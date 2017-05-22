Tesla Gives Away More Supercharging

Back in January, one of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) most bullish supporters, Trip Chowdhry, talked about the huge revenue potential of the company's supercharging program. Many of the assumptions he used did not seem realistic, like the fact that each vehicle would be on the road for more than 60,000 miles a year. That being said, Tesla just announced its latest referral program, in the process giving away free supercharging to a large chunk of vehicles. This will limit potential revenues generated from supercharging, also meaning the company will be further pushed into the red.

Now the program was never designed to be a profit center for Tesla, but it could have brought in some revenues. There would have been some of an offset to the expenses that the superchargers incurred, which would have helped Tesla's loss situation a little. However, Tesla just announced a new referral program and retroactively gave free supercharging to all recent purchases:

"We heard from our customers that free, unlimited Supercharging was one of their favorite reasons to refer a friend to buy a Tesla, so we're bringing it back for Model S and Model X owners through our referral program, which we update periodically. Beginning today, existing owners can give free, unlimited Supercharging to up to five friends by sharing their referral code, and all existing Tesla owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X will receive free, unlimited Supercharging too."

There will definitely be some who believe that Tesla's Q2 sales are struggling, arguing that this program is meant to boost sales. When I took a quick look at the quarter so far, I mentioned that the company trailed Q1 2017 numbers a little, although we know that the third month of each quarter is where Tesla has its most deliveries. Remember, management guided for a sequential decline in deliveries, but that's not really surprising as consumers wait for the launch of the Model 3.

While on the subject of charging, Tesla has updated its Model S page, making a change for the cost of residential electricity. While the new wording doesn't appear to be major on the face of it, Tesla's numbers don't really make sense. Take a look at the images below, regarding gasoline savings on the Model S.

If you didn't notice the change, Tesla increased the electricity price by a penny, an increase of more than 8.33%. However, gasoline savings did not change for the one or five year periods. How can consumers spend more to charge their vehicle without that number going down? If we use the charging figure on the Model S page, that means that it costs another cent per three miles of charge (roughly), which adds up to a few hundred bucks over the five years. While that may seem like nitpicking, and might not be important to the crowd purchasing $100,000 vehicles, for those looking at the Model 3, every few hundred dollars adds up over time.

In the article I discussed in my opening, Trip stated that Tesla could generate more than $2.6 billion in revenues from supercharging in 2020, a majority of which would flow straight to the bottom line. I disputed that number, as did many of my readers. But today's news also means we have to take down that number even further, since more vehicles will be eligible for free supercharging. Supercharging revenues were projected to be high margin. This also means that analysts will need to take down their estimates a little further for current and future periods, even though they already are at new lows for the bottom line, seen in the chart below.

In the end, Tesla is giving another perk to its consumers which comes at a cost to its income statement. This will put more pressure on Tesla to deliver with the Model 3, as less revenues and more losses will add to cash burn, potentially resulting in another capital raise. With Tesla shares trading just a stone's throw from all-time highs, I would rate the stock a hold currently, but note that downside risks appear to be greater at this point.