Pennsylvania REIT: Time To Liquidate

The disaster in retail has been on the front page for over 6 months. While J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) steal the limelight day in and day out, the Retail REITS have not been spared the collateral damage. Retail focused REITS like Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL Associates (NYSE:CBL) have been the hardest hit even within this decimated group. While WPG and CBL have their own merits, I am focusing this article on PEI.

The Business:

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company owns and operates over 25 million square feet of retail space in the eastern half of the United States with concentration in the Mid-Atlantic region's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on balance sheet strength, high-quality merchandising and disciplined capital expenditures."

The company has been slowly divesting its lower 2nd and 3rd tier malls since 2012 and gradually increasing its sales per square foot. It currently owns some fantastic properties including this one.

Willow Grove Park boasts some amazing sales and occupancy numbers and the rest of the portfolio is pretty decent as well with an average of $465 per Sq Ft. While the number is significantly lower than some of A+malls, the portfolio as a whole could be rated somewhere between a A- and strong B+.

However, at this point the perception is a larger influence on the stock than reality. The feeling continues to be that many of these malls will be nonviable. The most oft-cited statistic is the overwhelming space in the US with Canada the closest, having 30% less space per capita.

Canada has a much sparser population density when you consider that 1/10th the population is spread out over a similar land mass as the US. Since many small towns will need at least some retail space, the actual functional difference between US and Canada per capita space is even larger.

So US has the most retail space, we get that. However, the brunt of the adjustment from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) growth will be in the C and D malls. The B and A tier malls continue to show gains in sales per square foot, year after year. Some coming from inflation, some at the cost of lower tier malls and some as malls focus on "experience" versus "material" where e-commerce cannot compete. Regardless of source, this increases the value of these malls. In PEI's case, sales per Sq Ft increased by about 2% from December 2015 to December 2016.

PEI currently trades at about 7 times Funds from Operations with a very well covered massive 7.69% dividend yield. Management expects 2017 to be the trough year for NOI and NOI is expected to grow 8-10% a year over the next 3 years. The consensus of analysts is that the Net Asset Value of PEI is around $30 a share. Let's see what we can come up with.

I have estimated 2018 NOI based on my own assumptions. It is 5% higher than the 2017 guided for. The amounts for Total Liabilities and Other assets are from the company Q1 Report. I have used the fully diluted share count. Amounts are rounded as absolute exact numbers are unnecessary for this exercise.

So at stock price of $10.93, PEI is now trading at a higher than 10% cap rate. What price are the malls selling for in the private market? Washington Prime Group recently did a joint venture sale on properties with sales per Sq Ft in the $450 range for a low 5% cap rate. From Washington Prime Group's third quarter news release:

Yep. Washington Prime Group sold stake in malls with sales around $450 per Sq Ft in the low 5s. Even applying an extremely drastic 7% cap rate, PEI is worth north of $27 per share.

So what is management supposed to do?

The correct course would have been to sell the company sometime back. When private values are much better there is no justification for a company to remain public. However the chance of a 150% premium to market price bid is virtually zero.

The solution: Piecemeal liquidation followed by a massive buyback.

This is actually a better option than even a complete sale as it forces the NAV progressively higher. Let's look at the impact on NAV with the sale of properties and buyback of shares.

Assuming 1/4th the portfolio is liquidated at a 7% cap rate, it would generate close to $975 million in proceeds. Assuming $375 million is used to pay off associated debt, PEI can offer to buy back 40 million shares at $15 a share. That is a 37% premium to market price.

Post transaction the NAV jumps to a whopping $40.16 a share!

Mind you, I am running a 7% cap rate which would be unheard of on PEI's portfolio. At current market cap rates, PEI's management would be able to create an even larger increase in NAV per share. If management is truly committed to shareholder value, then this is the only logical course of action. They have spent the last few years on projects generating ROI in the 10-12% range which has done nothing for the stock. Should they continue along the same path, the definition of insanity comes to mind.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP), a stock in the same boat as PEI, is also realizing how futile it is becoming to try and convince the market of the merits of malls. GGP CEO mentioned that all options including asset sales or even a total sale were on the table as the discount between private and public market values was extensive. PEI's discount to NAV is larger than GGP"s in percentage terms. Micheal Bilerman, the brilliant analyst from Citi minced no words in PEI's year-end conference call when he said, "At some point, do you now as Chairman of the Board have to take a deeper look and say, maybe we shouldn't be public, and we have to more aggressively and not wait 2020 on the strategic plan."

PEI was trading at $16.50 then. A bid in the high $20s was still possible. Today liquidation followed by a buyback remains the only viable option to create value for shareholders. I have taken a long position in anticipation that the Management will do the correct thing.

