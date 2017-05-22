Pandora: Funding Boost From KKR Gives Leverage In Potential Sell-Out

By Jeff Bishop

Music streaming company Pandora (NYSE:P) is seeing a lot of action lately. The company recently received an offer for a substantial $150 million funding from Private Equity firm KKR, with a further provision of $100 million at Pandora's discretion. In return, KKR has received a board seat in Pandora along with new shares of Series A preferred stock. The preferred stock is convertible into common stock at $13.50 per share, showing considerable upside to its current market price.

Another gem of information which came out of this transaction was the statement by a Pandora board member stating that the company may be considering several strategic options including a sell-out. The latest investment will provide a boost to the company's balance sheet and will put it in a more advantageous position if it starts any strategic negotiations.

The company is currently dealing with turbulent times as the niche streaming music segment is being flooded by tech and other companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). While Pandora does have certain advantages over other services, those do not seem to be enough to hold its customer base. The company reported its active listener base at the end of the first quarter of 2017 at 76.7 million, down from the 79.4 million figure it had a year ago.

The precarious situation for the music service provider is evident from its recently announced quarterly results as well. The company reported its revenue for the first quarter at $316 million, up 6 percent from its corresponding previous quarter, while its adjusted net loss ballooned to $71.3 million from a net loss of $57.4 million it had incurred in the first quarter of the previous year. Analysts were expecting the revenue to be $318 million.

Pandora also showed a decline in its non-monetary metrics as it clocked 5.21 billion total listener hours in the quarter, down from 5.52 billion hours in the first quarter of 2016. It also provided conservative guidance for the annual revenue in the range of $1.5 billion and $1.65 billion, while the average expectation was pegged at $1.62 billion. However, given the sales buzz surrounding the company, the results have taken a backseat.

Among the top suitors for the firm is its arch rival Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). Pandora had been under pressure from its shareholders to tidy up its performance or to consider a sale. Institutional investors especially Corvex Management LP, which has a 10 percent stake in the company, has been especially vocal in this regard.

Sirius XM and Pandora have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time. However, the rumors of a potential collaboration are going on strong now and this provides another opportunity for Pandora investors to look for a potential spike in the stock price. Now that Pandora's stock has been valued at $13.50 by KKR, it is likely that Sirius will have to offer a premium over this price for making its bid attractive.

If the past is any indication, then the price may be north of $15 per share, as Pandora reportedly refused this bid price a year ago. However, let's keep in mind that the stock's market price at that time was in the $12-$13 range.

Pandora also seems to have its top brass at odds to each other. While it is being pressurized by some of the investors to consider a sale, the company CEO Tim Westergren is more inclined to slog it out alone. However, looking at the current numbers, the CEO may be fighting a lost battle. In the current scenario, along with investor pressure, it is highly likely that the company may decide to give in and opt for finalizing a deal.

Such speculations have already raised the stock price, but looking at the KKR deal valuation, the stock still has a minimum 20 percent upside left to it. While the takeover scenario is the biggest current catalyst for the company stock, there are some other good news as well. The company recently opened up its previously 'invite only' premium service. The facility is priced at $9.99 per month and has the potential of adding to the revenue. It is also expected to provide a fillip to any bidding price Pandora is likely to receive.

But, when all is said and done, the stock is expected to see strong momentum in the coming days, solely based upon the potential takeover deal. Apart from KKR, Pandora also saw another investor Stephen Cohen of Point72 boosting his stake to 5.4 percent. The stake is passive as he does not acquire the right to challenge the current board. However, the action may well be seen as an 'insider' clue as to the things yet to happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.