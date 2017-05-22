What's Going On At GEO?

GEO stock is up nearly 200% from its lows in August 2016, why is this?

Investors, including Elliot Capital Management and Greenlight capital, seem to agree on one thing specifically; the Trump Administration will be a boon for private prisons.

Their bull case seems bullet-proof, Trump proposals will increase incarceration and detention rates. Specifically, a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for illegal immigrants, and five-years for criminal immigrants reentering will reverse a recent decrease in prison populations. According to data from Texas-based Grassroots Leadership, the private prison industry will acquire up to 80% of any future immigration detention beds. Investors are also bullish because the directive from former AG Sally Yates to wind-down the use of private prisons has been reversed by Jeff Sessions.

One of the most bullish, Michael Kodesch an analyst at Canaccord Genuity recently stated: "Geo (NYSE:GEO) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are preparing to enter a sustained period of pro-private, tough on-crime policies alongside comprehensive immigration reform". He is right in that a government panel on 12/1/16 recommended that the DHS continue with its use of private immigrant detention facilities, calling them the only realistic way to handle volatile flows at the border. Critically, however, the six-member subcommittee sparked a relatively hostile debate when more than two thirds of council members objecting to the conclusion that the government's use of private prisons should be part of a longer-term solution. Michael's claim that comprehensive immigration reform is close to being completed, is wishful thinking at best. Any attempt made by Trump to even execute executive orders related to immigrant criminals has been difficult; it will no doubt be difficult to get funds to arrest civilian immigrants at the rate projected by the analyst.

In the short-term private prisons are the only option for a Trump administration that will likely be trying to arrest and detain more criminals and illegal immigrants alike. However, I think investors are wrong to think that over the longer term the private prison model will stay the same.

There's no doubt in Congress that starting anew would be ideal, but "despite significant problems with government oversight...and rights abuses and safety problems" (DHS report), GEO is the only option right now. Karen Tandy, a former DEA chief said "the government would need to spend $5 to $6 billion to create an entirely federally-run detention system for immigrants". Furthermore, government officials are aware "that any shift away from such reliance would take years, carry significant costs, and require congressional partisanship." Consequently, you would expect private prison stocks to rally based on a Trump victory, and you'd be exactly correct: GEO is up 140%, and CXW is up almost 200%..

My bear case is as follows:

I think that prudent investors would be wise to take their gains on GEO and CXW. Firstly, based on recent share price appreciation it appears market expectations are quite optimistic and leave little room for disappointment. This is not a reason to be bearish per se, but when a bullish thesis relies heavily on political actors implementing unpopular laws, it is wise to not be greedy when your stock doubles.

Let's take a step back to fully assess the risks that Elliot and Greenlight are taking. It was only July 2016 when the entire industry seemed to be on the chopping block. Primarily for the following reasons; unacceptable performance, lack of sufficient government oversight, and safety and security risks that are worse than the government's own facilities.

The data proves that private prisons are not working as well as government run facilities, and to believe that Trump will ignore these risks and double-down on a deficient system is a good way to lose money.

Before we look at a few data points, I think it is important to take a look at the political climate surrounding immigration reform. According to a CNN poll from March 2017, 60% of respondents support a plan to allow those in the U.S. illegally to become legal residents, this compares to only 13% who support mass deportations. The tide also seems to be going towards anti-deportation. A poll from Dec 2015 found 35% of people supported the government deporting illegal's, while 63 dissented. The same poll in March 2017, found that only 27% of respondents supported deportation, compared with 71% against such a move. It is critical that investors take the power of the public opinion into consideration when investing in stocks based on comprehensive reforms in the government. Lastly, the poll asked "which should be the government's top priority; deport illegal immigrants, stop illegal entry, develop plan to legal status". Not surprisingly, the respondents voted 13%, 26%, and 60%, respectively. As we saw with the "Muslim Ban", campaign promises can prove difficult to keep if they are not supported by the majority of Americans.

Trump issued an executive order on Jan 25 2017 intended to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. Unsurprisingly, this was met with much hostility from the American public. Critically, on April 25 2017, a San Francisco judge blocked the order. The basis of finding is such that only Congress has the authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. The decision will stay in place until the lawsuit moves through court. I wouldn't hold my breath on that being solved immediately. Furthermore, the DOJ contended that "the sanctuary city EO was toothless and merely an exercise of Trump "bully pulpit" to highlight a changed approach to immigration enforcement." The political narrative seems to be at odds with bullish analysts that predict long term growth in immigrant incarceration.

Let's assume that the American public experiences a massive shift in opinion and massively favors immigrant detention and incarceration, private prisons still have the same fundamental issues when compared to government facilities.

Former AG Yates commented "Private prisons simply do not provide the same level of correctional services, programs, and resources; they do not save substantially on costs; and as noted in a recent report by the Department's Office of Inspector General, they do not maintain the same level of safety and security."

Critically, many of the issues that former AG Yates cited in her directive still have not been dealt with. It seems investors are willing to gamble that Trump will ignore the risks and massively expand private prison usage without reform.

As per the report, the main issues are as follows:

· Contract prisons had more safety and security-related incidents per capita the BOP institutions for most indicators analyzed.

· Contract prisons had more cell phones, tobacco, and weapons incidents.

· Contract prisons had higher rates of assaults and uses of force.

· Contract prisons had more lockdowns, more serious inmate discipline charges, and more grievances submitted.

Importantly, the report recommended that BOP experts "evaluate why contract prisons had more safety and security incidents per capita than BOP institutions in a number of key indicators, and identify appropriate action, if necessary. In summary, private prisons are under review to examine the specific reasons for deficiency.

Summary:

Many high profile investors have made the logical investment of private prison operators after Trumps victory and the nomination of AG Sessions. In my humble opinion, these investors are ignoring the political risks of such an investment. According to many polls, Americans are becoming more immigrant friendly, especially to those without criminal records. This along with lawsuits currently filed against the presidents reforms may further delay the implementation of executive orders surrounding illegal immigrants and sanctuary cities. It seems that Trumps hardline on immigration will need to be drastically reformed before it passes through the legal system successfully. As we saw with his "Muslim-Ban", it can be very difficult to implement actions without the support of the American public. If the American public reacts similarly to Trump and Sessions plan to detain exponentially more immigrants, then investors in GEO group will be in for a massive repricing of expectations in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.