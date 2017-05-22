This Is Not How A Bear Market Starts

there has been much digital-ink spilled trying to convince us that the bull-market is on its last legs.

There has been, and continues to be, an inordinate amount of digital-ink spilled promulgating the imminent demise of the bull-market. Most of the arguments for this, center around the near-historic levels of certain metrics, such as PE ratios and S&P averages, but they ignore the factors that truly coincide with the launch of bear-markets. In this piece, we will attempt to elucidate several of the metrics that we have correlated with bear or bull markets, and hopefully show that the bull-market is alive and well.

Rate Differential

When the 10-y minus the 2-y Treasury rate inverts, it has a way of marking the end of bull markets. When this differential turns negative, in conjunction with low unemployment, investors should look for an exit. Today, the unemployment rate is low, but not as low as in 2000 or 2007, and the 10-y minus 2-y rate is still a healthy +1%. It will take several sizable FED rate hikes before the rate differential inverts (chart below). This does not look like the start of a bear-market.

FED Funds Rate

It is obvious that when the FED raises rates, the bull-market dies, but often when it comes to the market, what is obvious, is obviously wrong. In fact, three of the last four bull-markets occurred while the FED raised rates--the latest bull-market being the exception (chart below). The FED has lots of room to raise into a growing business cycle. Bear markets do not start when low rates are being raised.

Industrial Production

Except for a five month period in 2002, a rising industrial production has coincided with a rising SPX. The chart below demonstrates this strong positive correlation. Bear-markets do not start with rising industrial production.

GAAP Earnings

The Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings, enjoy a positive correlation with the S&P 500. The GAAP earnings started rising two quarters ago, and the current quarter is shaping up to be positive also. Bear-markets do not start with rising GAAP earnings.

Technical Indicators

The 8-month moving average remains above the 12-month moving average, the MACD is rising, the ADX is displaying a bullish pattern, and the RSI and stochastic are elevated, but they can remain elevated for long periods of time (chart below). This is not how bear-markets start.

Investor Sentiment

Bull markets climb the proverbial "wall of worry". There is a lot of geopolitical and intramural politics to worry about, and which are feeding the bull-market. Bear-markets do not start when there is fear around. They start when investors are confident and throw caution to the wind. The AAII investor sentiment indicator stands at a fearful 24% bullish sentiment, and 34% bearish sentiment (red and blue arrows respectively on the chart below). Bear markets start when bullish sentiment is over 50%, and bearish sentiment is under 30% (red and blue oval on the chart below). This is not how bear markets start.

In conclusion, the evidence presented paints a picture of a bull market that is still fearful and healthy. That is not to say that a black-swan won't fall out of the sky and ruin the picnic, but judging from what we can and do know, a bear market is not imminent.

