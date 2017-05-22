A Selection Screen For Closed-End Funds

The analysis of closed-end funds (CEFs) requires a screening technique that is very different from screens used to evaluate individual securities.

After the stock market "pause" in 2011 (the S&P was dead flat that year), I reviewed the annual statement from my investment advisor and discovered that my account had declined over 4% in value.

It suddenly dawned on me that my wife and I had paid our advisor a fee of 1 ½% to lose the other 2 ½%!

That was the final wake-up call that convinced me to take charge of my investments. I was going to have to learn to do this myself.

Over the past five years I have undertaken a new "job" - reading and learning everything I can about investing. During this period I have "morphed" into a dedicated Dividend Growth Investor. I have now reached the stage that David Van Knapp describes as being "100% organic" -- our investment income, together with social security, rental income, and a small pension, are enough to cover all our living expenses and grow with inflation. My wife and I have a "sleep well at night" portfolio in place that we monitor carefully and that gives us great comfort.

I focus on dividend growth, but as we are retired, we have an ongoing need for current income. Our portfolio is therefore divided in half. One half consists of traditional C corporation/dividend growth common stocks. The other half consists in equal parts of five high yield asset classes, including REITs, Master Limited Partnerships, Preferred Stocks, Business Development Cos., and Closed-End Funds.

We hold a total of 70 positions. No individual security constitutes more than 2% of the portfolio, and no fund constitutes more than 4%. I review all positions from the ground up twice a year.

I have developed a general screening technique for individual securities, which varies slightly between the first five asset classes listed above. I employ a separate technique for closed-end funds, as it is impossible to conduct a separate "micro" review of each security held in the fund. This article will explain my approach to closed-end fund (NYSEMKT:CEF) analysis and selection.

The Closed-End Fund Association (cefa.com) lists a total of 607 closed-end funds on their web site. 168 of these funds are municipal bond funds, which will not be covered in this article. That leaves 439 funds to consider, certainly a large number but one that can reasonably be screened within a few days.

PRELIMINARY SCREEN

My preliminary screen is as follows:

Fund must be at least five years old

Manager Tenure must be at least 5 years

Fund must have a current yield of at least 5.0%

Fund must pay quarterly or monthly

Fund must have positive Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) growth for both the past 3 years and 5 years

To begin the screening process, I entered the symbol of each of the 439 CEFs into the Morningstar "Quote" field. I look at the top right side of the "Quote" page to make sure the "Total Dist. Rate" is over 5.0%. Then I look at "CEF Price" graph on the left side, where I select the "3Y" option. This shows the price line (in blue) and the NAV line (green) for the past three years. If the green line produces a positive growth rate (shown just above the top graph line in green), I then select the "5Y" option. If either the 3 year or the 5 year NAV growth is negative (or doesn't exist), the fund is eliminated from consideration. If both numbers are positive, I continue with that CEF to the secondary screen.

With 439 entries this sounds like a lot of work but once you get into the rhythm of it, each CEF can easily be researched in under a minute. The entire list of 439 CEFs took about one full day to research.

If you are not familiar with closed-end funds, it might seem that my preliminary screen is not a difficult challenge to pass. Indeed, the first four requirements are not particularly difficult. And the final requirement only demands an NAV growth rate above zero. In other words, we are only requiring that a fund generate enough net investment income and capital gains (realized and unrealized) to just cover distributions.

As it turns out, the 3yr-5yr NAV growth requirement is a very difficult hurdle to clear. In fact, this one requirement eliminates over 90% of the CEFs in our universe from further consideration!

To understand why this is so, let's take a step further back and look at CEF NAV performance over the past ten years - which includes the great recession. Virtually all 10+ year old CEFs experienced a horrendous dive in NAV/price in 2007 and 2008, bottoming out in 2009. Then the long recovery process begins. Some funds recover somewhat but then deteriorate again. Others recover to a rather flat level after a few years and have remained close to that level, well below their pre-recession high values. Only a relatively few funds have managed to recover to their previous highs, and it has taken most of these few 5 to 7 years to achieve that recovery.

Those sequences are really not surprising, since most individual securities follow similar patterns in recovering from the recession. However, a big difference between CEFs and other asset classes has appeared within the past 3-5 years. While most individual companies with lower payouts have been able to cover their cumulative dividends or distributions over the past few years, the majority of CEFs paying distributions over 5% have not. Trying to cover payouts of 7-10% on a consistent multi-year basis is obviously quite a challenge, particularly during periods of elevated price volatility, leverage costs, and management fees that can reach 2% or higher.

So the basic requirement that a CEF simply cover its recent distributions turns out to be an extremely effective screen that reduces the number of funds to be considered to 37! That represents only 8.4% of the original population of 439.

The remaining 37 candidates are then subjected to a secondary screen, as follows:

SECONDARY SCREEN

· Ratio of NAV to Paid in Capital

This ratio tells me how well the fund has covered distributions over the lifetime of the fund. If NAV is higher than the original Paid In Capital, then, since inception, the fund has generated more in investment income plus capital gains than it has paid out in distributions. Given the terrific losses of 2007 and 2008, I do not require a ratio above 1.00. I set my minimum requirement at 0.85. You will have to review the annual and semi-annual CEF reports to find balance sheet PIC and NAV amounts. These are available on Morningstar and other investment websites.

This ratio will be affected by secondary or rights offerings, and it will also be affected if Return of Capital has been extensively employed. Such concerns have only a very limited effect on the 37 remaining funds under consideration.

· Ratio of Net Investment Income to Distributions

We have reviewed the recent growth of NAV, which tells me whether the fund has covered distributions from Total Income from Operations (TIO). TIO consists of net investment income plus realized and unrealized capital gains. However, capital gains are in my opinion a weaker source of coverage than investment income, the latter being significantly more predictable and reliable. Therefore, I consider the quality of coverage to be higher if the NII/Distributions ratio is a high number - obviously the closer to 1.00 the better. I do not require a specific coverage ratio from NII, which would in fact eliminate tech and health care funds from further consideration. NII coverage is especially strong for preferred funds, and to a lesser extent for REIT and utility funds.

· Distribution History

I do not expect that CEF distributions will increase. That may indeed happen, but it is not a regular event to depend upon. I am starting with a relatively high yield and I am satisfied with that yield.

What I want is some assurance that the distribution will not decrease. I therefore go to the website longrundata.com to obtain distribution history for the past ten years. I look for the number of dividend cuts over 10% during this period. I expect to see one cut during the recession, but if I see more than two cuts, the fund is eliminated. (A reduction due to a lower annual bonus is not considered a cut)

Also note that some CEFs offer Managed Distribution Plans (MDPs). This means that the fund has obtained a waiver from the SEC to pay out expected capital gains in a steady fashion, so the total distribution remains constant. Certain funds, such as DNP and STK, have paid a constant distribution over many years or even since their inception. An MDP is a strong added benefit, IMHO.

· Total Return

I review the 3-, 5-, and 10-year total returns of each fund (Source: Morningstar). I take a weighted average of these three numbers, starting with 10 years (weight of 3), 5 years (weight of 2) and three years (weight of 1). I expect this weighted average to equal or exceed the current yield of the fund, so that I can feel reasonably comfortable that I will at least obtain that yield as my minimal total return.

· Recession Recovery

If the fund is at least ten years old, I look to see if the fund has recovered to its pre-recession highs for both price and NAV. If so, I look to see how long this recovery took.

· Leverage

I consider a leveraged fund to have an added element of risk compared to a non-leveraged fund. Obviously the higher the leverage, the higher the risk.

SUMMARY

Combining my two screens, there are a total of eleven metrics/factors that I consider when selecting a CEF for purchase. Having processed the 37 funds that passed the preliminary screen through the metrics of the secondary screen, I have selected the following six funds as being my recommendation for further study and due diligence: (NOTE: I OWN ALL THESE FUNDS)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

This is my all-time favorite CEF. This fund was established in 1989 and has been managed for the past 27 years by Gregory Phelps, who has done an outstanding job. The fund is invested 70% in preferred stocks and 30% common, primarily in utilities, financials, and energy. The fund offers a Managed Distribution Plan and raised the distribution last year to a current yield of 7.13%.

Four year average distribution coverage is 1.44 for TIO and .87 for NII, both very strong ratios. There have been no distribution cuts during the past ten years. Weighted average total return for 3-5-10 years is 13.3%.

Also, the ratio of NAV/PIC is 1.32, indicating strong returns in excess of distributions since the inception of the fund. NAV has grown at an average annual rate of 3.97% over the past five years. PDT recovered to its pre-recession high price in 49 months. Leverage is 34.6%.

Reaves Utility Income (NYSEMKT:UTG)

UTG is another solid performer that was founded in 2004 and has been managed since inception by William Ferer. Over half the fund is invested in the common stock of utilities, with other investments in telecom, media, and energy. The fund has a managed Distribution Plan and now yields 5.56%. The fund has produced steady growth in distributions over the past ten years with no distribution cuts.

Four year TIO distribution coverage is an exceptional 1.98 and NII coverage is also good at .62. Weighted average total return is 13.9% for 3-5-10 years. Another very strong ratio is NAV/PIC, which stands at 1.57. In addition, NAV has grown at an average annual rate of 5.65% over the past 5 years. UTG recovered to its pre-recession high in 51 months. Leverage is a modest 22.4%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology (NYSE:STK)

Founded in 2009, STK is a unique fund that invests primarily in mid-cap technology stocks. The fund employs no leverage but writes covered calls to boost income. The fund has been managed since inception by Paul Wick. The fund offers a Managed Distribution Plan which has paid a rock steady distribution of $0.4625 every quarter since inception. The yield is among the highest in my portfolio and now stands at 8.25%.

TIO distribution coverage is solid at 1.27, but there is no NII coverage as fund investments pay virtually no dividends (not unusual for tech companies). NAV/PIC is 1.32 and the 5 year average annual NAV growth rate is 2.23%, both good numbers. Weighted average total return for 3-5 years (no 10 year number yet) is a whopping 17.1%. Recession Recovery is not applicable, given a 2009 start date.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividends (NYSE:EVT)

EVT was started in 2003 and has had the same manager since 2010. The fund invests 70% in common stocks, with 20% in preferreds and 10% in bonds. Holdings are well diversified among financials, health, energy, industrials, and tech stocks. The fund increased its Managed Distribution Plan in 2015 and now yields 8.13%.

TIO distribution coverage is strong at 1.37 and NII coverage is fair at .57. NAV/PIC is 1.19 and the 5 year annual NAV growth rate is 3.40%. The fund has not recovered to its pre-recession high price or NAV.

There was one distribution cut in 2009 of 27%, but distributions have since been raised to recover the amount cut. Weighted average 3-5-10 year total return is a rather modest 9.33%, but still above the distribution yield. Leverage is a reasonable 21.5%.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite (NASDAQ:QQQX)

This fund was started in 2007 and has had the same manger since inception. As the name implies, the fund is heavily invested in the NASDAQ 100 (thus heavy in tech stocks) with a covered call overlay that seeks to increase income and reduce volatility. The fund has approved a Managed Distribution Policy, and distributions have steadily increased under that policy for the past five years. There was one distribution cut of 35% in 2010, and distributions remain below the 2009 level.

TIO distribution coverage is very strong at 1.48, although there is no NII coverage. NAV/PIC is extremely strong at 2.11, although the fund has employed return of capital, which tends to increase this ratio somewhat.

The 5 year annual NAV growth rate is 4.38% and the weighted average 3-5-10 year total return is a very strong 12.47%. The fund does not employ leverage. The fund recovered to its pre-recession high NAV in 93 months.

DNP Select Income (NYSE:DNP)

Started in 1987, this is the oldest fund in my portfolio. DNP has been managed for the last 19 years by Nathan Partain. The fund is heavily invested in utilities, followed by energy and telecom. 75% is invested in common stocks, with the remainder split between MLPs, bonds, and cash.

I saved the very best Managed Distribution Plan for last! DNP adopted a MDP in 1997 and has paid a distribution of $.065 per month every month since that time. I don't know of any CEF that has maintained a steady distribution for two full decades! At present the fund yields 7.08%.

The fund has a good TIO coverage of 1.22, but a rather weak NII coverage of .38. NAV/PIC is 1.38, and the 5 year NAV growth rate is 2.58%. The 3-5-10 year total return is 8.35%, not terribly high but above the current yield. Leverage is a moderate 27.1%. The fund recovered to its pre-recession high NAV in a relatively prompt 43 months.

CONCLUSION

The reader will notice that there are no high yield bond funds listed above. When I first became interested in CEFs I will confess that I gorged on several such funds, but NAV declines in late 2014 and particularly in late 2015 have produced negative 3 year NAV growth for all the HYB funds that I reviewed. I have since exited all these funds.

Similarly, energy MLP CEFs were just destroyed in 2015 by the oil price break. I still own one such fund (NYSEMKT:FEN), which has managed to maintain distributions with a large return of capital allocation. 2016 was close to a breakeven year for NAV, so I am hanging on with the hope of a gradual recovery. But there are certainly no MLP funds that would pass my screen today.

So my bottom line is that I tend to favor preferred stock funds and utility funds, which in my experience have provided solid distribution coverage and consistent payouts, good NAV growth, attractive total returns, and of course excellent yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDT, UTG, STK, EVT, QQQX, DNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.