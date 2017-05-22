Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Presents at JPMorgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 10:40

End Time: 11:16

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JPMorgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

May 22, 2017, 10:40 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Su - President and CEO

Analysts

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Okay. Why don’t we go ahead and get started. Good morning. And again, thank you for attending the first day of JPMorgan’s 45th Annual TMT Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I’m the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst here at the firm.

I’m very pleased to have Lisa Su, President and Chief Executive Officer at Advanced Micro Devices here with me this morning. What I’ve asked Lisa to do is to give us a brief overview of the team’s Analyst Day which was just held last week and then we’ll kickoff the Q&A. So, Lisa, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

I’ll turn it over to you.

Lisa Su

Very good. Thank you, Harlan. It’s a pleasure to be here this morning. So just a little bit of an overview. We held our Financial Analyst Day last week and the purpose of that Analyst Day was really to give a four-year roadmap on where we’re taking the company from a market perspective, from a product perspective, as well as from a financial roadmap perspective. And I’ll say we’re very excited about the markets that we’re in. We believe that between PCs, immersive and datacenter, it’s over a $60 billion TAM and growing over the next three to four years.

We think we are very well positioned in the market with our products with our Zen-based family of processors on both the PC side and then very soon to launch in the datacenter side, and we’re also very excited about our Vega graphics set of processors that will launch over the next couple of months as well. So it was really a product filled day but we also updated our financial model and took our financial model out through 2020 with the idea that we would be able to accomplish double-digit revenue growth over the four year horizon that we would be able to expand our gross margins as well as return a strong earnings per share growth overall.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Great. Thank you. Thank you for joining us this morning. You took over as CEO around two and a half year ago at a time when AMD’s products in PCs and graphics had become less competitive amidst a declining PC market. Following a challenging 2015, you and the team – the performance improved in 2016. The team met/exceeded expectations put forth at the same time last year. You’re targeting positive net income growth and revenue growth this year. Just kind of walk us through the key steps that you’ve took, some of the changes that you made since taking over as CEO that has led to the turnaround? My sense is that – not my sense, my view is that a strong part of it has to do with execution and focus but would love to get your views?

Lisa Su

Yes, absolutely. So AMD has always had an incredible set of IP when you look at high-performance processors. What I’ve really tried to do over the past couple of years was actually focus on the things that we do best. So our core strength is in high-performance computing. We were doing a bunch of other things. We were doing some tablet-based processors, we were doing some dense server systems and those were not really our core strength.

And so by doubling down on our core really focusing on product execution and financial execution, we made good progress in 2016 returning the company back to revenue growth and executing on our products. But it’s fair to say that we still have quite a bit of our product cycle to play out, and 2017 is a very important year for us in terms of product launches.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

So it was good to see last week you and the team addressed the sustainability of the technology leadership. You talked about some of the share gains, the accomplishments and you’ve provided us with things like a roadmap of process technology usage through 2020. As we and as investors contemplate an improved product roadmap across segments this year, what gives you confidence that the team can sustain the share momentum across segments looking out over the next few years?

Lisa Su

Yes, I think for a company like ourselves in high-performance computing, it’s really, really important that we have a multigenerational roadmap. When we first came out with a concept of Zen and we talked about Zen a couple of years ago, we said we wanted to get 40% improvement in instructions per cycle and a lot of people doubted whether that was possible.

And in fact, we actually exceeded that expectation. I think the roadmap that we’re putting forward from now to 2020 is really something that our customers expect and want from us, which is, hey, as good as Zen is, what are you doing to do next? And Zen 2 and Zen 3 which will aggressively use both process technology as well as architecture give us that sustainable roadmap which is so important for customers to buy into.

And it’s very similar on the graphic side. As good as Vega is, we have the next-generation Navi architecture and the next generation beyond that. And so our philosophy with R&D today is to have multiple leapfrogging generations and teams. And again, for customers, especially large customers in the enterprise and in the cloud, that’s what they expect.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

So let’s sort of do the deep dive now, so let’s focus on the PC client business. You and the team discussed a $30 billion TAM today, $20 billion TAM looking through 2020. Prior to the Ryzen launch, you addressed about 21% of the TAM in terms of revenues and by the middle of next year with commercial mobile Ryzen and you’ll be able to address the entire TAM with incremental opportunity for premium desktop at 9 billion of SAM, premium mobile at 10 billion of SAM. And so at a high level, how should we think or how should we and investors think about AMD’s potential share gains this year with desktop, next year with mobile?

Lisa Su

Yes. So the PC market again is a very good market. It has been volatile in recent years but it’s a 250 million unit TAM, $28 billion to $30 billion. We actually like the market very much. The key for us is having a competitive CPU. If you look at the PC market over the last four or five years, we’ve had actually very competitive graphics and integrated graphics but our CPU was not as competitive as we’d liked.

As we add Ryzen to the roadmap for desktop this year and notebook next year, we are actually very optimistic about returning to historical share levels for AMD. And more importantly than just unit share, we believe there’s an opportunity to ramp our revenue share because we’re playing throughout the entire stack including some of the premium price points competing against Core i5 and Core i7 which is where a lot of the profit pool is in the PC market.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Speaking of Ryzen/Core products from your competitor, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 already been launched. Ryzen 3 desktop soon to be out in the market. You’ve got consumer mobile just right around the corner. There’s been a lot of back and forth on performance comparisons in the popular media about the competitiveness AMD versus Intel. How do you see the performance of some of the new desktop and mobile platforms that you’re bringing out compared to Intel’s upcoming Coffee Lake which is their fourth generation 14-nanometer and Cannonlake which is their next-generation 10-nanometer architectures?

Lisa Su

Yes, so on the desktop side as you stated, we launched Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 recently. We’re very happy with the performance. If you take a look at the third-party reviews and there are now hundreds of reviews out by third-party sites, they generally say that AMD is the best multiprocessor – multithreading, multiprocessor solution out there whether you’re talking about content creation or streaming or video editing or any of those areas. There has been some discussion about gaming performance, particularly at 1080p gaming and that’s really a matter of optimization in terms of software optimizations that we have shown have improved over time.

But in terms of overall performance in multithreaded benchmarks, I think we do extremely well. As we go into the notebook form factor, we haven’t shown as much about that product yet. You’ll see more of that in the coming months. Again, notebook will have our Zen CPU plus the Vega GTU, so it will be very competitive on both CPU and graphics performance. In addition to that, we’ve done a lot of optimizations on battery life. And so again I think you’ll see that the competiveness of the Ryzen mobile products will be strong.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

We talked initially in our discussion about the momentum carrying forward for the team and I think one of the things that you guys did a good job at Analyst Day was helping us to understand what’s next, right? And a good example of that is if we look at Zen 2, which you discussed at Analyst Day, that’s going to be ready sort of 2018, 2019 timeframe. Just maybe discuss in a little bit more granularity about the potential launch dates. These products are proposed to be using 7-nanometer technology from your foundry partners. When do you think such products are going to be sort of ready for tape-out and when do we see these products sort of out in the market?

Lisa Su

Yes, so our goal is to be very competitive in terms of our long-term roadmap. If you look at the foundry 7-nanometer roadmap compared to some of the other technologies out there, it’s actually really competitive. And I think the gap between sort of the foundry roadmap and like the Intel roadmap has gotten a lot closer. Our goal is to be aggressive with 7-nanometer technology. We will be doing tape-outs later this year. And as we get closer to production, we’ll give more insights there. But the idea is to be very competitive throughout the product portfolio.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

The one thing that Mark Papermaster I think said that I thought was pretty compelling was, the team now has a system in place whereby which at any given time that you’re launching a platform and I think this is across your compute platforms as well as across your datacenter platforms that you already have teams working on current plus one and current plus two. Is that correct?

Lisa Su

That is correct actually. And for our core IP, the core CPU and the core graphics IP, you really need to do that to stay on the leading edge and that is different. I think we’ve really sort of rethought our entire R&D development philosophy to be much more predictable and have multiple generations of improvement. And the thing that gives us a lot of confidence or excitement is that now that we know what Zen looks like in hardware, we know exactly what we want to improve on Zen 2 and Zen 3. And so the team has a good grounding of what to do next.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Let’s move over to the graphics segment. The team appears to be well positioned to address the enthusiast market and the high-performance computing class market. During Analyst Day, however, it was kind of interesting because you didn’t talk much about the timing of your next-generation sort of enthusiast sort of gaming platform. I think it’s being referred to out there as sort of the Radeon RX platform using your Vega architecture. When should we expect the Vega-based gaming cards to be launched and how should we view Vega’s performance for this segment relative to I think NVIDIA just launched their 1080 Ti platform back in March.

Lisa Su

Yes, so we’re very excited about Vega. Vega is a brand new architecture and actually has really the world’s most advanced memory architecture for CPUs. What we did announce at our Analyst Day is that the first shipping Vega will be the frontier editions, which will ship with 16 gigabytes of memory and it will ship towards the latter half of June. You will see the enthusiast gaming platform, the machine learning platform, the professional graphics platform very soon thereafter. And so we will be launching Vega across all of the market segments over the next couple of months.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Great. Before I go onto – we’re going to focus a lot on datacenter because you guys focused a lot on datacenter at Analyst Day, but one of the key pillars of driving both revenue growth and profitability from a longer-term perspective is IP monetization. And so along those lines, there’s been a lot of speculation about potential licensing deal with Intel. Can you just comment on what your licensing objectives are?

Lisa Su

Yes, absolutely. So we don’t comment on rumors of any specific company or any specific deal. What I will talk generally about what we’re trying to do with licensing. I think AMD has one of the strongest portfolios in the industry around high-performance CPUs and high-performance GPUs. And we think that portfolio is very valuable. Our number one focus in the company though is around products. And so if you look at the financial model that we just put out for $0.75 EPS, it doesn’t assume that we have any new licensing deals other than our server joint venture, which has already been previously announced.

Now in the form of licensing, we will vigorously defend our patents. So we have a couple of cases that we have open right now. We will consider some patent sales in areas that are no longer core to our business. And we also will very selectively consider technology licensing. And the technology licensing has to be – we’re not trying to become an ARM or an imagination. We’re really trying to look for those areas that can grow our market share. And so it’s about how do we sell more products or how do we have our IP in markets that we’re not currently selling products. And so that’s kind of how we think about it. We’re not looking at enabling a competitor to compete against our products.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Fair point. Before I get into the datacenter, we can open it up for questions. I would just ask that if you do have a question, just wait for the microphone. Any questions? No, okay. Let’s jump into datacenter. So in the context of datacenter opportunities across CPU, GPU, heterogeneous, architectures and considering the importance of software and firmer [ph], how does AMD prioritize its investments and resources across these different sub-segments of datacenter, including customer type? You’ve got enterprise, you’ve got call service provider, you have hyperscale. How does the team manage this? It’s literally a balancing act.

Lisa Su

Yes, so we are very, very enthusiastic about the datacenter. This is the number one priority, the number one opportunity for us over the next three to four years. I think our priority really is a little bit around time and time it takes to ramp product. So our EPIC CPUs we’ll be launching later this month – I’m sorry, in June and our Vega GPUs also in a similar timeframe. And what we will be doing is working closely with our customers.

So you will see that cloud customers tend to move faster. They tend to have a shorter development cycle. So you’ll see perhaps a bit more activity there, then moving on to enterprise that will be serviced by large OEMs. So a very key set of milestones for us in the datacenter is the number of customers; end customers, OEMs, ODMs, cloud service providers that will be engaging and talking about the AMD platform. What we’ve seen is that silicon is really, really important in this phase. And so as customers have gotten more access to our silicon, we have more than 5,000 samples that have been out there, they have actually increased their level of interest in working with us in the datacenter.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

So launch sort of second half of June, can you just give us a rough estimate in terms of – it sounds like your cloud customer is going to be first adopter, so is it cloud customers adopting maybe and you ship in Q3 and then OEMs back half or first half of next year?

Lisa Su

Yes, what you’ll see is we’ll have our launch in the second half of June. You will see a number of OEMs and ODMs and end customers who will be early adopters in the platform. We’re setting the expectation that the ramp will be over a number of quarters. So you should consider it a gradual ramp, slower than what the PC market would ramp. But I think you’ll see a broad-based set of support for AMD in the datacenter.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

The team put forth some very compelling specifications and some demo performance that you highlighted on the EPIC platform last week. At a high level, what are the key drivers behind the performance, PC improvements relative to your prior generation products and how do you expect EPIC to sort of stack up against Intel’s fourth coming sort of Skylake architecture?

Lisa Su

Yes, so we believe that EPIC will be very, very competitive versus the Skylake architecture. The public demonstrations that we’ve showed were versus a Broadwell architecture because that’s what’s currently available. But this was also not final silicon for EPIC. And so final silicon for EPIC will perform higher than what was benchmarked and we believe will be very competitive on dual socket platforms. Our value proposition is at we have more cores that are really good for threaded applications. We have more memory which is certainly good for big data and large datasets and we have more I/O that’s good for a number of cloud and machine learning applications.

And in addition to that, I think our value proposition to customers is we’re not going to constrain the processors and we’re going to allow sort of the full memory in I/O set to be applied across a range of processor performance. And the net-net is value to the customer, right? Its total cost of ownership will improve the ability to be very flexible in the systems. And so we think the value proposition for EPIC is going to be very well received in the marketplace.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Help us understand – there’s all this talk about Moore's Law slowing and that’s going to limit the ability of some of the high-performance companies like yourselves in terms of driving up the performance curve. But in fact at Analyst Day, you sort of highlighted some really key technologies that helps you take advantage of Moore's Law as it stands today but helps you to improve performance using innovative design technologies and things like, maybe talk about infinity fabric that helps you bridge that gap where Moore's Law can’t fill in but we can still drive performance curve because of these design innovations?

Lisa Su

Yes, we really believe although Moore's Law is slowing down, that’s an industry trend, it actually gives us more opportunity as a high-performance company to differentiate. And so we’re differentiating with packaging technology. So, for example, Vega using high-bandwidth memory in that market is really unique. We’re differentiating with design techniques. So if you look at our EPIC processor, it’s actually 4 die on a multi-chip module connected with an infinity fabric. And why is that good? It’s good because yields on smaller die are better. And so that gives us a better cost point, but it allows us a lot of flexibility in how we put out our portfolio. So we have a lot of ideas on how to extend Moore's Law and we view it as an opportunity for us to differentiate.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Great. Back on the server push that you’re making with EPIC, I think you – in our discussions here, you talked about a bit of a slower ramp relative to let’s say for example into the PC markets. I think you guys put out maybe a 5% share capture, a 10% share capture. Maybe help us understand sort of the ramp rates of – if successful, the ramp rate of share capture over the next few years?

Lisa Su

Yes, so if you look at the historical share patterns; when you look at Opteron, at our peak with Opteron, we were at 25% plus share. But it took a couple of years to ramp to that share, call it two to three years to ramp to that share. We’ve put an initial share target out there of 10%. We believe that’s very achievable. We also think that’s very meaningful for given the datacenter market and the margins there. Could we do over 10? We’d certainly like to. There is certainly aspirations to do that. But in terms of what we have committed in our financial model, we’ve committed something closer to 10% over a couple of years.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Over a couple of year, got it, okay. Now the team discusses its position of having a heterogeneous approach to now we’re going to move into sort of machine learning, artificial intelligence. I think the team is uniquely able to apply both CPU, GPU technologies. How important is it to have an open software platform and ecosystem support in terms of the different engagements that you have? And how does AMD size the machine intelligence, machine learning market opportunities over the next few years?

Lisa Su

Yes, so machine learning is certainly very exciting. It’s the hot topic right now. What we believe is that there is no one size fits all. So some people would like to believe it’s all CPUs plus accelerators, others would like to believe it’s all GPUs. I think the environment is going to be quite mixed and you’re going to have CPUs, you’re going to have GPUs, you’re going to have some FPGAs, you’re going to have some ASICs in that mix. What we’re trying to do is make the system as efficient as it can be.

And so for example with our EPIC processors, they connect very, very efficiently to GPUs and you can do that in a much similar system. We think that adds a lot of value to the ecosystem. You asked about open software, I think open software is very important. I think when you look at the ecosystem, they don’t want to be locked into a proprietary software set, they actually want choices and especially in machine learning. It’s actually the frameworks that are more important than anything else. So ensuring that we have the main software frameworks operating on AMD’s GPU will certainly accelerate progress.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

One of the highlights at Analyst Day was your datacenter team getting up there and showing some benchmarks; machine learning, AI benchmarks on your new EPIC-based platforms and Vega-based platforms. And I think the point was made that, yes, we typically often hear about Intel, we typically often hear about NVIDIA. We don’t see AMD but we’re putting a stake in the ground. Here’s our product, here’s the benchmark. So given the product lineup that you have, when do we start to hear about AMD being more proliferated as it relates to visibility in machine learning and artificial intelligence?

Lisa Su

Yes, I think our main goal on showing some of the machine learning benchmarks particularly which showed a deep venture by doing a benchmark was to say that AMD hardware is actually really good for machine learning. We thought about what are the important things to optimize when we first designed the Vega architecture. You will see more from us I would say over the second half of this year. So we will be launching our Radeon Instinct brand with Vega along with working with EPIC. You will see ODMs offer systems with our EPIC and our Vega together. And then I think you’ll see some customers talking about their use of our systems.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Great. Do we have any questions in the audience? Just wait for the microphone for a second. It will get to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Can you tell me other than performance, what’s really important for the OEM or ODM ecosystem to start adopting AMD more broadly? Do you need to provide reference designs? What are the kind of support do you need to have to get support from OEMs, ODMs and maybe hyperscale guys as well?

Lisa Su

Yes, so your question is referring to the datacenter. I think what has been very important for the ecosystem adoption is one, being convinced that the product was good. And so the single most important factor was seeing Naples or EPIC silicon in their labs. About six months ago, we started sampling directly to – in a large way and as customers have run their own benchmarks on our systems, they have accelerated the ODM interest because they’ve asked ODMs for more platforms out there.

We have a large field applications team that’s helping the ODMs and the cloud guys get their software up and running. So the major thing is just time and familiarity with the silicon. I think from where we stand today, I am extremely happy with the ecosystem sort of response to EPIC. It has been strong. It has gotten stronger over the last three months. I think it will get stronger over the next couple of quarters and you should see that as we get closer to launch of the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. On the server you said 10% was the goal at least in – how about in the PC? What is your historical – you said you want to get back to historical. What’s your historical share? And then I’ve got a couple other after that.

Lisa Su

Sure. In the PC market, our historical share has been about mid-teens in the notebook market, about high-teens in the desktop market. And that’s been a unit share statement not a revenue share statement. We expect since we are competing in the more premium price spends that you’ll see the revenue share and the unit share come closer together.

Unidentified Analyst

A follow up is, as you’ve kind of launched, what sort of actions have you seen out of Intel in the early days of your market launch?

Lisa Su

Yes, so it’s still early days. I would say we haven’t seen anything particularly unusual. We’ve seen that perhaps there’s a little bit more excitement in the desktop market, so there’s certainly some conversations about additional high-end desktop products that will be launched in the near future. We also have just disclosed that we have a high-end desktop platform called Threadripper that we’ll also launch in the summer. So I think it’s become a little bit more competitive, which is all good for the consumer and for the OEM ecosystem. I think we’re certainly watching this space very closely and so far we haven’t seen anything unusual.

Unidentified Analyst

And one more, sorry to hog this. But just at a high level, with Intel spending the R&D that they do and you guys are spending the R&D that you do, obviously you can be – you have to be and you in a lot of ways are more nimble. But where do you think the most important – how much do you think you’re going to have to increase your R&D budget and in what areas specifically?

Lisa Su

Yes, so I think we have a good model for where we see OpEx going. And the way I would say it is we have – we’re currently running about 31% sort of OpEx to revenue ratio in 2017. We expect that to go to something like 26% to 30% over the next couple of years, as our revenue ramps. In terms of R&D spending, we’re very, very focused. We’re very focused on the things that we believe will make a difference. CPU roadmap, it will make a difference. GPU hardware roadmap, that will make a difference. And then probably the single other area would be software, particularly software around machine learning which we think can immediately make a difference as we ramp our software efforts in that area given that our hardware is already very competitive.

Harlan Sur

Any more questions? Let’s talk about the semicustom business that’s been a nice steady, nice foundational business for the team. We’ve already announced two of the three new semicustom wins that you’ve been talking about with Project Scorpio set to ramp this year at Microsoft. You’ve talked about the third opportunity being an ARM-based semicustom design outside of the gaming space. So when should we expect to hear more about the opportunity here?

Lisa Su

Yes, so as you said, Harlan, the semicustom business has been a good business for us, it’s been a stable business for us. As we transition into this next phase of our company, it’s probably not going to be a major growth driver. You’ll see – even this year you might see the semicustom business being down a little bit just given the game console cycle. We’re in the fifth year of the cycle. You will see a new win from us in the 2018 timeframe. It’s in the embedded space. It’s a little bit different than game console, so the ramp will not be as steep but that will be revenue from 2018 through 2020.

Harlan Sur

And then just back to the topic of IP licensing and IP monetization, you did mention as you think about the 2020 financial targets, you did mention the THATIC joint venture. When do you expect sort of first financial benefits from that royalties coming out of that partnership?

Lisa Su

Yes, so the THATIC joint venture is going well. The development is on schedule and we’re pleased with how the partnership is going. We had previously said that there would be $290 million in licensing fees plus royalties and the first half would be sort of across 2016 and 2017. The second half of that would be from 2018 through 2020. It’s kind of lumpy, so it’s not divided evenly. It will depend on certain product milestones and then royalties would appear as the products start ramping. But our view is that it’s gone very well. I think the product will be complementary to our own server products and we will continue to update you as we go further.

Harlan Sur

So just to clarify, so the $0.75 target number or $0.75 or greater target number for 2020 includes the potential benefits that you’ve outlined from THATIC but no other sort of large licensing IP-related deals?

Lisa Su

That’s right. So any IP related deals that we would do in the future would be above and beyond the current financial model as it was laid out.

Harlan Sur

Okay. That’s good to know. And then let’s focus on the financials. Obviously with the improved product pipeline, with that product pipeline, new product pipeline, GPU, CPU, datacenter all with gross margin profiles at or greater than 50%, I guess the question that we’ve been hearing is what’s holding the team back from driving margins higher in 2018 relative to the expectations of 36%? Because it feels like you have a lot of momentum on these new products and obviously higher gross margin profile.

Lisa Su

Well, nothing’s holding the team back, Harlan. So we’re going to drive the margins as high as they can go. I think it’s fair to say, look, we want to make sure that we’re very reasonable in our expectations. And when we look at the premium product ramp, for example, in PCs, we think it will take really four to six quarters for all of the product goodness to fully come into the business, because OEMs will launch at different times. We’re launching consumer first and then commercial, and so there’s a ramp that will go through the second half of this year into 2018. It’s similar on the datacenter.

We want to be realistic with how long customers will take to evaluate the products. Of course, customers can surprise us and go faster but we would rather be quite realistic in how it goes. I think the main thing though is the product portfolio for AMD today is substantially different. And if you look at sort of where we have been confined to the low-end segments before in the PC market or in the graphics market, the product portfolio has just gotten very substantially better. And so ASPs will go up, margins will go up and it’s just a matter of the rate and pace of adoption by the end market which of course we will be watching very carefully.

Harlan Sur

Great. Well, we’re just about out of time. Lisa, I want to thank you very much. I know that you’re very busy; don’t get much time to do investor events, so we thank you very much.

Lisa Su

Thank you very much, Harlan.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.