 calendar year’s end, the recovery could come around as soon as at the end of calendar year 2017, especially since 2017 YTD firearms sales figures (based on NCIS) are already improving. However, if the market pressure continues for longer than expected, VSTO might stay challenged for an extended period of time.
- The debt carried by VSTO increased significantly as a result of the acquisitions completed after the company’s spin-off. The long-term debt has more than tripled in the course of the 2 last fiscal years, crossing the $1 bln. mark and bringing the debt/equity ratio close to 1. Considering a relatively healthy debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.2 and a low effective interest of 3.6%, the debt shouldn’t be considered a major risk for now, but in case of VSTO's performance deterioration and possible credit covenant violation, a difficulty with refinancing and/or repayment of its debt could emerge as a hardship.
(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.