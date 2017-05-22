Mastercard (MA) Presents at JPMorgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA)

JPMorgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call

May 22, 2017 8:40 AM ET

Executives

Tien-tsin Huang – JPMorgan

Martina Hund-Mejean – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tien-tsin Huang

We can go? All right, terrific. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, another JPMorgan Global TMT Conference. My name is Tien-tsin Huang, I cover the Payments, Processors and IT Services group at JPMorgan and really excited to have Martina Hund-Mejean from Mastercard, the CFO. Always enjoy having a good conversation with Martina. Really appreciate you being here, Martina, I know it’s really busy. So in terms of format, we’re going to do fireside chat. I’ll ask a few questions. Many of them I pulled from you guys, and we’ll have some time at the end for some Q&A, if that’s okay? So Martina, welcome.

Let’s kick it off like we usually do. Maybe just give us a quick sort of State of the Union and tell us what you see maybe on the ground in terms of spending with consumers, maybe walk us around the world a little bit and then I’ll dig in with some strategy questions, if that’s okay.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Sure, and good morning everybody, and thank you for having us, Tien-tsin. It’s a pleasure to be here up in Boston, rainy Boston. So let me just walk a little bit around the world. First of all, in the United States, we do see the consumer spending was just picking up slightly in Q1.

In fact, when you look at our spending parts, spending parts is a data analytics paper that Mastercard puts out, which does not just look at the payments volume, but at all volume including cash and check. It looked like for Q1, it was nice growth of 3.9% ex-auto. This retail spend ex-auto, 3.9%, it was aided by about 1 percentage point from gas, and we actually had seen that pick up in April to going to about 5% growth, but you have to keep in mind that in April, we had Easter, and that usually adds to something. So I would say, April probably behaved very similar to Q1 of this year. So good tone in the United States, and we expect to see that going forward.

When it goes to Europe, Europe actually is – from an unemployment point of view at the ninth year lowest numbers. So we see some good tone in Germany. We see a little bit weaker growth in the UK and Italy and in France for various reasons. We do see an impact from Brexit, in particular, on the weakening of the pound, of course, which does impact outbound spending from the Brits, but it’s pretty much offset by people spending more going into the UK more and taking advantage of the weaker pound there.

As far as – if you go into Eastern Europe, we saw little bit of a better tone in Russia, including cross-border spend. The one country that is still relatively weak from a spending point of view, both domestically as well as cross-border, is Turkey. If I go further to the Middle East, Middle East is kind of a tale of two cities. In the UAE and a number of countries around there, the tone is actually relatively good, good domestic spending, good cross-border spending but as soon as you get to some of the oil-producing countries all the way into Nigeria, et cetera, we’re seeing relatively low growth rates. In some areas, we are actually seeing negative growth rates.

And then in Asia-Pacific, even though China is not growing as much as what we had seen a few years ago, people are still spending. We’re still seeing an increase both in domestic as well as in cross-border spend. We’re seeing a good tone in Asia and Southeast Asia, in Australia and Southeast Asia as well as in India. In particular, in India, we are seeing very nice growth there, and we can get into that later when you talk about India.

And then when I go to Latin America, Latin America is growing better at this point in time, predominantly driven by Brazil. So we have seen very nice growth pickup, both domestically as well as in cross-border. Mexico is actually hanging in there despite the weaker peso. Argentina, Colombia, those countries are doing well, too.

And what does that really mean for our business? For our business, when you listened to our earnings call, 10 days ago when it was, you would have heard me say that we actually had numbers a little bit ahead of our expectations for the quarter. And outside of the United States, we are still growing very nicely, double digits, both from a domestic as well as from a cross-border point of view, and that we are seeing these kind of growth rates continuing into April.

Tien-tsin Huang

All right, good. Did that all from memory, that’s amazing, Martina. I think the biggest question I’ve got post the quarter was actually around pricing. So maybe we can clarify that upfront. It looks like gross yields were up for Mastercard, but you commented that a lot of that was netted down in the rebate and incentivized.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes.

Tien-tsin Huang

Can you just clarify what’s happening there?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, we actually had to touch pretty much all of our revenue line items, the five that you see in our P&L. And the big driver there was we had to – as part of the European regulations, we actually had to separate the switching unit, so the unit that does actually off clear and settlement of our network from what we call the scheme unit, which is really our brand unit. The brand unit is the bigger unit, the switching unit is just a smaller unit.

The switching unit does compete against domestic processes in a relatively big way. And as part of the split in the independence of both units, so they both go-to-market independently. They are not allowed actually to bid for a contract for any of the financial institutions in the merchants together. We had to make sure that each of the units had very competitive pricing. And that basically resulted in moving – us moving a number of this revenue line items around. From a net-net point of view, there is really no difference on our net revenues.

And then there is only one other pricing element that we still have for this quarter, which is – has nothing to do with Europe, which is in the United States. We had adjusted a year ago, July 1 a year ago, some cross-border pricing for incoming cards, and that is basically anniversary-ing in a couple of months.

Tien-tsin Huang

Got you. So I think some of the changes impacted the other line, which we think about your services business, which I know you’ve been really pushing services very aggressively. So can you just update us then what the changes, how big services is now for the company? And maybe the growth in March profile, give us an update?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, I just wanted to remind you that the services revenues, we don’t really talk about service. This is not a business that we run by itself, right? It’s tightly connected to the core business. Often it’s done, actually, it’s part of doing a transaction that’s doing off-clearance switching. So when you look at the various services that we’ve provided, you actually see them showing up in almost all line items on the P&L.

So when we talk about adding all of those particular services together, there’s still about a quarter of our business, so 25% of our net revenues, right? These are the numbers that we had been giving last year. We also gave the number in terms of the growth of those kinds of services. I’ll get to them in a minute in terms of what it is. But it was growing in the 2013 – 2012 to 2015 period at around 18% compounded annual CAGR, which is – that’s a little faster than what the core business had been doing.

The type of items that are in there is, for instance, what we call safety and security products. So these are fraud products and these are a lot of things that we’re actually doing as part of authorizing a transaction, in terms of looking whether this is a good transaction, whether it is you who are using either your card or your mobile or whatever you might be using. And that, by the way, when we do that, that gets charted in the transaction processing fee. You don’t see that showing up at other revenues.

We do a lot of data analytics for our customers, and often, those data analytics are showing up in the other revenue line item. We do a lot of consulting for our customers. So these are a number of different types of products that we do, services that we do that are tightly connected in terms of how we go to market, how we sell to existing customers or to new customers depending on what they want to do, but they do show up pretty much in all line items of the P&L.

Tien-tsin Huang

So how does it impact your core business? I like to call it double dipping because you’re getting a fee for the work that you just described and then the whole biz that you’ll get volume up, right, from some of these cards. So can you just comment how does that impact volume or even rebates, if it does at all?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes. What I would tell you, it’s extremely important for us given that we are the smaller provider in the market. It’s extremely important for us to go with a differentiated offering to customers. And when I look at new customers or when I look at renewals, the core business, which is literally putting a credit card, a debit card, a prepaid product or a commercial product in place, that is something that a couple of us, a number of us can do.

But what we are doing is we’re not just looking at that, we’re actually looking then what kind of pain points are the customers are trying to solve beyond putting a product into the market. Often enough, a customer is wrestling with how do they optimize the portfolio, how do they even benchmark the portfolio? And once they know all of those data analytics, what do you do about it?

And that’s when you look at one of our agreements, on an agreement-by-agreement basis, you see that showing up in a relatively significant way. Doesn’t matter whether it’s in new customer or renewed customer, every one of the customers really like to go after that. Then when you do something about it, we have propositions in the loyalty space, we can then construct for you a product that has a number of loyalty features, rewards points, engines, et cetera, et cetera together with your base product, and that we’ll then be able to perform better versus what you might have had in the market or what other products there are out in the market. So it’s critically important for us to do.

In addition to that, we have what’s called our advisers unit. What that really is, it’s a bunch of consultants, and it’s quite a few consultants that we have now around the world who work very deeply with clients. It can be a financial institution, it can be a merchant, it can be government, it can be a corporation. Those payments consultants, and they’re very focused on payments, are highly trained and have had many, many assignments across the world so they can actually bring the wealth of the information to bear from one part of the world into the other part of the world and our clients just find that extremely helpful. But this allows us to actually work with the client on a day by day basis, it’s not like we win an agreement and then we go away and then you go back in. It’s really working with a client on a day-by-day basis. We would say, these kinds of services are sticky, and that allows us to really continue with existing kinds, expand in portfolios of those clients, but also win new clients.

Tien-tsin Huang

Okay. So speaking about clients and winning and renewing, let’s talk – maybe drill down on the U.S. I know that’s been a focus for Mastercard. Can you just comment on the strategy there? And how the pipeline, the backlog, et cetera, looks in the U.S.?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes. So in the United States, so other than consumer credit, we’ve been winning market share in all of the other line items, too, in prepaid, in debit as well as in commercial. In fact, when you look at our commercial portfolio, from a volume perspective, it now grows in the low double digits still. And that after many, many years of growing into the double digits, sometimes in the high teens. So we’re winning in every market, except in consumer credit given that we had one client loss.

What we have been doing is, we have been making sure that we go after, first of all, the secular trend of course, cash and check in this country is still about 40% of the volume. So there is a very significant amount of work that one can still do. Secondly, we’ve been obviously making sure that we renew all of the existing agreements that we had as well as expand it in a number of spaces in terms of what we do in commercial as well as what we have done and a few of the other items, including co-brands, okay?

So in co-brands, we had some relatively major renewals on it. So I’m not going to tell you that our strategy has changed in the U.S. You’re going to have to make sure that our core business, which is just credit, debit, prepaid and commercial business that we are really punching above our weight there. Really important to do that. But that we bring then these other services lines that we talked about to bear and make sure that our clients get what they really need to get.

Tien-tsin Huang

So how does – there’s a lot of talk about deregulation in the U.S. So how do you think that would impact the outlook, if at all? And I have a couple of follow-ons to that.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes. Well, first of all, a lot of the regulation has been impacting a big part of our clients, which are the financial institutions, and you work for one of them. So I – we would say that if a regulation is – not continued to be rolled out the way that it does or maybe rolled back, in certain sense, that the financial institutions will feel more comfortable investing and doing some of the things that they used to do before Dodd-Frank came in, in a good way, okay? I mean this is in a good way. And I would think that, that would be very helpful for the overall payments market.

We’re not really calling for the rollback of any – or we’re not really thinking that there will be a rollback in any particular provisions, you’re probably going to ask about Durbin. I think there are – there are much bigger issues in Dodd-Frank that were probably – people want to get addressed.

Tien-tsin Huang

Yes, I’ll ask it anyway. I tend to agree with everything you’ve just said, but just conceptually, and we’ve got the question here as well in the portal. Just conceptually, if Durbin were to be repealed and Interchange goes back to a free market. I mean, how – what’s the thought process from Mastercard to address that? I know it’s a tough question but…

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, I mean it’s a very tough question. As you know Interchange always has to be set in order to be competitive, right? And it’s really a balancing mechanism between encouraging enough financial institutions and today, also merchants to be issuing those electronic payments means versus the people who accept the cards, big part, of course, merchants being willing to accept the cards, right. So there has to be a balancing mechanism. It’s just I think it’s very hard to see that you see a very big change in debit.

So the Durbin was mostly impacting debit, okay, the debit landscape for those of you who might be newer to the story. And it’s hard to see that once a market has been used to the kind of setting of that balancing mechanism, that the way it is, that it would change in a very big scale from one day to another. We don’t see that for really happening.

Tien-tsin Huang

Yes, makes sense, I agree with that. Maybe one more just on PIN and signature, I know I ask you every year. I think I asked you last year about it, Martina. Just this concept of PIN and signature and where it goes, the economics. Any update there?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, from an economics point of view, the – no real changes though what we are seeing is that more – there’s a continuous shift, as I’ve said before from signature to PIN. You can see that in our numbers, too. Signature debit is still being used in a fairly big way in terms of when you do hotel reservation, rental car reservations, restaurants because some of the things that you’re doing in terms of booking a reservation and the hold on your card as well as what you can do from a tech point of view, that does not happen on a PIN debit transaction.

So there is, I think, a good space for signature debit. But we are seeing that because of the merchant routing as well as because of the rolling out of more PIN pads, you do see more PIN transactions. You actually see that in our numbers. I mean, I said a number of things at our last earnings call in terms of the transaction. We had a very significant transaction growth worldwide of 17%, and we have that now for a number of quarters, which is fantastic to see.

But part of it is also PIN debit in the United States, it’s contributing to it. And what we had been able to do is put our PIN brand, more cards on the back of the card as well as negotiate with more merchants routing preference treatment, and that’s why you see the transactions coming in. They’re all accretive, okay, so they’re good, but they’re relatively small yield per transaction fee when you compare it versus the other types of transactions that we do.

Tien-tsin Huang

Right. Accretive but lower-yielding? Got it.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Got it.

Tien-tsin Huang

So let’s do Europe. I’ve got a lot of people wanting me to ask you about Europe. So let’s do just a catch-all question there with PSD2 happening and Visa integrating Visa Europe. You’ve had some time here with the regulated interchange caps. Just what’s happening in Europe? How does it feel? You said, it sounds like macro, it’s fine, but how about Central?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, macro is fine and actually, I just had a tour through Europe for four days seeing investors in Europe and I had the benefit of having our European President, Javier Perez, with us. And so obviously, we were able to pick up all the intelligence on the ground. First of all, from an overall point of view from implementing the regulation that had been passed, I call it the mother of all regulations, okay, that was passed back in 2015, that implementation actually went fine.

We had to implement fairly low interchange rates, 30 basis points for credit, 20 basis points for debit. As I’ve just said earlier, we have to separate our European unit into a scheme as well as into the switch. I mean, I had to do a number of other things. And when you look at the growth profile that our European unit has, which you can gauge that from the volume that they’re producing, they really were able to go through that without missing a beat, okay?

So both from a volume point of view, from a transaction point of view, they are really adding to it very nicely from a cross-border point of view as well as from a revenue point of view. They are holding in very nicely from a regulation point of view. Visa is, obviously, implement – or integrating their unit. They have started to make some price moves. I always remind people that our pricing overall in Europe is actually higher than Visa’s pricing, so what I would see is that they’re moving up the pricing. It’s not quite where our pricing is yet.

And I would suggest that – especially for the small and medium clients that might give us a little bit of a way to get into those, we have been able to flip a number of portfolios. They are small portfolios, but we have been able to do that. And on the larger clients, we have been able to make some additional inroads in order to win some of the smaller portfolios there. So overall, we believe that we’re still taking market share, not just from our competitor, direct competitor, but also from the domestic schemes.

If I just go back, so the – to the last part on the regulation, which is called PSD2, and that has to be implemented by next year, by the end of this year. And then there is also the data privacy law, right, that have to be implemented by May of next year. What PSD2 really means is that every financial institution or every provider of financial services actually has to open up the account information should the consumer – so should your client ask for that to be opened up, which actually allows a number of service providers to come in, so really it’s in the spirit of innovation and making sure that there are more people in the market space offering certain products, and there are like two paths.

One is you can be an aggregator of information. So, for instance, if you have your financial information with three different financial institutions, and you have insurance, et cetera, et cetera, if you were to open up this information to an aggregate data and aggregate provider AISP, they could be aggregating this for you on a periodic basis, and you would have all of your information in one place.

What the banks – the banks do want to do that, okay? So they know that the lifeline to the client is really important, and they want to make sure that they can aggregate all of your information so they will probably ask their bank customers to be opening up the information from the other financial institutions. And why would they want to do that? If they get to know your financial picture overall, they can probably cross-sell you in a better way. They can probably give you better rates. They’ll know what you really need or don’t need, so they will – they’re hoping to make a better business out of that.

But there are also independent providers who would like to do that. So that’s the accu data aggregation track. And then there is a payments track, where if you have an open bank account, you might be able to do a direct debit on that bank account. Now I have to tell you in many countries like Germany, for instance, a lot of like utility payments and other payments are already going via direct debit. This is just making it available in an easier way, and you will see that there probably will be an explosion of other service providers who would like to get into that.

The banks, at this point in time, have really understood that payments is one of the lifelines to their clients. So they are heavily and busily, by the way, using some of our advisers, trying to figure out what should they be doing in a post PSD2 environment, and how do they need to go-to-market, how do they need to change the products, how do they need to change their online banking, yada, yada, there’s a lot of things around that.

One of the things that we have done, but it wasn’t because of PSD2, it was really because of what we’re seeing in the whole world, we’ve been – we bought, and we just closed the transaction, the company is called VocaLink, and it’s a premier ACH provider in the world. What we really did – so this came together in a more fortuitous way quite frankly, but what we did, about two years ago, we stepped back and looked at our strategy. And we looked at – our strategy was really very good from a card payment base point of view, and I don’t really care if it’s a card or if it’s a mobile, it’s your connectivity to the 16 digit account number, okay?

So that was good, but when you step back and look at the top 20 – top 50 countries in the world, a ton of payments, more than half of it is done in ACH. And when you peel the layer of the onion back, you look at what is actually happening in the B2B market, what is happening in the P2P market, et cetera, ACH is a very important network on very important platform that has a role to play. And when you put that together from a strategy point of view that in about 20 to 25 countries, regulators are actively pressing for Fast ACH.

This is instant payment rails to be put in. That’s when we said, look, why are we confining ourself with only card payment rails. We should also be looking at other rails, which are the Fast ACH rails. That capability comes with VocaLink. We are very delighted to have bought the company. They have proven Fast ACH, not only the UK, their run in the UK is scale Fast ACH business, but they have also sold the platform and implemented the platform in a number of other countries. This is very early innings in the Fast ACH rails. And by the way, nothing on the PSD2 stuff will really work in a proper way, especially if you were to get to P2M payments.

You’re not going to sit at Starbucks and you’re going to wait for a day for your cup of coffee, right? You want instant credit to the merchant if you ever use the ACH rails. So there are things that we have now from an asset point of view, which allows us to actually give an alternative to the normal debit rails, okay? That’s really what this spiel is. VocaLink has been starting to roll out in the UK as an example, a push debit payment. What we do from a card point of view is a pull debit payment, right?

And so it’s a push debit payment, which gets us the same economics as our pull debit payment, but from a safety and security point of view, it’s actually better for the industry. So there are a number of things around that, that will probably help us in PSD2, but I’m also telling you, it’s extremely early on and there’s a lot of wood to chop until you get your hands around this.

Tien-tsin Huang

Okay, that’s helpful, that’s a good summary, you just wrote our PSD2 report for us. Any questions from the audience? We’ve got – I have plenty more, but I want to – we’re already passed the market Q&A…

Martina Hund-Mejean

And believe me, he has a ton more here.

Tien-tsin Huang

I do, unfortunately. Yes, please. We have a mic here, if you don’t mind, since we’re webcasting this. He’s coming on the way. Thank you. Is it working?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for your time. Just curious on the services business. I guess I would argue the core processing legacy business, very deep modes. You guys have made more of a press into services than some of your competitors. I’m just curious – it’s a more fragmented landscape, there’s a lot of FinTech providers competing for those same clients. Just curious in the differentiation that Mastercard services can offer. You talked about the link between that segment and your core processing. What sorts of payment data? Just curious, what kind of proprietary knowledge you guys can cross over to differentiate that services segment and protect your franchise? Thanks.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, that is a very, very key question. I have to say and I cringe a little bit that you say the legacy business is doing – the core business. In fact, we would not be able to do a lot of the services and I’ll give an explanation to that if we would not really do what we’re doing in the core business. So most of our services that we do are actually very tightly connected to seeing the transaction. So it’s doing the authorization, the clearing and the settlement.

And I want to remind everybody of every 10 Mastercard transactions, we actually only get to see on our network 5, and that has been – that number has been steadily going up. The other five are routed among domestic processes. You have that in a fairly big way in Europe, but you also have it in a number of other countries in Latin America as well as in Asia Pacific. So what our job is to actually see even more transactions. Now what do we do with these transactions?

When we see a transaction, the transaction comes with a ton of data. And what the company had done – this was way before I came onboard, so this was probably 15 years ago or so, the company had started to build a data warehouse, where we are taking every single transaction that comes in at any nanosecond, and we cleanse that transaction because a lot of the data that comes in might not have the right merchant identified, and a number of other data fields that should be filled. So every minute, we are cleansing the transaction and then we’re housing the transaction in the data warehouse. So we have over 20 years worth of transactions in the data warehouse.

Just a reminder, we don’t get personally identifiable information, okay? So we don’t get your name, we don’t get your email, we don’t get your address, we don’t get your phone number, but we do know what you’re doing on your 16-digit number. And so the 16-digit number gets anonymized and then we aggregate it, and that’s what’s in the data warehouse. At the same time, we have been building a huge amount of analytics or number of analytics engines. So that means the data can be taken in an organized way out of the data warehouse and put through the analytics engines depending on what kind of engagement you want to do.

So if you were not to see the transactions, that would not be a good thing. In fact, there’s a huge amount of work that we’re doing every day on that so-called legacy business, not legacy business, to expand on the transactions that we see. In terms of what we do from a differentiated way than other FinTech’s, et cetera, we have the data. We see the transactions, they don’t. It’s done in a very organized way, and that is so, for instance, think about a fraud product. We have a fraud product that’s called SafetyNet.

What it is, real-time, when you use your card somewhere around the world, we actually intercept the authorization of that particular transaction, and we know, given the way that SafetyNet is buildup, whether there is fraud happening anywhere in the world. Remember the fraudsters at this point in time, don’t just go and hack one bank or financial institution or per merchant, they try to do a four or five or six, and they try to do it in Pretoria, in Moscow, in California, somewhere in Sao Paulo. One bank would never be able to put that together. We can do that with our monitoring, but we can only do it when we get to see the transaction.

I’m not sure how a FinTech can do that unless they see this life monitoring of the transaction and within a nanosecond, we can actually identify whether there’s some fraud, and if there is, we can do one of two things. Either we can shut off the transaction of the kind permitted us to do that. That means it saves them a ton of money on fraud, and we can actually show them the statistics every month in terms of how this thing saves them something or some banks might not want us to do it automatically, but they – we give a red flag to their management team or the risk officer, whoever deals with that within the bank. And basically tell them you’re going to have to really watch this because we think there’s something fraudulent going on. So service after service after service that we’re providing, it’s tightly connected to seeing this kind of data.

Tien-tsin Huang

Any other questions? Let’s do one more. Here’s the last one. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Martina. I’m not as familiar with VocaLink. Can you tell a little bit more about it? Is it their global network? Was it primarily Europe? And how do you plan to sort of integrate or keep it separate from the existing operation?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, great question. So VocaLink is actually a predominantly UK company. They’re running three platforms: they run, the link platform, which is the ATM platform; they run Bacs, which is the old batch ACH system; and they run Fast ACH. So they see about 92% of the UK payment flows of everything: government, corporations, consumers, everybody, 92%. So they’re a critical infrastructure in the UK. Why we are attracted to them is because they ran or they’re running a scale business in Fast ACH, in instant credit or instant payments in ACH in the UK.

In addition to that, they sold the platform in Thailand, in Singapore, in Sweden, some is already up and running as well as provided a license to the clearing house in the United States. And what we have been looking at in terms of our global capability, distribution capability, knowledge, et cetera, they’re specific ACH knowledge and given where regulators are going in terms of providing fast payment capabilities in these 20 to 25 countries, we thought that we could really put these two companies together and to be able to expand that capability in a faster way.

In addition to that, they had two additional businesses. One was, what I was describing before, which is this push debit product, which is very early to be rolled out in the UK, but that could be applicable, for instance, in Germany, okay? In Germany, you have this local scheme, that doesn’t do anything. There is a lot of things that the Germans can’t even do on the Internet because they don’t have the kind of product that they need, that’s why they use big – PayPal are used quite frankly. So this push debit payment could actually be revolutionizing the country. The other business that VocaLink has been building is very similar to what we have done on safety and security as well as data analytics

Now their businesses are relatively small on that side, but they have some very, very good people who have been tending to that. So we can actually think that some of our safety and security products can be also applicable to ACH. So there are a number of things that we are looking at from an education point of view. I mean, I have to tell you, it’s Day-14 or 15 since we closed it, and we weren’t allowed to talk to VocaLink in this deep manner before because of some of the UK rules.

Now the teams can talk, and there is between the platform and how to roll that out in other countries, building on top of it, apps such as this push debit product as well as doing additional services, those are the three big areas that we’re looking at, at this point.

Tien-tsin Huang

All right, terrific. Wish we had more time. We should stop there. Martina, always a pleasure. Thank you for being here. Thanks, Martina.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Thank you. Thanks for having us.

