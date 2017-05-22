3M Company's (MMM) CEO Inge Thulin Presents at Electrical Products Group 2017 Annual Spring Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Electrical Products Group 2017 Annual Spring Conference

May 22, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Inge Thulin – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

All right, everyone, I think we’ll get going with 3M now. It’s my pleasure to introduce Chairman, President and CEO, Inge Thulin. I think it’s fair to say that 3M is one of the very few companies here genuinely multi-industry rather than simply a conglomerate.

Inge Thulin

Okay. Thank you, and good morning. Pleasure to be back. And I thought we will start out this morning by giving a little bit of background to 3M and where we stand and, of course, where we’re going for the future. I would like to start by just laying out the journey we are on and where we started and the purpose of it and, now as we move into 2017 and beyond, how that look like. And as most of you recall, we started back in 2012 with the idea of building strengths on strengths. This is an incredible strong company that have been in operation for 115 years. We took type of the approach to say, we need to build strength on strength. And we started by articulate and clarify the vision for the company and laid out 6 corporate strategies. We, after that, identified 3 key levers that we will utilize in order to create more value for our shareholders as we move ahead, which all was about portfolio management, step up investment in research and development and then implement our business transformation model.

And then 2014, we clarify the real fundamentals of 3M, which is all about technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities, global reach and brand equity. And then we stepped up our external position relative to brand equity and went from the statement of 3M innovation to 3M Science. Applied to Life., which is what we’re all about. We are a science-based material company. And then in 2016, we upgraded the guidance for the next 5 years, which we have laid out, our last 5-year plan in 2012. So that’s the journey. And I would say that in many years in the company, I don’t think that we have ever been in a better place from an operational perspective and understanding our business as we are today as we move forward.

The playbook is important for us. And as you can see on the left-hand side, there is a clear vision, there is 6 strategies that will enable us to come to the vision. We have put in place a very clear business conduct issue, and then we have the leadership behaviors that is something that we need to operationalize as leaders every day, day out and day in, in 3M.

On the right-hand side is where you see the 3 levers that is creating more value for us in terms of portfolio management, invest in innovation and business transformation. I would say that – I saw someone say 3M playbook is winning. We are saying our playbook is working, but I think also it is winning. So I think this is an important element in order for us to know what to do and where to do it. As you know, we are a $30 billion company with 5 business group, with the biggest one in Industrial that is slightly above $10 billion. And then you can see the 4 other, everything from almost $6 billion to $4.5 billion.

The margins grow from total company, 24%. And you can see it go as high as in Health Care, 32%; and Electronic and Energy is at 22%. So you go from 32% to 22%, and you can see the 3 others around 23% to 24% margin. So very, very strong business and leading in most of the segments we are playing in as part of the business groups. I talked about the 4 fundamentals. And they are important due to the fact that we have a vertical integrated business model. So where we are in 3M, you can utilize what we own as assets for the company. So in terms of technologies, and I will talk about that in a second, we have 46 technology platforms that are owned by the company. They’re not owned by one division or one country. They’re owned by the company. Everyone can use them inside of the company, and we can use them externally then with our customers.

Manufacturing capabilities is very strong for 3M. And I would say the engineering capabilities in the company is actually a competitive advantage. And you take technology and manufacturing in terms of CapEx, the investment was collective, there is 11% on an annual basis. Global capabilities. We have our own subsidiaries all over the world, have been in international for many, many years and know the local markets. And then of course, the 3M brand that stand for quality, reliability and very, very good service levels.

So I think the 4 of them, as you work inside of 3M with your customers, those are the 4 fundamentals that you can use in any of the businesses in order to be successful. So let me then make a couple of comments on the individual 3 levers and start with portfolio management. And this is very much in order for us to – when we started this journey to be more relevant to our customers and also to be more agile in terms of decision-making. And it’s also important for us in terms of making sure we effectively invest in businesses that belong to us and we believe in. And as you know, with, of course, the portfolio management, if they are not strategically important for you and you don’t see a future, maybe they have a better home outside of your enterprise.

And what we have done since 2012, we have gone basically from some 6 big sectors to 5 business groups. And we have consolidated from 40 businesses to 24 businesses. So – and all that is in terms of becoming more relevant, reduce unnecessary internal structure and make sure we can respond faster to customer needs. And we prioritized the portfolio based on that back in 2012. And you can see what we have done.

Here are some example of some businesses that left the company and some new that came in. And some of them are sizable in terms of Capital Safety, Sumitomo Electronic and then Scott Safety that will be closed later this year. But you can also see some of the businesses, like Library System, Static Control, et cetera, that we just believe that that’s not belonging really to 3M and is not type of our core. So I think a lot of work have been done that have strengths in our portfolio. And I would say, generally speaking, we have added much stronger businesses in them than the pieces that left us.

So one of the thing that we were thinking about is we should now make sure that we invest additional capabilities in commercialization. So this year, we are adding another $104 million in capabilities for commercialization. So we have identified programs in the company that are already very well aligned to what we try to do and where we have a good position that we can accelerate on a global basis our commercialization. So the – it’s actually $104 million additional investment in commercialization this year, and we expect 50 basis point to 100 basis point of growth in 2017. And as the CEO, I can always play and have fun internally with the figures. I said, I expect actually 50 plus 100. So 150 basis points is what I expect.

So I think the message is clear, and it worked very well for us as we are starting off the year. And this investment actually started in the beginning of Q4 last year in order for us to accelerate as we move forward. We also talked about, in our March 16 Investor Meeting, the additional investment we are doing in order to optimize our footprint in manufacturing. And here, we estimate then a benefit of $125 million to $175 million by 2020. And you can see we are working that through. And as you recall, in the first quarter of this year, we took some investment of $136 million in total for strategic investment. One piece of that was, of course, to make sure that we get the footprint accelerated. And also of the $136 million, of course, it was accelerated investment in commercialization.

The second lever is invest in innovation. And just to put it in perspective, 2012, we spent around 5.5% in research and development, and we made a statement that we should invest closer to 6%. I think the first quarter, this is – was actually 6.1%. So we are close to around 6% now. So we have done what we said we will do. And it is an important element for 3M. It is the heartbeat of 3M, and it’s one very important reason to why we can have premium returns on our investment. So it’s a very, very important element why I personally believe that in enterprise, you don’t only need to do things better, but you need to do it differently. And you only do it differently if you accelerate investment on the right project in research and development.

And as I said earlier, we have 46 technology platform owned by the company. So they’re open for everyone inside, but more importantly or equally important is the left-hand side, where we have 2 processes that we use in terms of get input to the process. So we have one called customer-inspired innovation, that’s very much – very focused on customers specifically. And then we have one called insight to innovation, which is around markets. So there is market activities, and then you have very specific customer initiative that we work on. So important element for us and have been proven over 100 years, 100 plus is one of the key elements for 3M’s success.

Now we have investment that are type of in a phase of very directly paying off in the next couple of years. But we have also investment, multiple investment on platforms moving forward. And I only show four example here: automotive electrification and intelligent infrastructure, connected safety, structural adhesive and population health management.

And we can talk more about that later. But if you take automotive electrification and intelligent infrastructure, if you think about 3M in type of businesses, we are world-leading in traffic safety. We’ve been there for a long time. We are very strong in automotive, and we have a very good electronic business. The three of them is going right into this space that is moving big time globally around the world.

So when we do those type of things, with new teams put in place, the opportunity is big for us in order to help out our customers to be successful. Business transformation. We decided to make the change relative to our ERP system. And this is something that starts and end with the customer. It’s nothing else. It’s to make us more agile, easier to do business with. And by the way, there is a big benefit for 3M and our shareholders as we move ahead. And in the 2020 plan, there is a $500 million to $700 million annual savings, annual savings, so it’s a big figure, and then there is $0.5 billion working capital improvement.

So this is something that we are rolling out globally. And we started in West Europe, and in West Europe, we are basically 85% done. So 11 countries are up and running, four distribution center, and a whole supply chain center of expertise in Switzerland is up and running on the system, gone very, very well and will be totally completed here shortly.

So we’re doing very, very well relative to the rollout of this initiative that have big benefits as we move ahead financially. But mostly importantly is that it starts and end with the customer and, from demand planning, from beginning to the end, are making a big, big improvement. And we see it the whole way through in Europe as we speak.

Now if you took a – to look upon capital allocation, first of all, we have paid – we have had dividends increase for 59 consecutive year, and we have paid dividends for 100 year. And in fact, the last five years, we have doubled the dividend payout. So we’re on a good road here and very committed to that. And you can see the estimation for this year is $4.70.

The long-term objective have not changed for us. We are talking about EPS growth in the plan of 2016 to 2020 of 8% to 11%; organic local-currency growth of 2% to 5%; return on invested capital, about 20%; and then a free cash flow conversion of 100%.

So there’s no changes to that and – as we laid out the plan in March of 2016, and there is absolutely no reason to change it based on the result the first quarter. And here’s the summary of that quarter. We had a 5% organic local-currency growth in the quarter. We had an improvement of EPS of 5.4% to $2.16. We have margins of 23.1%, and then we have free cash flow conversion of 53%. And I think you should think about in that way, as I said earlier, we took $136 million in terms of making strategic investment in the quarter. So if we not have done that, I think it was not down 100 basis point. It was actually up 80 basis point.

So everything is going very, very well for us, and we’re off to a good start of the year. And I think I’ll hold it then, then we go to Q&A. And I have Matt Ginter with me here as well this morning, and in case of anything, we can get his help also. Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good morning.

Inge Thulin

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So what can you do with Scott Safety that Tyco wasn’t able to accomplish?

Inge Thulin

Well, I think, first of all, when you think about our personal safety business, the way we have built that up over years, we had a very strong position in respiratory products for many years. Then maybe 10 years or maybe 12 years, we bought a company with the name Hornell. They had Speedglas into welding, which was the first, although I start to build out something. And then we bought Aearo a couple of years later. And then we added Capital Safety with fall protection. And now there were certain elements that we had a gap in, specifically into gas detection, that will be added into it.

So I think that first of all, we – I cannot talk to what they didn’t do. I think I have to talk to what we are doing going forward. And I think now when you look upon our whole portfolio in personal safety is very, very holistic and very, very strong. And the end customers there are the same.

So for us, we would be able to optimize, I think, the commercialization process, we would be able to optimize the manufacturing sites, and we will invest more, right? As I said earlier, the additional money we spend this year, quite a bit of that is going into personal safety in order to accelerate our commercialization. I think also, one of the advantages for us in most business is that we are everywhere around the world, and we have a good position. And our brand equity is helping us. We are very – as an enterprise, we stand for reliability, quality, et cetera.

So when we have a position, which we have in personal safety, that will help us with more product we get into the product line. And I – when I looked upon Scott Safety’s product line in terms of profitability and the segmentation, it was very attractive. So they were not far out, and there’s some segments in that business that the profitability is not the best, like shoes and gloves and helmets and so forth. They were not in – so they complement us very well in terms of what we can do with them and at a very attractive margins for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Good luck.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Inge. So one of the concerns I hear on 3M is about the consumer business and of the shift of the consumer to e-commerce. And does it structurally change the business for you guys? We’ve seen Consumer weak now for a couple of quarters. The last time we saw that in 2009, we know what you’ve said about it. It’s just sort of a channel thing. But is there anything that you can do to help 3M as you go into the sort of new age of focus on e-commerce? And is Consumer structurally impacted by it?

Inge Thulin

Yes. I think that is a very good question because there is a lot we can do. And if you think about it, we have – the consumer group for us has the majority of the business that makes this in the United States and not so much over in the international side. So if you think about that, we can, in fact, disrupt markets in international where our position is very small.

So if you really – if you disrupt something, it’s almost every time is coming from outside your own market. So if you go through our position in China, West Europe, India, et cetera, e-platform is actually an advantage for us because the risk to us is very low. Our position is, in relative term, not the strongest, and we know that. In fact, we have stayed out of West Europe by purpose. That platform will actually be an advantage for us in terms of disrupt in those markets. In United States, it’s different. In United States, we need to work with the retailers in order to make sure that we capitalize under our mission, and we are.

So you’re correct in terms of the last two quarters, we had tempered sales, and we know exactly where it is. It’s in United States, and it’s in the office channel, has nothing to do with do-it-yourself channels or consumer healthcare or home care, has nothing to do with it. It’s right down to the office channel, where I think at this point in time, as we all know, big consolidation is going on there.

So they’ve had both, which is right. I mean, I’ve said at the earnings call, they do the right thing. I’d have done the same if I were them. There’s coming a point where they start to grow again. But I think your observation is a very good one, why see it and why we are working on it. So how can we disrupt markets where we are very, very small. So sometime it can work to your advantage that you’re small in certain pieces, and consumer product is one of those.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Inge, over here. For – one of your comments in the first quarter Q&A got a lot of attention in terms of your success in oral care, and you’re pretty confident to give us the idea that you were taking market share. Can you just give – elaborate on those comments? You’ve got a couple of big competitors in this space and have complained about destocking. And instead, it seems there could be some share shifts. How sustainable is this? Is it new products, further penetration in existing channels? Just give us some more color there, too, please.

Inge Thulin

Yes. Yes, I think we – for the quarter, I think we clearly outperform our competitors. I think that was clear when we look upon all fact and data around it. I think we have to – first of all, the ESPE business, our oral business have been known for years as an incredible machine with new products. So new products are helping us on the material side. So that is where growth is coming from. I’m pretty sure that we – there was some shift relative to Easter, but that’s not only oral care. I think that’s total company, if you like. And we are not alone. But I think that’s some – one thing here, you have to think about Easter that have an impact in West Europe and Latin America mostly, I think that was maybe 50 basis point to 100 basis point change in volume.

So I think if you get some of that in Q1, and you maybe do not get it in Q2. Now that’s not 3M. That’s everyone. But I think when I look upon it to say, we came in with 5% growth in Q1, I may have to start to think about Q2, okay, how much would – did Easter do that I have to look upon first half of the year versus quarter-by-quarter? So I think to oral care, that was maybe one percentage of shift for Easter, and that was more than that in terms of our own market share gain in the quarter. So we did very, very well. So – but I think we should – we have to be cautious, generally speaking, for everyone to say I think we – people, generally speaking, talk less about Easter than we understand, but that was maybe 100 basis points of growth. So 4% growth is okay. And if you do 4% in second quarter, you’re still up and running for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Inge, I got the mic right here. Two unrelated questions. First, on the automotive electronics, traffic safety convergence you talked about, how much of that is still kind of a thought and an idea versus coalescing with OEMs or other partners? And then the second question is, if you think about the ERP program, how far along are you in terms of some of that capture? So the $500 million to $700 million of cost savings that you’re looking to achieve assumes some of that’s in your pocket at this point. Maybe just some update there.

Inge Thulin

Yes. I think on the automotive, it’s more than a dream; it’s happening, right? So we’ve already formed a team that is separate, which is the team based on Industrial, Safety and Graphic and Electronic and Energy, pulled them aside separately and is led in the group of Industrial because they have the strongest connection into automotive. So we are pretty far along relative to that and have been for some time, and the team is now really coming together. It’s a small team. They work on that perspective separately. In terms of benefit for ERP, I think if I recall it right for 2016, we already saw over $50 million in benefit, and most of that, it was from Europe. So we see it already coming in Europe. I don’t know if you have that figure, but I think it’s around $50 million that we already saw in Europe in 2016.

Unidentified Analyst

Inge, we talked earlier about Europe, but maybe you can just talk about, just given some of the elections over there and maybe the cresting of populism, maybe you think the messaging and maybe the fundamentals of growth can accelerate their further throughout the course of 2017 and 2018?

Inge Thulin

Yes. Well, my view on that is that there was very – there was big uncertainty in Europe before the election in Netherlands and then in France. And as a European, I had maybe the advantage to get deeper discussions with individual that lived in Europe. And I will say, as I reflected on it, it went to the level of people in France really try to evaluate what they would do with the pension plans because some of that, they could, in some cases, early on when they have retired. If they already were retired, they had been able to select currency of how they will have it paid. Multiple individuals talked to me maybe 6 months ago to see if they could change that as the plan moved forward.

That’s an indication for me that on a very deep level, people are thinking about, what’s my future? Can I buy a new house? Should I buy a new car? Should I buy a new refrigerator? That’s a real concern with, I would say, really sophisticated individuals who are sitting and thinking about that. And it – the point was very clear. If Le Pen win, what do I do? She did not, right? That’s a big relief, I can tell you, for people in France but also for Europe because it’s now becoming pro-business in Europe with more open market than not. So I think my view is that, with Netherlands behind them and France behind them in a more positive business outlook, that’s good for Europe.

So my view is it look better now than it could have been the other way around. But that’s my own position, and it’s more based on very deep discussion. I’m European. I know a lot of people in terms of the real concern they had. And I think there was quite some time in Europe that people were uncertain to move, right? They wouldn’t – they didn’t know what to do. Now they have clarity. Now they will move. And I think you will see France, Germany, Italy, Nordic type of moving forward in a more positive way.

Unidentified Analyst

Inge, the – a couple of questions. The $100 million of investment leading to 50 basis point to 100 basis points of growth, can you just talk a little bit more about that in terms of what gives you the confidence to sort of map that through? Is it like a – I mean, what’s sort of going on here? And sort of the quality would be, well, why don’t you just spend an awful lot more? Why not spend $200 million or $300 million and get growth up even more? And then on acquisitions, prior to you, 3M kind of had a mixed track record of integrating businesses. Now you’ve spent a lot of money for Scott Safety. What are you doing differently to make sure that you don’t repeat the mistakes of the past? Like how do you run a tighter integration machine, if you will, on M&A going forward?

Inge Thulin

Yes, okay. This would be a longer answer, but I’m keen to talk about it. First of all, the additional investment that we are doing – and this will also talk a little bit to the DNA of 3M. We decided as a management team back in, I would say, August, late July, beginning of August 2016, where we worked on the strategic plan, that we should do additional investment to accelerate growth. And we worked, too, as a team where the best probability for us will be to win. And if you think – and the point was this is organic local-currency growth. It should be product that we have a good position with good margins where we know the model. That way, we have not been able to execute all places around the world.

And 3M grew up in a way over many years very successfully but based on independence and empowerment. So what worked for me in my country, that’s what I did. Fine. But there is also certain programs where you can get a much bigger impact by us saying do or die. Here’s the money, no choice, we go. And we selected those programs, and there was more programs in some businesses than others. And what I liked with that was it was evidence that my team worked together very objectively to select the programs. So that was not like, I need to, I need to, I need to. That was like, no, no, there’s a big opportunity in Health Care, let’s keep migrating more money to execute. So I think that’s one important element.

Now the DNA of 3M is when that – if you were told around an initiative, if that’s Lean Six Sigma, that business transformation, if that’s commercializational program, it will happen. So we have now made this investment we are rolling and doing very well. The growth rate for the – we call it core search is slightly higher than the average of the company. When I have my quarterly update last week or 2 weeks ago, I asked the team, okay, why don’t we now withdraw that and you invest based on what you see is working best for you? No one would like to do it because they would like it to be very clear from the top of the company that here’s no choice. So it’s almost the DNA in the company.

Now will we invest more when we see the result is coming? Of course. Will I spend $300 million immediately? No. So I’m a believer is that you test out the model, and if it’s working, you invest more. And you will also see some program that is not working so well. So you withdraw a little bit, and you give more to others. So I never – I’ve never run the business just to say, hey, could – you have to convince me why you should have more money. And I’m sure they will over time. So that’s that point – portion. So will we spend $300 million? Maybe. Let’s see how successful we will be, but the indications are very, very good.

Merger and acquisitions, we go back in time. We have done the last 5 years because – last 7 years before I became CEO, we have done a lot of acquisitions. Most of them were small. And there was no real structure in the company to integrate them into the total enterprise. So you bought it, it was small, and now you try to figure out yourself, how do I move it in, right? I mean, if – as you don’t do acquisitions every quarter, every year, it’s tough. So what we did, we formed an integration team in the center of the company to say, when you do an acquisition, here’s the help and support you get in order to get it in for the company.

We also decided we rather would like to do bigger than smaller acquisitions. And if you look upon the time span in between the last 5 years and the 7 years before, that’s 10x in terms of size. So we have done fewer but 10x bigger for every one we have done. So because if you – when you do one that is small, you take a lot of energy. And the other thing is, the smaller one will be all over the world, and it lose focus from me and the management. So when you take bigger acquisitions, it’s constantly on the table of the top management of 3M.

When you do a small one in Taiwan or Norway or Peru, et cetera, it’s into the organization, so you lose track of it over time. That’s the nature of the beast. So I would say, that is the reason why we do better. And we know, based on portfolio management, where to go. We know which is the interesting piece for us to move forward on.

Unidentified Analyst

And all those small things have been cleaned up from the past.

Inge Thulin

Almost, almost. You have seen what we have. Yes, almost all of them have been cleaned up that, in my view and management view, and – fast talks didn’t really make sense for us. So that was fine at the time. It’s not fine now as we move ahead. So I’m very pleased of what we have done, the integration of them, et cetera. So – and it’s coming back to clear product decision and process, et cetera. And you’re after world-class assets, right? Don’t buy a thing – that for 3M, we are – in my view, we are a world-class company with very good processes, and we are project oriented. We should take on world-class assets and integrate it. We should not go away and spend our time to fix something that is broken and doesn’t really fit into our model. So – yes, Martin?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. This is a follow-up to Steve Tusa’s question. Arguably, advertising is one aspect of growth investment, and over the past several years, advertising at 3M is actually going down considerably. The numbers are 1.6% of sales in 2012 to 1.3% of sales, in dollar terms down 20%. And otherwise, an uptick in 2016, it’s still a very – it’s still an adverse trend. How do you view advertising philosophically? And because clearly, the company could afford to spend more on advertising in order to generate growth, yet you haven’t done – yet the company has not done so. So what’s your take on that? And should we maybe see a stronger or a public profile? Or maybe just the Internet and other, you’ve found more effective ways of spending. Could you just sort of talk through all that?

Inge Thulin

Yes, I can. First of all, one thing you should know, I have a – my background is from commercialization. So I’m not against the idea of spending money in order to get a good return. So I think that’s important, right? It’s like you have someone that do not understand the power of commercialization, maybe we’re not in that. I understand it. If you think about our portfolios and enterprise, around 65% to 70% are spec-ed in, designed in or regulated. Smaller piece are not. And if you think about the portfolio, where we really will have an impact is maybe in our Consumer business and maybe consumer health care. That’s where you eventually can do it if you would like to have a faster return, and we do, right? We do.

So I will say that we are not backing off relative to investment. But there is more effective ways today to get your message out versus in the past, which were the more traditional advertising, merchandising, with ads in papers and activities on TV, et cetera. There’s much more effective ways to do it. And if you think about what you see here, 3M Science. Applied to Life. have had a big boost relative to brand equity as a company versus what we have done in the past. And it’s going very, very well into not only customers but also next generation of individuals that would like to work places. I don’t know if you know that we were ranked number one on millennials last year, the place you would like to work, number one.

And the reason for that when you went back and looked into that was they would like to work with companies that are committed to improving life, and I think we say that in our vision, are committed to sustainability and use science to improve life. So that activity here is not a huge investment in terms of dollar spend, but the outcome we got for it is fantastic.

And we continue, of course, to invest in our retail consumer-related products. But coming back to your question earlier, I think that e-platform and digitalization would help to be more effective in terms of how you spend money as you move ahead. And I think that, based on our mix and portfolio, it’s an advantage for us if we do it right, right, if you do it right. But it’s a good observation, Martin, but I’m not overly concerned about it to us because I know we do the right thing in our Consumer business.

And reality is, if you don’t do it right in your retail business when your work with Walmart, when you work with Target, you work with Lowe’s, you work with Home Depot, if you do – if you don’t do it right, you’re out, and we’re out. You have no – there is no choice. So you have to do it right, and they help you to do it right, right? There is a very good partnership with those big companies.

Unidentified Analyst

Inge, I want to continue with the theme of online reception. We’ve seen that obviously with B2C. Obviously, Staples, its strong consumer retail footprint, and you’ve seen the impact of that. But obviously, we’re seeing now – we have the likes of Grainger, et cetera, start to see the impact of Amazon in their market. So I’m wondering, are you starting to see that shift happening in Industrial and Safety and Graphics channels? And on that theme, does a sale via online different in any way for 3M compared to retail sales.

Inge Thulin

Yes. Okay, first of all, I think, first of all, there is a shift going on, generally speaking, in business. And when you talk about disruption, I view it in the following way. People have talked, and I was also thinking of it maybe 10 years ago, like disruption is coming from technology. Disruption is coming from technology, and it’s coming from business models.

And when you talk about these business models, and I think if you are 3M, the way you have to look upon it is, say, in the channels through whoever will do it on an e-platform and digitalization is another channel. It’s another channel. We are stepping up big-time awards we are doing in order to provide the right tools to our customers that take it to market.

As I said earlier, a big portion of our business is spec-in, design-in or regulated, but we have still customers, of course, that are using the distribution channels to move the product. And there will be changes as you go, and some businesses or sectors will be impacted earlier than others. I think retail is, of course, one that is in the forefront of that, and they are working that through.

And I think it’s – some of them make very significant investment as they move ahead. And we are part of that. I mean, that – they require that from us. But I will say generally speaking, if you think about our business model, it’s not the first layer that will hit us, but we are making investment as well. But – so a think about it’s very much business model, right? And the disruptiveness is almost, almost, always coming from outside your own industry.

And the challenge with that is that then when it happen, you’re one step behind, and you can just take example after example when you think it’s happening, right, someone that really disrupted the business model. It was clear that the core, the core could never do it. They never saw that, right? Uber disrupted taxi. Taxi could maybe never – they never saw it, that sector, right? So it’s coming from outside, right? It’s coming right there.

So you see many examples of that. So – and in order for you to be on top of that, you have then maybe – if you’re making very – if you can see it, they make investment, I think it’s important you put it aside, so not your core killer, right? Because I think that’s what is happening in all companies. The core will kill the new initiative you take on, right?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Inge Thulin

No, it’s not. No, no. In fact, we see some of our businesses, we don’t see any margins down in any of them. In fact, some up.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Inge. Right here. I mean, staying on this theme just a little bit longer, but negatively…

Inge Thulin

Yes. I saw you Tuesday, right?

Unidentified Analyst

You did. We ran into each other in New York.

Inge Thulin

Yes, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So just real quickly on this theme. The consolidation in – is there consolidation that needs to occur in the consumer space, specifically in the office channel? And are you guys the ones to do it? And then secondly, maybe talking about the different types of disruption that are occurring in the electronic space into the second half of this year, can you just talk a little bit about your – how you’re positioned from the channel perspective and from a technology perspective to benefit from the disruption?

Inge Thulin

Yes. I think if you take the retail space, I mean, it’s not our consolidation, but we are impacted by it, right? So that is very much as you – if you go back maybe three years where people started to and even tried to do more relative to consolidate their office channels. And that’s still going on, right, and it’s going piece by piece by piece. But I’d say it’s not 3M that try to consolidate now. We consolidate five years ago own organization. We had at that time an – if you go back to our Consumer business, I think we had nine divisions. Today, we have four.

So we were organized in a way that you had one division selling Post-it and one division selling Scotch tape. And then by definition, you have a Vice President for both. You have total organization with supply chain, finance, et cetera. And reality is the customer was just looking to do business with one organization.

So that – we did that consolidation from nine to four, and we have done that in most business, including Consumer but also in Electronic and Energy. So that’s – it’s not us. It’s the whole market that is consolidating. In terms of electronics in the second half of the year, first of all, we had a great first quarter. I think 13% growth – 12% growth in Electronic and Energy.

And interesting thing, what is happening is that we take more – we get on more platforms in China on electronics. So the COEM, Chinese OEM, that is big, they are moving very fast. And I was out in China maybe three weeks ago. And as I said to Matt when we flew out, I was positively surprised how fast that moved in terms of our spec-in on those platforms.

Now I think in terms of comparison, you will see a slightly lower growth in the second part of the year than you would see in the first part of the year. By that’s a comparison thing. So I am very pleased with not only what that business group have done in terms of consolidation in the business but also now the commercialization of them.

Unidentified Analyst

Inge, one last one for me. You talked about the business transformation savings. Obviously, very large savings in three years’ time. Is there a commitment that, that will be able to drop through to the bottom line? Or is there a chance a lot of it gets reinvested in R&D, some of those growth investments you talked about?

Inge Thulin

Yes, yes. First of all, you can never guarantee anything in business, as you know. But there’ll be activity. It’s not to take all that savings and pull it in for some other investment in the company. So I think – not all, but most of it should, we would be able to capitalize on when we are done with the cycle here. The interesting thing is if you take places where it’s now truly operational, like Germany, a huge – I think the fifth biggest economy in the world. And for those that is joining us to Dusseldorf here in early June will see it in operation.

You can clearly see the shift in 3M Germany or DACH as we call it with Austria and Switzerland part of it, clearly see the shift of where their sales organization now can spend time with customers totally versus in the past chasing back orders and where is it, I mean, is it in the factories, in the warehouse, et cetera? And you will hear from the Managing Director of DACH, John Banovetz, a big impact that he see personally in the organization as for him when he meet the customers that is now 100% focused on growth, how can we grow together? What can we do differently versus sitting and talking about service issues, et cetera.

So it’s a big issue for us. And with growth, margin will come. We have a very good leverage based on our model, right? So – and that’s why I’m keen to make those additional investment for commercialization, right, because we would drive a lot to bottom line as we go. So I think the future is very good for us. And, in a way, the future is here already. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Inge Thulin

Okay, thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.