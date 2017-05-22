General Motors: Ford Pulls Ahead

General Motors (NYSE:GM) continues to trend downward as we get closer to the annual shareholder meeting where David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital will get a chance to put his proposal to create two classes of GM shares to a vote. Einhorn also is trying to get four board seats.

We've got the annual meeting in a couple weeks, on June 9. It's still in GM shareholders' best interest to vote against Einhorn's plan. It's nothing more than a distraction at this point. Granted, the financial engineering plan has some merits, GM has bigger issues on the horizon. First, there's the continued slowdown in auto sales, and second, there's Ford (NYSE:F). GM's biggest competitor is showing its proverbial teeth. In the zero-sum game that is the fight of U.S. auto market share, Ford is pulling ahead of GM.

Einhorn is focused on getting GM's stock price higher. Which, by all accounts, is a win for the company and shareholders - at least in the near term. However, I'd argue that Einhorn's plan does nothing to help GM sell more cars, and in fact, takes resources away what should be GM's main focus - fending off Ford.

Even from an investment perspective, Ford may be winning. Ford offers a 5.5% dividend yield, compared to GM's 4.7%. Ford has a lot of catch up work to do in terms of margins and returns on equity, but that can at least be a catalyst to drive Ford's stock higher as it trades at 52-week lows.

Ford just fired its CEO Mark Fields and is promoting the head of its self-driving cars unit - Jim Hackett - to CEO. Ford might also be looking into cutting 10% of its workforce.

I like Ford much more than GM here. Ford has a plan to hopefully close the performance gap with other automakers - like Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC). Ford has been a perennial underperformer relative to the S&P 500, for the last year, three-years, 15-years, etc. In truth, Einhorn, or another activist investor, should be targeting Ford. Granted, the chances are slim given the Ford family controls most of the voting power thanks to the dual-class structure.

Ford can do a lot with its balance sheet to improve liquidity with debt maturity management. But more importantly, Ford needs to refocus on its core market - the U.S. Selling small cars in Europe or Asia makes money, but the profit margins are small. Ford can make a lot more money, margin wise, by selling trucks and SUVs. Ford's F-series trucks have been the best selling vehicle in the U.S. for 35 years.

In Einhorn's 1Q investor letter he notes that he's pressing the issue at GM, "as we believe there is a lot of value to unlock and the company did not fairly evaluate our idea." The problem here is that GM likely didn't fully evaluate or even disclose everything (or as Einhorn says, "misrepresent" its proposal) to credit rating agencies when it comes to Einhorn's plan. However, GM just wants to focus on selling cars. What's so wrong with that?

If GM can fend off Einhorn, there is a thesis that makes the car company interesting. If you can get past the slowdown in auto sales, GM does have positives - including its global restructuring and downsizing. This means taking the near-term pain of pulling out of underperforming markets to refocus its positioning for the long-term. The profit margins that GM is seeing in markets like India and Russia don't come close to comparing to the U.S. Lessons that GM appears to have learned.

However, Ford is still the most appealing. GM isn't rushing to tap into the driverless market, citing so much competition with the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) racing to market. But for Ford's role, it's looking to tap into the future. It has a focus on commercial driverless vehicles, which I think could have quicker and larger adoption than retail-focused autonomous cars.

As well, Ford also is looking to tap into higher-margin revenues like auto software. It's also partnering up on ridesharing, not necessarily looking to battle tech giants for driverless. But its quest to become more tech focused is most appealing as turns to digital services like FordPass app, allowing for oil-change maintenance scheduling automatically by syncing with driver calendars. These types of diversification can help Ford win out even if car sales falter. For now, Ford wins out over GM.