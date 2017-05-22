Misleading Marketing Makes Veritone A Compelling Short

Veritone shows signs of significant financial distress, as they had to offer a large amount of shares for free, in order to secure a measly $8M bridge loan.

Veritone, Inc. (Pending:VERI) recently debuted on the Nasdaq, with the company marketing itself as a play on the red-hot AI field. The company's website and prospectus are littered with buzzwords and references to AI, machine learning and analytics. However, upon deeper inspection, Veritone is nothing but a declining ads business with an unproven AI product. The company is valued at sky-high multiples despite the fact that the company generated less than $100,000 in revenue from its AI platform in FY2016, with no clear proprietary technology to distinguish its offering from larger, better-funded tech giants.

In essence, the company is a simple rapidly declining ads-placement business masquerading as a hot AI startup. It makes little sense why the company would choose to offer shares to the public at this stage, as successful start-ups generally go on to raise more funding from VCs and remain private until much later. The early IPO seems to be a ploy to bail out their VC investors, who may have realized that they were stuck with an investment showing little results.

In the short run, Veritone is shaping up to be a good short opportunity as the market has not priced in the fact that the company has an unproven product with almost no revenue. Moreover, the purported "secret sauce" technology relies heavily on third-party services belonging to IBM (NYSE:IBM), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and other data vendors. Even if the business model somehow succeeds in generating more revenue, it may not be profitable. In all likelihood, I believe Veritone is poised for a major decline once the Street realizes that there is no solid product to justify their sky-high valuation multiples.

What's The Real Technology?

Despite heavily marketing itself as an AI play, Veritone's real business comes from their "Media Agency Business," which accounted for almost all their revenue in 2016. This segment derives revenue from a simple ad-placement business, and experienced a severe 39% revenue decline last year when their two biggest clients (DraftKings and LifeLock) reduced their marketing spend. These two accounted for 43% of their total revenue, which indicates significant concentration risk and uncertainty.

Unsurprisingly, their prospectus makes little mention of the media placement business, except to say that it places ads on behalf of customers. Instead, they focused primarily on selling the idea of their AI platform to the market. This is a classic IPO marketing technique to justify a higher valuation despite having an unproven product, and a simple glance through their prospectus makes it obvious.

Giving Veritone the benefit of the doubt, what exactly is this AI platform they are developing? The company says it is in the early stages of developing the AI and SaaS platform, which involves incorporating 45 different "cognitive engines" from other data vendors and aggregating them on their platform for client usage.

In essence, the proposed platform relies significantly on third-party data streams and services, but the value generated is unclear? Is it simply that Veritone's algorithms are better and more efficient when compared to Google, IBM, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other companies that utilize AI? Or are they approaching it from a different angle? No one knows.

What we do know is this - many of the things mentioned in their prospectus consist of functions that are already fairly well-developed. Facial recognition, metadata searches, data aggregation and organization - these are mature fields with established algorithms and research. Although I am not an expert in AI, I invited a couple of researchers at the local university who do research on machine learning and algorithms to take a look at Veritone's filings. They concluded that it was either far too vague to determine what the company was actually attempting, or it was a bunch of baloney.

Moreover, most of what the company cites as its "competitive strengths" are existing technologies offered by a variety of vendors. The entire section seems to be written with the intent of dropping big names and buzzwords repeatedly with seemingly no actual explanation of their competitive advantages.

Perhaps the most compelling evidence for the argument that Veritone does not have any real technological strengths is that they have failed to secure significant funding from any respectable VCs. The company only has one third-party investor: Acacia Capital Research (NASDAQ:ACTG). Acacia is a publicly-listed patent company that derives revenue from patent royalties and lawsuits (i.e. a patient troll).

If Veritone indeed had valuable proprietary tech, I struggle see why they are unable to obtain funding from Silicon Valley VCs at favorable terms after 3 years in operation. Instead, the company has made a bizarre, if not suspicious choice of going public when the company's key AI product is still pre-revenue.

These reasons alone should be enough to discourage any informed investor to avoid the stock, but there are even more compelling reasons as to why Veritone could be a good short target.

Veritone Seems To Lack Technical Talent

Giving management the benefit of the doubt, let's assume for a second that the company is committed and dedicated to create a valuable AI platform. From this perspective, it seems strange that their efforts are spearheaded by a CTO without specialized knowledge in AI or machine learning. Moreover, the CTO has his own venture on the side, ThotSpots Inc., which is a third-party software developer for other companies.

Although he does appear to have a technical background, there is a distinct lack of expertise in AI research and/or building products involving cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Moreover, the existence of ThotSpots raises questions as to how he's dividing time and energy between Veritone and his own company.

Start-ups in AI rarely succeed without either technically-minded founders or fresh, talented engineers to create and leverage new technologies. In this case, Veritone doesn't seem to possess the talented researchers and engineers with the relevant backgrounds.

The CEO and President are both brothers who made their money primarily from the sale of their first media venture (AdForce) right before the dot-com bust in 1999. Since then, they have had two moderately successful ventures in radio advertising, but have nothing to suggest any deep technical knowledge required to envision or design an AI platform to compete with the likes of Google, IBM and other existing players. Whilst there is a real possibility that they could grow the ad/media segment of Veritone, they do not have the appropriate backgrounds to inspire confidence in building an AI platform.

Numerous Signs Of Financial Distress

Veritone debuted with a Price/Sales ratio of over 22 times, which is shocking considering they experienced a revenue decline of 39% from $13.9M in 2015 to $8.9M in 2016. Moreover, they recorded a net loss of over ($30M) with a $26M annual cash burn, on a revenue base of $8.9M.

This is a shocking burn rate relative to revenue, that exceeds even most early-stage startups. Almost all of Veritone's revenue came from ad-placement services for their media clients, which means they essentially function as a digital marketing company. This business seems to be at serious risk, with a dramatic drop-off in revenue and a lack of profitability even before the revenue cliff.

Crucially, Veritone appears to be in genuine financial distress. This can be inferred primarily from their financing deals with Acacia, which seem to be a very costly form of borrowing.

In Aug 2016, Veritone entered into an agreement with Acacia to provide a $20M loan at 6% interest, with two tranches of disbursements at $10M each. The loans had an equity-kicker component that gave Acacia long-term warrants to purchase up to $50M in Veritone's equity at a price of $13.61 per share. The loans were supposed to come due in just one year, but were later fully converted to equity at the price of around $13.61 per share, which meant Acacia essentially converted their debt to equity.

The story gets stranger here: 8 months after the initial agreement, Veritone and Acacia entered into a bridge loan agreement. This time, it was for a line of credit of $8M, to be disbursed in $2M tranches. The loan had an annual interest of 8% compounded quarterly, and was supposed to be due in just 8 months on 25 Nov 2017.

However, Veritone had agreed to issue 120,000 shares to Acacia for free, and further gifted them 45,000 shares upon the disbursement of each $2M tranche, along with ten-year warrants to purchase 78,361 shares. Essentially, Veritone had to give away a substantial amount of equity just to obtain the loan and ensure its disbursement.

At a price of $13.61 per share, the total equity given to Acacia as part of the bridge loan agreement would amount to $4,083,000. It befuddles me as to why Veritone would give away so much equity for a mere $8M bridge loan, unless the company had real difficulty seeking other financing. Subsequently, the $8M loan was also converted to Veritone shares. Taken together, Veritone effectively gave away 887,851 shares for $8M, which puts the per share value of this deal at $9.01. Relative to the deal Acacia got in March, it seems strange that shares would be offered to the public at over $13/share just 2 months later.

However, the bigger takeaway here is that Veritone could be having liquidity concerns as the company had to give away large chunks of equity to raise a small amount of money. Moreover, Veritone's cash balance was running dangerously low at only $12M at the end of 2016, with a working capital deficit of over $22M. Note that this was after Veritone had received the $20M loan from Acacia, which means the company would have likely gone out of business before the end of 2016 if they had not secured the $20M in loan proceeds.

Given that the business is making huge losses, it is highly unlikely that they would be able to repay the $20M loan by Acacia. Accordingly, I would conjecture that the debt was converted to equity in March 2017 because both Acacia and Veritone recognized that there was no plausible way the company could generate sufficient cash from its operations to repay the loan by the due date of 25 Nov 2017, which meant the only way for Acacia to cash out would be through an IPO.

The bridge loan agreement for $8M was executed at the same time that the amendment was made to the original loan to convert all the loan principal into equity. Consistent with my hypothesis above, Acacia would have had serious concerns about disbursing more funds to Veritone. This meant Veritone would have needed to sweeten the deal for Acacia, and the free 300,000 in shares would suit this purpose. If the conjecture is accurate, this could mean that Acacia would look to offload these shares immediately after Veritone's IPO, in order to ensure the safety of their capital and realize a return.

Evidently, the argument I've presented above is part-fact, part-conjecture. However, there are certain facts that are indisputable:

1) Veritone would not have had sufficient cash to remain a going concern by the end of 2016 without the $20M loan from Acacia.

2) Acacia initially only wanted to loan $20M to Veritone for a year. Subsequently, they signed an amendment to convert the entire loan quantum and interest due to equity.

3) To obtain a bridge loan, Veritone had to issue a total of 300,000 shares and 313,456 warrants for free, on top of the 8% interest that would be compounded annually. The $8M principal was subsequently converted to equity right before the IPO.

4) Despite the two founders (who are now the CEO and President) being extremely wealthy after having received $500M in the acquisition of their first venture, neither have been willing to inject their own capital into Veritone. This is despite the fact that the company clearly needed additional capital.

The facts above speak for themselves, and I won't speculate further on the intentions and motivations behind the two loan agreements, except to say that it seems to indicate clear liquidity concerns prior to the IPO. In fact, Veritone's prospectus clearly mentions this concern.

The combination of a history of operating losses, significant cash used in operating activities, and a net working capital deficit raise substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Veritone Prospectus, page F-8 The Company's ability to complete its IPO and raise sufficient capital is uncertain. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern; however, the above conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to do so. Veritone Prospectus, page F-9

In the company's prospectus, management projected a $74.8M cash balance after the IPO, with a working capital of $60M. Taking their cash burn rate of $26M per year, this gives them roughly 3 years of runway, assuming there is no further deterioration in the digital marketing business, and that the company doesn't burn more cash as they attempt to build their AI platform.

However, any uptick in the burn rate would significantly shorten that runway, and it is apparent that Acacia has no other sources of financing other than to sell equity. Therefore, any decrease in the share price represents a growing constraint in their ability to raise funds.

Conclusion

After a deep dive into the substance of Veritone's operations, it is clear that the company does not deserve its current sky-high valuation. The market is assigning a massive premium to an unproven AI product with no revenue and a lack of technical detail. Furthermore, Veritone's digital marketing business is declining rapidly, potentially increasing the company's burn rate and shortening their runway.

As market participants realize the lack of substance and unproven nature of Veritone's AI offering, I anticipate a dramatic decline in share price. Simply put, the $200M+ market cap is ridiculous, particularly for a pre-revenue AI platform that is vague on technical details with no notable AI specialist on the tech team.

Moreover, if my hypothesis on Acacia is accurate, they should be looking to offload their significant holdings in Veritone equity shortly after the successful IPO. Any selling would create significant downward pressure given the size of their stake and lack of revenue visibility into Veritone's AI platform.

Given that Veritone's digital marketing business makes steep losses, and their AI product is pre-revenue, I believe the most appropriate measure for Veritone's intrinsic value is to take book value, which stands at around $61M according to the pro-forma. This is already fairly generous given their high cash burn rate, and would imply a downside of approximately 70%.

Even in a scenario where the AI platform achieves significant revenue in the next few years, the growth rate implied by the valuation is so extreme that I doubt there is any plausible scenario in which they can achieve those targets from their current base. Hence, I believe a short position in Veritone represents an asymmetric bet with significant expected downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VERI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.