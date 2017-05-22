Market Demand, Not Performance, Driving CEF Gains: Weekly CEF Update

CEFs are outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly double, but this means investors must be more selective.

The last week again saw tremendous demand for CEFs, driving price returns to exceed NAV returns and helping several funds see their discounts decline while premiums rose for a few funds.

In aggregate, closed-end funds' discounts rose slightly from a week ago to 4.18% from 4.16% on average:

Source: CEF Association

The average discount for equity funds fell significantly, from 5.62% to 5.47%, the largest decline since the beginning of April:

Source: CEF Association

Meanwhile, bond funds saw their average discounts rise from 3.07% to 3.22%, although that remains near a 52-week low for bond fund discounts thanks to investors' preference for these funds:

Source: CEF Association

Biggest Discounts

Investors' focus on bond CEFs over equity CEFs has resulted in eight of the 10 most discounted funds being equity focused, with three funds being global-stock focused and five being U.S. focused:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.61 12.14 -16.91 4.94 BIF 1.43% 11.25 9.36 -16.8 4.38 RIF 2.24% 25.35 21.12 -16.69 6.25 GDL 4.68% 11.8 9.97 -15.51 6.42 GAM 1.24% 39.87 33.73 -15.4 0.86 ADX 0.62% 16.5 14.04 -14.91 0.36 SRF 4.02% 10.69 9.14 -14.5 5.25 RGT 1.71% 10.86 9.31 -14.27 1.5 CUBA 4.07% 8.15 6.99 -14.23 1.93 USA 1.08% 6.4 5.51 -13.91 9.44 ISL 1.72% 21.29 18.36 -13.76 1.08

The Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) and Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Fund (NYSE:GGZ) dropped off the top-10 most discounted funds. PEO's discount has fallen to a more respectable but still high 12.5% thanks to intense buying of the fund on a recovery in oil prices. About a week ago, I wrote about the likelihood that energy CEFs would attract a growing amount of capital; it appears that we are at the beginning of this trend of energy CEFs recovering.

A snapshot of discounts would make it seem like equity CEFs are a bad bet, but this is just not true. CEFs on average are more than keeping up with the broader stock market. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 6.6% year to date versus the 10.87% ytd return from the CEF Insider Equity Index, which is a dividend-adjusted measure of average returns for U.S. equity-focused funds. Investors who DRIP CEF returns would have had a much higher return over the same period.

Biggest Premiums

Once again, Pimco dominates the top 10 funds by premium to NAV:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 10.99 19.26 75.25 9.14 CRF 1.45% 12.81 16.63 29.82 16.52 PHK 1.08% 6.77 8.78 29.69 11.03 RCS 1.28% 7.75 9.83 26.84 8.79 CLM 1.30% 13.17 16.6 26.04 16.81 GUT 1.67% 5.37 6.76 25.88 8.88 PZC 1.33% 9.86 12.39 25.66 5.81 PCQ 1.29% 14.17 16.76 18.28 5.51 DMO 2.58% 21.16 24.87 17.53 11.34 PCK 1.38% 8.62 10.05 16.59 5.65 ECC 10.05% 17.13 19.78 15.47 4.04

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund, PIMCO High Income Fund, PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), PIMCO CA Municipal Income III, PIMCO CA Municipal Income, and PIMCO CA Municipal Income II again make an appearance in the top 10. Interestingly, three California muni funds from Pimco have made the list despite muni funds' relative underperformance in 2017. According to the CEF Insider Municipal Index, which measures the average dividend-adjusted measure of average returns for municipal bond CEFs, is up just 4.4% year to date, or less than half of equity funds' performance. There is a clear disconnect between demand for Pimco muni funds focused on California and demand for municipal bonds themselves.

Elsewhere in the most in-demand CEFs, we see similar names, but the emergence of Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is particularly interesting. In many ways, ECC is not a conventional CEF, but its high yields and specialized focus on CLO markets make it a popular option for CEF investors. CLO funds have done extremely well in 2016 and 2017, with demand for these firms not abating despite Oxford Lane Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ:OXLC) recent dividend cut. Since the dividend cut, OXLC's stock price is actually up.

One immediate lesson to take from this is that dividend cuts will not always lower returns-an important consideration for CEF investors considering many funds cut dividends over time. A second thought to ponder is why exactly is OXLC doing so well, and why has demand for ECC risen so much that it now has one of the biggest preiums in the CEF universe?

Finally, a note on asset classes; only two of the top-10 CEFs by premium to NAV are stock focused, the familiar Cornerstone Total Return Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value. These funds high distributions have made them popular with investors for a long time, keeping them firmly in the top 10 for weeks.

Looking Ahead

Closed-end funds continue to attract capital at an outsized rate, causing market price gains to exceed NAV returns for 383 CEFs, more than half of the CEFs tracked by CEF Insider.

Fund flows are clearly driving CEF returns more than actual NAV gains. There is justification for caution in such an environment: if CEF returns are being driven by market demand more than market performance, a major market correction or even change in market preferences could drive funds out of the CEF world very quickly. What's more, because this is the aggregate preferences of millions of investors around the world, there is no way to proxy these fund flows and predict them reliably. This means fundamental analysis of CEFs is likely going to deliver outsized long-term returns both now and in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.