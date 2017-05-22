Apple's Tencent Run-In

The run in is a test of Apple's competitive advantage and its willingness to take Chinese abuse.

The social media networks act all offended and Apple looks like the bad buy.

Apple’s (AAPL) latest Chinese problems are a run-in with several of the country’s social networks like Tencent(OTCPK:TCEHY). The networks embedded functionality to “tip” other users outside of the app ecosystem. Which meant Apple doesn’t get its customary 30%. Li Yuan of the Wall Street Journal describes the problem in depth and quotes an exec as saying:

We don’t charge anything as the platform, but Apple gets 30% for doing nothing,” one of the executives fumed.

I’m not sure Apple should charge as much as it does. The company has to be careful not to make the same mistake the once dominant Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) made when it had established a monopoly in the console business. A platform business at a time when these weren’t ubiquitous. Third party developers were forced to develop for Nintendo’s consoles if they wanted sales and customers were forced to buy Nintendo’s consoles if they wanted a wide selection of product. Sounds exactly like Apple’s business right?

Nintendo was so aggressive milking its monopoly position at the expense of developers and customers that once a viable competitor entered the market, the SEGA Genesis, its “partners” were extremely eager to get it going. If you want to read more about the history of the console wars: Blake Harris wrote a book on it.

That aside, the argument Apple gets 30% for doing nothing is uninteresting and of no relevance. It doesn’t matter what Apple does. It matters Tencent apparently want to be in its app store and Apple holds the keys to a giant affluent demographic.

What feels like “arm twisting” is called a competitive advantage.

This ecosystem/network/dominating premium market share is what probably attracted Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) who’s been loading up on the company, and its the one thing that I find really attractive about the business as well.

WSJ's Yuan goes on to argue:

In China, Apple needs to tread carefully to avoid the traps that befell other foreign companies slow to adapt to the unique features of Chinese internet culture, including the government’s frequently heavy hand.

There’s some truth to this. It’s definitely true Apple should be careful not to invest heavily in the country. As I discussed in Apple’s China Problem U.S. tech peers have suffered at the hands of the Chinese state(emphasis added today):

Throughout the decade Google spent in China, its service to consumers was handicapped by the government intermittently pulling the plug or making it difficult for the company to operate a reliable service and one time even straight up redirecting its Google.cn traffic to Baidu.cn. Quoting directly from In the Plex: I'm not worried about Apple's lost revenue from iBooks or iTunes movie service for a second. I'm worried about the PRC consistently undermining Apple's competitive position.

It remains to be seen whether the government starts meddling even more in Apple’s business but just the threat of it means I don’t like to see significant Apple investments into the country.

Is it worth it to Apple to get into a huge fight over this in-app “tipping”?

Yes, I think so.

Obviously it’s not about tapping into this lowly revenue stream. It is about protecting its entire service revenue and the sustainability of its ecosystem developing.

Once there are significant precedents for app owners dodging the 30% revenue share and gaining access to Apple’s audience at no cost there are going to be many, many similar “innovations”. This “tipping” feature makes it easy to get infuriated at Apple for going after lowly content creators who get tipped. Apple can’t allow this in-app fee dodging to become an accepted standard. Everything will get designed around it.

What looks like a minor story could become a major annoyance for Apple as the Chinese market isn’t just important to the company but the issue puts the spotlight on the strength of its competitive advantage and the sustainability of its most important revenue stream for the future: its services business. Lowering the fees Apple charges is not necessarily bad but allowing freerolls are the first signs it's game over.

