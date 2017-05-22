The Short Case For Snap-On

Target Price and Rationale

One-Year Target Investment Return: Bull: $117.5 (32.9%) | Base: $104.3 (40.5%) | Bear: $94.6 (46.0%)

Investment Thesis and Recommendation: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is an established designer and manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment with a focus on the auto end-market. Along with being relatively cheap to short, there exist distinct pathways for value recognition from the continued deterioration of the captive financing arm, de-rating of peak multiples at the peak of the cycle, and continued secular pressure on the total addressable market. SNA is currently poorly priced, and has an asymmetric risk-reward with 32.9%, 40.5%, and 46.0% expected price movement in the bull, base, and bear cases, respectively, for the following reasons:

Snap-on operates in an oligopolistic industry structure that lacks clear competitive moats for the operating players, jeopardizing stable recurring revenue capabilities in an already weakening total addressable market with caps on future growth. SNA’s non-core Financing Services arm poses a misunderstood and dangerous drag on the financial health of the core company. Consensus mispricing is evident in the market due to limited sell-side/equity research coverage, continued overstatements of growth prospects by management, and an overall lack of investor transparency.

Recommendation: Short SNA stock with the intention of riding out the internal instability due to increasing reliance on the finance portfolio.

Relevant Comps

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Catalysts

The following are potential actionable catalysts for value recognition:

Muted earnings releases in the upcoming quarters for SNA will see fewer end-users in the value chain. Cohort analysis reveals fewer used automobiles arriving at the sweet spot for repair in the immediate future for the company, providing possible shorter-term catalysts. Sales growth deceleration and margin contraction in quarterly prints would crystallize the short thesis. “The SNA Domino Effect”: As Snap-on Credit increasingly grows as a percentage of both the top and bottom line, there will likely be a new, widespread interest in the structure and state of the finance portfolio. This will lead to an increased dissemination of information regarding SOC that will correlate with direct recognition of its instable condition. Within the next two years, the corresponding adjustment on management’s policy toward NPAs and related AFDAs will yield significant exposure of the overall deterioration within the segment. Continued auto dealer capex contraction and intensifying used car asset quality pressure at dealers like CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will provide a negative headwind for SNA. An increased recognition of competitors and proliferation of competitor products will help shift technician sentiment toward competitor or substitute products as quality differential contracts while cost differential widens.

Company Overview: SNA is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for users performing critical tasks. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, WI. It currently employs 11,500 professionals. Historically, SNA has operated three key business segments: Tools Group (38.4% Sales, 29.5% EBIT), Repair Systems & Information (27.2% Sales, 31.5% EBIT), and Commercial & Industrial (28.5% Sales, 19.5% EBIT). Along with the core business segments, SNA also operates a captive financing arm, Snap-on Credit (SOC), which extends financing and loans to franchisees and customers for “big ticket” items.

The company operates through three main distribution channels: direct, distributor, and via a mobile van channel. The direct channel consists of both independent sales forces responsible for national and other accounts as well as an e-commerce unit boasting a catalog of nearly 15,000 products available for online purchase in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The distributor channel involves the purchase of tools by distributors who then resell them back to users for a higher price. The final outlet, the mobile van channel, consists of franchisees and company-owned vehicles. A franchisee must pay an initial startup cost as well as recurring costs in order to retain its status. Franchisees purchase products wholesale. After purchasing products, the franchisee-operated vans drive around selected routes and resell SNA products at chosen prices. While 97% of the total van fleet remains operated by franchisees, the company owns the remainder in order to provide a pool of potential franchisees and field personnel, service customers in new and/or open markets, and test potential ideas before introducing to franchisees.

Tools Group: The eponymous Tools Group primarily serves vehicle service and repair technicians. This segment offers both hand and power tools as well as tool storage items. SNA manufactures the majority of these tools in-house with the balance sourced from external manufacturers. Once manufactured, the company sells the products to ~1.3mm technicians at ~230,000 repair outlets. Virtually all sales from this segment are transacted through mobile van franchisees who visit customers on up to a weekly basis.

Repair Systems & Information (RS&I): The RS&I segment serves professional vehicle repair customers. These customers consist primarily of owners and managers of independent repair shops and OEM dealerships. This segment operates primarily through direct and distributor channels. Products include both diagnostics and repair information products as well as equipment.

Commercial & Industrial: The Commercial & Industrial segment sells tools (both hand and power) and related products to “critical industries.” The company considers critical industries as operations within any of the following: mining, power generation, oil & gas/petroleum, railroad, aviation & aerospace, technical education, manufacturing, fleet & heavy duty, and military & defense. Many of the tasks within these industries require specialized tools, which accounts for the long runway for product introductions. The Commercial & Industrial segment is far more volatile than the other segments due to the highly cyclical nature of its markets. This segment also has a high international exposure, including 10% of sales in emerging markets.

Snap-on Credit (SOC): SOC is the company’s non-core captive financing subsidiary and essentially the “fourth” component of SNA. The wholly-owned segment provides financing to the company’s automotive end customers by way of traditional installment loans and lease contracts. Customers use procured funding to purchase “big ticket” tools and diagnostic equipment on extended-term payment plans that are 100% LTV and require zero down payment. Despite yearly earnings of only $38,390 on average, maintenance and repair workers often take out loans on “big ticket” that can well exceed $10,000. Along with these large loans, SOC also offers business loans and vehicle leases to its franchisees, whose operations are generally conducting using Snap-on vans. SOC is now structured to provide loans for both end-customers (80% of loans extended) and franchisees (20% of loans extended). Loans conducted through the franchisee network (to end customers/mechanics) are classified as finance receivables and on average have a maturity of three years; whereby, loans extended to franchisees for financing are classified as contract receivables.

This in-house financing business has exploded in growth, growing at a 24% CAGR since 2009; however, much of this growth has been accelerated through spreading lending practices by tapping into high-yield consumer credit further down the credit spectrum. SOC presently accounts for ~7% of revenue but ~20% of operating earnings. Due to the current headwinds associated with this particular business segment (see Value Driver 1), the increasing composition of the bottom line by SOC is concerning. Revenue derived from the captive financing arm consists primarily of interest income on contract and finance receivables and is recognized over the life of the underlying contracts. Reflecting the higher implied credit risk, yields on finance loans hover around 17-18% while contract loans are between 9% and 10%.

Value Driver 1 – Dependence on and Deterioration within Captive Financing Arm: Snap-on Credit (“SOC”), the company’s captive financing subsidiary, provides loans for both customers (finance receivables) and franchisees (contract receivables). SNA is artificially supporting its top-line growth through aggressive lending. The total finance portfolio has grown 35.0% while net sales ex. C&I has grown only 19.0% since 1Q14. There are a couple red flags that SNA is turning toward unconventional practices through SOC. The rapid expansion of the financing arm has misleadingly fostered bullish market sentiment and consensus sell-side coverage to be ambiguously favorable toward SNA. The exceptional growth profile of the segment on paper overstates sustainable organic sales growth and clouds dangers superimposed by the product profiles of the loans. However, loosened credit standards and increasingly offered promotions in 2016 offset the muted expected sales growth expectations. SNA is a classic example of a company dwelling in high-yield consumer credit at the late hour in the business cycle. Since 1Q14, finance receivables have grown at a substantial 39.3% and contract receivables grew 21.7%, yielding a weighted average growth rate of the finance portfolio at an astonishing 35.3%. SNA’s exposure to subprime borrowers and its increasing leverage toward higher yield finance receivables portfolio can further be seen by the increasing concentration of finance receivables in the portfolio as a whole.

During this same time period, finance portfolio days have increased from 689 days to 766 days, indicating SOC’s increasing duration risk. The 11.2% alarming expansion of finance portfolio days during this relatively short time span in the company’s history fosters concern about the loosened credit standards, a practice that management has admitted several times to pursuing throughout earnings calls during this time horizon. KPIs for loan pricing are unfavorable with yield on finance receivables increasing only 40 bps from 17.5% to 17.9% while yield on contract receivables actually declined 20 bps from 9.5% to 9.3%. SOC is moving up the risk spectrum for both credit risk and duration risk without compensatory increase in pricing KPIs; this clearly reveals poor underwriting standards.

Another approach to placing the financing arm into context is to interpret the metrics in conjunction to SNA’s balance sheet. As a percentage of net sales the financing arm has been fairly stable over the past two years. However, as a percentage of the company’s assets, the finance portfolio has actually increased to ~38% from ~30%, posing a serious drag on the formerly healthier balance sheet. SNA has been increasingly dependent upon this credit-linked deteriorating financial structure. In and of itself, opposing first derivatives of originations and collections show a recipe for disaster. Loan book originations as a percentage of net sales ex. C&I have been climbing up since 1Q14 to a lofty 42.9%, essentially revealing that for each incremental dollar of sales, there is a corresponding increase in the finance portfolio by 42.9 cents. During this same time period, collections as a percentage of receivables have since fallen to 47.7%; whereby, as part of its corporate strategy, SNA is witnessing a combination of prolonged maturities on its extended loans. In pushing off its collections process, SNA gives more leeway to the end user.

Bulls point to the coverage ratio at 230.9% as adequate safety, but note the coverage ratio is seasonally high in the second quarter. Moreover, the coverage ratio is overstated due to understated NPAs, as the NPA ratio has been flat at only 1.2% despite the increased risk profile. Speaking with a KKR credit analyst and a Tiger-cub equity analyst corroborated the asset quality concerns within the auto value-chain. Going forward, a step-down in loan to book originations will also decrease the artificially inflated organic growth. Mr. Market continues to ignore both SNA’s dependence on SOC and the deterioration within SOC.

Value Driver 2 – Peak Cycle at Peak Multiple: SNA is operating at the peak of the cycle while trading at peak multiple; industrial companies, especially the more established ones, should fundamentally trade at a lower multiple at the peak of the cycle. There exists a general market misunderstanding of the cycle: sell-side analysts maintain that the continued increase in the overall fleet age from 8.4 years in 1995 to 11.4 years in 2015 (Bureau of Transportation Statistics) is beneficial for SNA. However, this assertion is rooted in a misconceived positive correlation between fleet age and repair demand. In reality, repair demand actually tapers for very old cars past 10 years, as individuals tend to buy new cars instead of paying to repair very old ones.

Speaking with Leslie Kratcoski, the SNA IR contact, revealed that the typical refurbishment cycle for automobiles is actually 6-10 years, which provides a natural “sweet spot” for the typical car to visit a repair shop. As can be seen, the composure of amount of cars outstanding within the sweet spot range has been declining adversely against SNA’s comfort zone, thus shrinking the sweet spot. Looking at fleet age distribution rather than simply fleet age average reveals the different story that SNA will face a weak refurbishment cycle due to low SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) during 2008-2010. During the GFC, Auto SAAR troughed at 9.0 mm in February 2009. The trough SAAR in 2009 leads to a weak refurbishment cycle from 2015 to 2019 should the traditional sweet spot hold. Auto SAAR cohorts from 2008 to 2010 are cause for concern as these tranches of cars are now the ones that are suited for the sweet spot. The dip in Auto SAAR paves the way for a bimodal distribution structure, and the decreasing sales potential provides a headwind for future SNA revenue and earnings expectation. On top of this, according to the St. Louis Fed, Auto SAAR peaked at 18.1mm units in November 2015, and a continued contraction in Auto SAAR will hit the entire value chain from auto manufacturers to dealers to SNA. As sales of new vehicles continue to rise, there is also an increased concentration of technologically superior cars on the road, further leading to decreased repair demand.

Value Driver 3 – Secular Pressure on Total Addressable Market: SNA now faces secular demand pressure on its products in its Tools Group and RS&I segments due to unsustainable growth against the looming backdrop of an unfavorable end market characterized by a decline in independent mechanics and an increase in low-cost competition. Historic high-single-digit revenue growth in Tools and RS&I was primarily driven by a post-2008 used vehicle bull run coupled with the corresponding increase in the salvage value of these used cars coming out of the GFC. This led more automobile owners to repair their used vehicles and the extent of the appreciation in value is displayed by the post-2010 Manheim U.S. Used-Vehicle Index average value of 123.0, which far exceeds the pre-crisis high of 117.4 reached in 2001.

Snap-on sells tools and diagnostic equipment with lifetime warranties to both dealers and independent mechanics. Sales to dealers are lower margin since dealers have more volume-based bargaining power relative to independent mechanics. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics OES data, the number of automotive service technicians and mechanics has declined 10.1% from 701k to 638k from 2001 to 2015. Service channel outlets have seen minimal growth since 2002, indicating that growth in this stagnant market has been capped. This is also indicated by the fact that both franchisee dealership technicians and bays remain stable, and given that SNA generates revenue by selling tools to technicians who operate service bays, this points to a stagnant total addressable market that is largely void of future organic growth.

Historically, SNA justified its premium pricing through superior quality. However, discussions with David Kelley, the Jefferies sell-side analyst, indicated that the quality differential between SNA and peers like Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) and Matco (former subsidiary of disciplined owner-operator Danaher (NYSE:DHR)) has tightened. Despite the tighter quality differential, the cost differential remains wide across the product line. For the high-end products with $5k+ cost, SNA is facing both volume and pricing pressure from Bosch and Matco, which charge almost ~30% less. SNA is also facing competition from the Chinese competitor Launch Tech (OTC:LHTCF). For example, Launch sells scan tools at $500-1,000 on Amazon and Alibaba that can substitute demand for SNA’s $10,000 Verus diagnostics product. Although Launch is lower quality, this deep price discount for substitute products is putting pressure on SNA. These competitive dynamics threaten SNA’s market share and TAM.

Valuation: For SNA valuation, (1) I used a fundamental DCF valuation methodology with a three-pronged scenario analysis, in which I built out granular quarterly revenue and cost drivers. (2) Moreover, I employed a unique sum-of-the-parts backtracking approach to narrow down on the intrinsic value of the company. Throughout my analysis, it was critical to grasp a comprehensive understanding of the finance portfolio and the various moving parts within the segment itself. My conversations with Ms. Kratcoski and examination of earnings transcripts verified management’s close-mouthed behavior. Accordingly, with respect to valuation, further discussions with SNA equity research analysts, a KKR credit analyst, and a Tiger-cub equity analyst served as supplementary pillars of insight.

I project an asymmetric risk-reward with a 32.9%, 40.5%, and 46.0% rate of return on my short investment for the bull, base, and bear cases, respectively. The projected 40.5% return in my base case (with a blended 22.9x P/E) reveals a significant margin of safety associated with a short investment in SNA with median comps trading at FY18 15.1x P/E. After conducting further analysis into the composition of the financing revenue, the case scenario analysis bakes in the contraction in sales growth due to a less effective captive financing subsidiary and margin pressure stemming from price competition. The base case incorporates the perspective that the sales segment breakdown ex. C&I will face headwinds over the next two-year time span, with margins contracting on the core business segments from a combination of reduced pricing power and projected correlated uptick in cost basis. This significantly contrasts management’s overly enthusiastic guidance. With senior unsecured loans composing most of the debt structure, SNA has a Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.9x. With a WACC assumption of 11.1%, my valuation proposes a bull case with 32.9% price depreciation assuming persisting financial manipulations, delayed recognition of SNA’s deteriorating TAM, and a continued misunderstanding of SNA Credit’s inner workings.

Complementing the mentioned valuation approach above, I derived the valuation for the financing arm of SNA, stripped away this component to find the core business value, and subsequently, assessed the related risk/reward potential for a short investment based on contemporary market valuations. Accordingly, from my backtracking SOTP approach, I deduce a 25.9% return on the short investment. The crux of this approach tracks the core business value for SNA and measures the associated multiples de-rating of the company. As discussed in Value Driver 2, as an industrials company to its heart, SNA unorthodoxly is trading at the peak of the cycle with a peak multiple. Intuitively, peak multiples at peak earnings are not justified because of the upcoming diminishing earnings. After examining the appropriate comps for the financing business, I applied an 8.9x P/E multiple for SNA Credit, resulting in a market-oriented view of the current financing arm. Removing this value from the market valuation of the business yields the implied equity valuation for the core business. Accordingly, this valuation shows a two-year forward-looking P/E multiple of approximately 19.3x, and a regression back to the market-based comps multiple of 15.1x P/E displays a 34.1% upside from the short investment within the base case scenario spectrum of assumptions.

Mispricing and Catalysts: The existing mispricing in the marketplace is largely attributed to unwarranted and continued bullish growth prospects baked into consensus estimates. Sell-side analyst estimates place SNA revenue growth at 10.5% with a corresponding earnings expansion of 20.1% during the upcoming two-year time horizon. This is coupled with a general misunderstanding of brand resilience. Established as a high-end retailer of tools and diagnostics equipment, SNA has historically boosted margins with a pricing premium of up to 30% over competitors. The sell-side also overlooks the risk associated with within the captive finance subsidiary and its increasing subprime exposure. Sell-side analysts focusing only on traditional industrial companies fail to appropriately evaluate and subsequently handicap SNA’s finance portfolio and internal lending facility.

The following are potential actionable catalysts for value recognition:

Muted earnings releases in the upcoming quarters for SNA will see fewer end-users in the value chain. Cohort analysis reveals fewer used automobiles arriving at the sweet spot for repair in the immediate future for the company, providing possible shorter-term catalysts. Sales growth deceleration and margin contraction in quarterly prints would crystallize the short thesis. “The SNA Domino Effect”: As Snap-on Credit increasingly grows as a percentage of both the top and bottom line, there will likely be a new, widespread interest in the structure and state of the finance portfolio. This will lead to an increased dissemination of information regarding SOC that will correlate with direct recognition of its instable condition. Within the next two years, the corresponding adjustment on management’s policy toward NPAs and related AFDAs will yield significant exposure of the overall deterioration within the segment. Continued auto dealer capex contraction and intensifying used car asset quality pressure at dealers like CarMax will provide a negative headwind for SNA. An increased recognition of competitors and proliferation of competitor products will help shift technician sentiment toward competitor or substitute products as quality differential contracts while cost differential widens.

Key Risks: A number of risks are presented related to increasing levels in the average miles driven by automobile operators. Acceleration in the miles traveled data from the St. Louis Fed would provide a favorable uptick in repair demand for SNA. However, this emerging trend has the confounding variable of increasing vehicle efficiency, implying that increased miles driven have a more muted correlation with increased usage of repair shops. Moreover, elevated SAAR and a longer bull cycle could provide support for all industrial names. Management can always attempt to play out its growth by continuing to find subprime targets for its financing services, putting pressure on franchisees to cut margins. It can also reveal new, attractive and unique products in a cost-efficient manner for its end users, which will attract increased levels of demand even from old customers.

Sources: Bank of America Equity Research, Bloomberg, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Company filings, Company website, Company-distributed investor materials, Jefferies Equity Research, St. Louis Fed.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.