J.C. Penney - Buy, Sell Or Hold?

What a mess Retail has turned out to be. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) was thought to be one of the first mass retailers to go out of business just a few years ago. But alas, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) seems to now be the forerunner for that title. So what should we make of JCP's future? Lets take a look.

Q1 2017 Results and Forward Looking Guidance

The following three slides were presented in the J.C. Penney Q1 2017 earnings transcript:

Q1 2017 results

Despite the miss in Q1 2017 J.C. Penney with its -3.5% comp sales drop they actually fared as good or better than many of its competitors on the retail sector:

Sears Holdings comp sales were -11.9%

Macy's (NYSE:M) comp sales were -4.5% and -7.5% for total transactions

Dillards (NYSE:DDS) comp sales were -4.0%

Kohls (NYSE:KSS) comp sales were -2.7%

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) comp sales were -2.5%

Clearly retail is hurting, but J.C. Penney is holding its ground. In addition, J.C. Penney is taking bold initiatives by expanding the Sephora rollout, introducing appliance into more stores, and going after the hospitality industry with its newest initiative. All are unique to J.C. Penney and give them differentiation from its peers.

2017 Guidance

Despite missing with Q1 2017 comparable store sales JCP reiterated its goal of -1% to +1% for the full year. Margins increased 10bps in Q1 2017 and are projected to be up even more in the remainder of 2017.

What set the tone for the large drop in the stock of J.C. Penney this past month was the wording of CEO Marvin Ellisons' comments. Rather than focusing on the positive strides JCP has made he starting out by discussing the miss in top line sales growth. The tone was set. The following was taken in part from the J.C. Penney Q1 2017 earnings transcript:

As discussed in earlier earnings releases, company guidance was for +1% to -1% same store sales. JCP delivered -3.5% same store sales. Given the debacle in the retail sector, Wall street was not pleased.

This is when the bulls need to assess the current state of J.C. Penney and look at the positives.

Reduction in Long Term Debt

Outstanding Long Term Debt has been slashed by 26% in the past three years from $4.41 billion to $4.06 billion. The company anticipates reducing at last $300 million more in the remainder of 2017 due to a tender offer for some of its debt. After the debt is retired total debt will have been reduced by over 32% from the 2013 peak.

Net Debt forecast for 2017

As a result of the retirement of the debt, the Net debt to Ebitda will drop to -3.0x. This is a level not seen for years and is proof that the company is moving towards a much healthier balance sheet.

Short Interest - the Achilles Heel

Do not get me wrong. JCP is not a stellar investment yet. This is a point that has not been lost on the short selling community. What is surprising/confusing is the continual pounding. Short interest continues to increase as reported by shortsqueeze.com and is now at a whopping 37.67% of float. Just this past month we saw a mini short squeeze in Sears that caused the stock to rally from under $6 to over $14. J.C. Penney is clearly a better candidate for a turnaround than Sears but it is priced for disaster.

The Sears Holdings Effect

Last year Sears Holdings reported over $22 billion in sales. As mentioned earlier, its latest earning release saw a comp sales decrease of -11.9%. Vendors are now balking at guaranteeing shipments to SHLD later in the year for the pivotal holiday season. If (OK, in my view, when) SHLD declares bankruptcy there will be a huge defection to other retailers by its shoppers. The core Sears customer is more likely to shop at JCP than many of the other retailers based on demographics. If JCP receives even 5% of that $22 billion in sales that adds over $1 billion in annual sales to its revenues.

The Amazon Effect

OK - I have to mention them. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is amazing. No one can dispute that. People love shopping with them. They have online shopping down to a science. JCP is attempting to counter punch AMZN with a flurry of 30% off and higher online email coupon offers this past year. Since gross margins have actually increased at JCP despite these promotions it seems like a prudent decision. JCP is training its customer base to look for emails. Every coupon redeemed is one less order going to Amazon.

Conclusion

So what does it all mean?

Last year on 5.18.16 I said to buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at $93.48. Friday it closed at $153.06 --- a 63% one year gain.

Likewise on 4.3.16 I said to buy BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) at $7.40. Friday it closed at $10.38 --- a 40% gain.

Buy The dip. Buy when no one else wants to. Retail brick and mortar stores will never die. They just need to continue to reinvent themselves and consolidate. J.C. Penney at $4.55 is a gift. I am not putting a price target on J.C. Penney, but I do view it as an aggressive buy with the expectation of it outperforming the major market indices for the remainder of 2017.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to follow me to read future articles, go to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button under the title and next to my name, or click here.

Disclaimer: Investing in stocks such as J.C. Penney can be risky. There is no guarantee that your investment will be safe. There is also a possibility that you may lose some or all of your investment. Please do your own due diligence before investing in J.C. Penney or any other investment. Information provided in this article is informational and should not be the sole guide to determine if investing in the company is appropriate for you. The above are my opinions and should not be the sole purpose for initiating a trade. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing. Also remember to only initiate trades that are within your pre-defined risk parameters.