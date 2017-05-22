Challenges Galore For Netflix In India

A look at how it reached its first 100 million members and assess the difficulty in attracting the next 100 million.

In the recent quarterly earnings interview - Theodore A. Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) said, "What we do know, too, is the next 100 million subscribers are going to be far more likely to be watching content on mobile than the first 100 million. Whether or not they want to watch anything differently, we're going to find out."

Netflix is on the verge of reaching 100 million members this year, a significant milestone for the company that started disrupting the way we consume entertainment. One thing is certain that the next 100 million are going to be a very diverse segment of the society. As of 2012, Netflix had 33 million streaming members without venturing into any content creation. In the last four years, Netflix had almost tripled its membership reaching 93 million in 2016.

Over the last four years, the company had pumped in billions of dollars in content to attract new members. The cumulative revenue it earned over the last four years was $25 billion and it has already spent almost half of it in content. As of 30th December 2016, its streaming content obligation is around $14.5 billion and a total obligation of $20.2 billion including debt and other obligations, most of which is payable over the next of couple of years. Assuming a 20% growth rate in sales, it is likely to earn $23 billion in cumulative sales over the next couple years. Hence, it has also committed its entire sales for the next two years in content creation.

The obsession to create too much great content too fast has completely skewed the financial position of the company. A debt-free company with almost 30% of its market cap in cash in 2006, Netflix is flirting with high insolvency risks today with only 20% of total assets financed through equity and 80% of total assets is content, which is intangible. Given the current interest rate environment, Netflix is able to cover its interest obligation with an interest coverage ratio of 2.5x, but with ever-increasing debt and potential fed rate hikes in the future, its ability to service its debt in future is also under a cloud.

As the growth started to decelerate in the US market, Netflix gradually started international expansion in 2012 and announced its global launch in January 2016. It is almost 18 months since its launch in India, which is amongst the fastest growing internet markets in the world. India holds tremendous potential for almost all global internet companies given its strong demographics but Netflix is likely to struggle getting its foothold in a multi-lingual and extremely diverse country in a stronger competitive environment.

On his first trip to India recently, Reed Hastings said "India is hugely important for us in the long term, because it's one of the strongest internet markets. We want to be in the top five apps on the (consumer's) phone. Our Mumbai office will be as large as Tokyo in a few years." He announced multiple partnerships with content distributors and creators.

Competitive Landscape

If you get your strategy right, India offers tremendous potential for all streaming companies. A classic example is Jio. A telecom service provider backed by one of the largest Indian corporate house offering an entire suite of OTT applications along with its 4G services, which was launched in September 2016. By January, JioPlay, its video streaming service had reached an active subscriber base of 52 million.

The current market leader and most dominant player is Hotstar, owned by 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) through their subsidiary Star India. Star India offers 40+ TV channels in 8 different languages in India. Leveraging its strength in terms of the content and partnerships, Hotstar offers a whole gamut from sports, movies, series and news in multiple languages to serve the diverse Indian palate. Given its two decade long experience with Indian viewers, Star India has also got its pricing strategy right.

It has a freemium offering for its members. Users can stream live cricket (a highly popular sport among masses), almost all of TV series, news and old movies for free but if you want to stream Formula 1, English Premier League, Game of Thrones, or the latest popular flick (i.e., content popular with affluent Indians), you have to pay a monthly fee of ₹199 ($3.00). No wonder, it has the highest subscriber base and its subscriber spends hours watching their favorite content, although only a fraction of the active subscribers would be paying the subscription.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Video was launched globally (including India) in December 2016. Given its strong presence as an e-commerce player, Amazon bundled its video offering with free shipping at an extremely competitive introductory price of ₹499 ($7.70) per year. The offer was lapped up by almost 10 million Indians within the first couple of months. Currently, its content offering is mostly in English with some regional movie titles but given its track record, Amazon has already committed hundreds of millions of dollars in original content creation and tied up with multiple producers and artists.

Voot is a digital offering from Viacom 18, which runs multiple regional TV channels. It is an advertising-led video-on-demand (AVOD) platform that offers TV content ranging from reality shows, comedy, drama, cartoons and also some Voot Originals web-series.

Viacom 18 is a joint venture between Viacom (NYSE:VIA) and TV 18, which a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, the diversified conglomerate that recently launched its telecom venture Jio. Hence, Voot and JioPlay are likely to extract a lot of synergies in the times of come. JioPlay is also a bundled offering along with the 4G service a user had subscribed to. Jio offered its 4G services free of cost for the initial 6 months to attract new subscribers.

Apart from them, there are multiple other media conglomerates, with strong regional presence that have their own app for watching online content like Ozee and Ditto TV, which are backed by Zee Entertainment (OTC:ZEEEY), Sony LIV is backed by Sony Pictures India and many others. All such apps are offering their content for free as their primary source of revenues is generated from subscription and advertising of over 780 million TV viewers.

Lastly, Netflix is the only video-on-demand service that offers only a subscription-led model (SVOD). It offers one-month free service with subscriptions starting ₹500 ($7.70) a month for standard definition and ₹800 ($12.30) for Ultra HD, multi-screen viewing. Netflix is adopting a skimming pricing strategy targeting only the affluent global Indian viewers.

While other players are playing the market share game, Netflix is creating a loyal base of paying subscribers. Hence, 4 million of paying subscribers in the first 18 months could be considered as an encouraging sign for Netflix. But the fact is it has already reached the saturation in that particular market segment.

India is an epitome of disparity. Although many corporations are attracted with the demographics and population, the potential customers for most corporations are only a fraction of the total 1.3 billion population. Netflix's target audience as of now is the affluent segment of the society. As per the Reserve Bank of India, India has almost 30 million credit cards as of March 2017, and most users have multiple cards. Only 1.5% of the population pays income taxes, i.e. roughly around 20 million people, of which only 2.50 million have an annual income above $15,000.

Now add the filter of language to the mix; there is limited room for Netflix with its current strategy. The current 4 million plus subscribers that Netflix has are more likely the fans of House of Cards or Narcos, the English-speaking, affluent population with global taste. Netflix doesn't need much of the regional content to attract them anyways.

The competition is not limited to those apps alone. A typical cable or DTH (satellite) connection costs around ₹199 ($3.00) to begin with and can go up to ₹800 ($12.30), which covers all kinds of content from news, sports, movies, series, cartoons, education, lifestyle, etc. Even DTH players are offering the entire spectrum of content on mobile apps. Secondly, India produced around 2,000 movies in a year, i.e. over 5 movies a day in multiple languages.

Over 350 million Indians viewed the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a cricket tournament. Hotstar attracted 87 million viewers during the Cricket World Cup 2015, which is streamed free as suggested earlier. Finally, the platform of YouTube has converted many artists into successful entrepreneurs. TVF and AIB, the pioneers of online entertainment in India have garnered over 2 million subscribers on YouTube since launching barely a few years ago.

If so much of diverse content is available so cheaply, why should an average Indian with a GDP per capita of $1,600 pay $8.00 a month to Netflix just for limited entertainment? If the balance sheet of Netflix has become so risky to achieve the first 100 million members, most of which are urban English-speaking globetrotting audience, the next 100 million are most likely to come from non-English speaking from middle class society with very different tastes. Can Netflix succeed in those rougher terrains? Only time will tell. It doesn't mean that Netflix isn't going to grow in India, but it is going to be an extremely difficult turf to conquer.

India and China are critical markets for Netflix going ahead to attract the next 100 million members. With competition already heating up from Amazon and HBO (NYSE:TWX) in its home turf, attracting multi-lingual audience from all corners of the world with a highly leveraged balance sheet is going to be a much more difficult journey for Netflix.

