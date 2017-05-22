Energy XXI's (EXXI) CEO Doug Brooks on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 22, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Al Petrie - IR

Doug Brooks - CEO

Hugh Menown - Interim CFO

Scott Heck - COO

Analysts

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Energy XXI Gulf Coast First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will host a quarter and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instruction] As a disclaimer, this conference maybe recorded.

This time my pressure to hand the conference over the Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator. Sir, you may begin.

Al Petrie

Thank you, Bryan. Good morning everyone and welcome to today's conference call to review Energy XXI Gulf Coast first quarter 2017 operating and financial performance. After, I cover the forward-looking statement, Doug Brooks, our new Chief Executive Officer will review recent key items for 2017. Scott Heck, our Chief Operating Officer will review the operational results on the first quarter. Hugh Menown, our Interim Chief Financial Officer will then provide a more in-depth financial review. Doug will then return for some brief closing comments before we take your questions.

During our question session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow up. I would like to point out that we posted an updated Investor Deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and detailed information that should be helpful.

Before we get started, I need to remind everyone that our commentary today and the answers to your questions include statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially differ from those currently anticipated. Those risks include among others matters described in our earnings release and in our public filings.

We disclaim any obligation to update those forward-looking statements. While the company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to factors such as commodity prices, competition, technology and environmental and regulatory compliance. Our drilling schedules, capital plans and other factors may cause our results to materially different.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, expect as required by law accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These are other risks are described in this morning's press release and the reports we filed with the SEC including the Q1 2017 Form-10Q that will be filed later this morning and the previously filed 2016 Form-10K.

With that I’ll now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Al. Good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us on what is my first call as CEO of Energy XXI and the first call for Energy XXI quarterly results post its bankruptcy emergence late last year.

Before we get started, I really do want to thank the board, our employees, our vendors, our bankers and our teammates as they went through a very difficult year last year, it was a stressful time for our entire industry, but I can tell you what I've seen just in the last 30 days, we’ve emerged with one of the best balance sheets, top performing teams and really long run way for success and value accretion. I really want to express my confidence in the Board of Directors in that its quite important to me that we have someone helps set the vision for this company and execute and I can tell you that the communications I had prior to my involvement in joining were lock step and I see the Board, a willful Board willing to do what it takes to create the shareholder value.

I'm really excited to be part of this team, we have Scott Heck at the helm as our COO. Scott brings a long history of success in the Gulf of Mexico and other offshore venues, particularly operations and development and exploration. Scott is efficient, safe and very aware of our environmental status something we protect constantly. I'm very pleased to be joining Hugh Menown, Hugh has been with Energy XXI for 10 years, a prior CFO and apart with PCW -- our PWC. I can tell you that through this last year and a half, Hugh has been the driving force in the strong presence and leadership that the company needed, that together the two of us Scott and Hugh and I have very complementary skills and desire for success. Beyond the team, we bring the strong, oil weighted asset base, a very strong balance sheet with liquidity and the three of us together with the board are establishing a vision of high performing organization for the company.

I'll save my details notes about our process engage with Morgan Stanley for the end of the conversation, but I can tell you this that the process designed to partner with Morgan Stanley is to unlock value and establish value for the shareholders either it be a standalone or a strategic set of alternatives. But in the meantime, this team has committed to strong health environmental safety standards, for operational excellence, reducing costs and in a number of these areas that you have seen this morning we have a long way to go. But what I am happy to report is that in this trouble situation for our industry with depressed energy prices, we reported about $43 million in EBITDA which does demonstrates then in this business in the Gulf of Mexico that we can still generate cash.

I want to point out something before we get started, that its really been over the year since we spend significant capital in these assets, we are in the process of bringing our first rig in for development work in 2017. And I am confident that in the assets and in the people that we’re going to build the long runway sustainable business, we’re going to focus on capital discipline and creating shareholder value.

So, I'll finish up with some comments post our discussion from Scott and Hugh. So, I'll turn it over to Scott now.

Scott Heck

Thanks, Doug. I'm excited to work with Hugh and the experience team in Energy XXI to build value through our operational excellence. We have a strong oil weighted asset base and are always looking for ways to improve our operating efficiencies, minimize production declines and optimize our controllable cost, all of which will help maximize the value from our assets. Production for the first quarter of 2017 was approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while the decline from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 was about 17% oil decline was only approximately 12%.

For the past year during the restructuring process we had no drilling and minimal rate completion spending which contributed to the overall based decline. Our focus in 2017 is to minimize base decline through an active recompletion program and commencing a development drilling program in early June.

In the first quarter of 2017, we successfully completed a significant capital work over and recompletion project at South Timbalier 54 Field, where we a 100% working interest. This project focused on two wells and included the design, fabrication and installation of a new gas [ph] supply line, recompletion operations and the installation of gas capability in both wells. This was a complex capital project, but it clearly demonstrates our ability to identify good upside opportunities and execute safely and under budget. The project came in 6% under AFE with first quarter spend of approximately $2 million and a total spend of just over $8 million.

The 30 day IP for the project was approximately 750 barrels of oil equivalent per day and that production was 60% oil. The wells continue to clean up and the rates have increased and are currently producing over 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The project has also helped to prove up additional recompletion workover opportunities that our teams are now evaluating. We have 10 to 15 recompletions plans for the full year 2017 and have over 100 identified future recompletion opportunities.

Moving to our development drilling program. We have contracted a rig to begin our program in early June. Our current plan is focused on the West Delta area where we have two to four development wells plan for 2017, with over 40 identified future development drilling locations spread across our asset base. Even in the current price environment we are excited about our opportunities and we'll continue to hi-grade our portfolio based on their economics.

A large part of our capital program revolves around our plugging and abandonment efforts. In the first quarter of 2017, we spent approximately $9 million on P&A activity. We've decided to restructure our P&A efforts and have created a team to try to optimize those efforts, realizing economies of scale, cost efficiencies and timing efficiencies. We will continue to prioritize our P&A operations within the guidelines of our plan with Bom [ph]. We have an excellent working relationship with Bom and Bessie [ph] and with their support our focus is on safely and cost effectively executing our approved plan, which is key to maximizing value from our assets.

We continue to believe our full year 2017 capital program will be between $140 million and $170 million, which includes approximately $50 million to $70 million of P&A activity. We expect the 2017 capital program will be funded with internally generate a cash flow and available cash.

Turning to expenses. In 2016 due to the restructuring and limitations mandated by the process, the coming differed much of its normal repairs and maintenance spend. In the first quarter of 2017 we are able to reestablish a more normal level of maintenance and based operational spending, and completed over 100 expense work over and maintenance projects focused on adding additional volumes to our base production.

We will continue to evaluate cost savings opportunities and control the expenses over which we have direct oversight. But we will not do it at the expense of safety or the environment. We will look to drive our absolute cost down, but our per barrel cost are impacted by our declined production and may rise slightly.

In the second and third quarters of 2017, we expect to have some pipeline and platform maintenance shutdowns that will decrease our production and increase our per BOE cost. We're working to minimize the cost and product impact associate with these maintenance events, a few quick comments on our recently completed reserve reports on Netherland and Sewell as of March 31, 2017.

We've successfully completed the transition to a fully engineered third party reserve report and plan to continue to issue year end independent third party reserve reports annually. The presentation that we posted on the website this morning includes additional details on our approved and 2P reserves that both SEC and strip pricing, as of March 31, 2017.

In summary, we will continue to drive improvements in all of our areas of our business with an emphasis on safety and environmental protection. Operational excellence and maximizing our margins through a relentless focus on cost optimization and exploitation of our assets through drilling, recompletions and work over's.

With that I'll turn the call over to Hugh to review the financials.

Hugh Menown

Thank you, Scott. For the first quarter 2017 Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported a net loss of $65.3 million or $97 per diluted share, while we did report a net loss, we were able to generate adjusted EBITDA $43 million and the first quarter loss included a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $44.5 million generally related to the decrease in SEC proved reserves. For the quarter, revenues were $158 million and production totaled approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, 71% of that production of that was oil, 2% natural gas liquids and the balance natural gas.

Production declined about 4% from the 42,500 barrels of oil equivalent for the fourth quarter 2016 due primarily the natural decline in our production basis as while as some third party pipeline repairs and some maintenance at some of our stores facilitated to Grand Isle. Our realized prices for the first quarter of 2017 before the impact of our hedges average $51.04 per barrel, our realized natural gas liquid averaged $27.52 per barrels and our realized natural gas price averaged $3.10 per MCF.

We did not have any commodity hedges in place prior to February 2017 when we entered into costless collars for oil benchmark to the Argus-LLS, to hedge approximately 10,000 barrels a day of oil for the period March to December 2017 with an average floor price of $52.30 and an average ceiling price of $57.43. The Company does not have any hedges in place on natural gas production. We have not entered any additional hedges contracts since February but continue to continue to look at entering into additional divertive arrangements in the future. First quarter revenues included 3.7 million in gains on our hedges.

Turning to expenses, total lease operating expenses were 75.2 million or $20.39 per BOE for the March quarter which consisted of 58.9 million in direct lease operating expenses, 10 million in work over and maintenance expenses and $6.3 million in insurance expenses. As Doug commented we will continue to evaluate additional cost savings opportunities that will not impact health, safety operational integrity.

Gathering and Transportation expense $21.7 million, or $5.89 per BOE for the March 2017 quarter and included increased commodity marketing deductions, inclusion of gathering and transportation expenses that historically we included in direct lease operating expenses and $5.1 million and expenses incurred on repairs to some of our storage facility to Grand Isle.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 totaled 23.8 million, while we have taken significant steps to reduce overall G&A cost over the past 12 months including decreases in personal cost the first quarter of 2017 included additional cost related to severance and restructuring totaling approximately 6.2 million. General and administrative expense also include just under $1 million of non-cash expenses related to stock based compensation.

DD&A expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $42 million or $11.39 per BOE. The accretion of our asset retirement obligations for the first quarter of 2017 was 12.4 million or $3.36 per barrels of oil equivalent. We recorded no income tax expense or benefit during the quarter due to its inability to record any net deferred tax assets.

Turning to the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017 cash and cash equivalents totaled to 160.5 million. As of quarter end we had 74 million drawn on our three year secured credit facility which was a same amount we had drawn at December 31, 2016. At yearend '16, the remaining 228 million under the 320 million facilities was utilized to maintain outstanding letters of credit, primarily in favor of ExxonMobil to secure additional abandonment obligations. On March 10, 2017, the letters of credit issued in favor of ExxonMobil were reduced to 200 million. Under the terms of the credit facility, the commitments under the facility were permanently reduced by 12.5 million to 289.5 million. At March 31, 2017, liquidity totaled $173 million which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents of a 160.5 million and 12.5 million undrawn subject to certain restrictions under our three-year credit facility. Additionally, the company had a $57 million in restricted cash associated with the collateral and escrow agreements.

Lastly, the amount of our asset retirement obligations on our balance sheet at quarter end were revised downward by 135 million during the three month ended March 31, 2017 primarily due to changes and estimated the timing for settlements of our plug-in and band of liabilities. Asset retirement obligation totaled 623 million at the end of the first quarter 2017.

Before I hand it over to Doug, I would like to give a brief update on guidance. While it's our future intent of give you production cost and capital guidance, we've decided to postponed providing guidance at this time, because of our ongoing strategic review process and the wide range of potential outcomes any guidance that we would give you today would be premature. We want to add better certain surrounding our near term and long term direction before issuing forward guidance.

With that said, as Scott mentioned we will continue to provide update regarding our full year 2017 capital investment expectations.

Let me now turn the call over to Doug for the closing comments.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Hugh, and thank you Scott, very much appreciated. What I would like to do is spend the rest of our time in the comment section and then open it up for questions, but a few thoughts. There is value inside of Energy XXI and there is an industry to be had on a Gulf of Mexico on the shelf, while it's a reasonably matured basin with reasonably high costs, it's speaks to the purpose in which we secured our services with Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley is a great partner with a lot of insights and experience and they are helping us dig inside our portfolio and we are looking at everything.

Revenue opportunities, optimization opportunities, cost savings opportunities as well as strategic alternatives, the board, this team and management is committed to a better understanding and a deeper rich understanding of this asset, but at its surface where heavily oil weighted, we have a strong balance sheet, we’re a public company and while we’re considering all alternatives whether it be through aggregation, through consolidation, through standalone process, Energy XXI is in the center of this universe on the Shelf in the Gulf of Mexico. We got a team that can execute any of these items we listed above. I'm excited about the organic opportunities within the company.

So bottom line, the new management team and at least two of us have been here just less than three months and I've been here just over a month, are taking the time to surgical and methodically look into all of the opportunities that will create shareholder value. I think through Scott, Hugh and my prior experience we're committed to shareholder value creation. As I mentioned before I have the support of the board. We have a strong relationship with Bom and Bessie [ph], two very critical partners in our efforts, our vendors and our shareholders, and our objective is to create shareholder value and we will establish processes to accomplish that reach those objectives.

So, I can assure this we’re looking at everything, everybody, every place and with that, operator I will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Al Petrie

Okay, operator thank you very much. And thank you to everyone who join us today. If anyone has any questions feel free to give us a call. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.