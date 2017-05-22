Ford Shakeup: GM Stays Ahead

Ford is shaking up its leadership and strategy to try to catch up to what Marry Barra and GM have already been doing for several years.

In a recent article, the case was made that after today's replacement of CEO Mark Fields, Ford (NYSE:F) makes for a more appealing investment than General Motors (NYSE:GM). I strongly disagree and here's why:

1. Einhorn's proposal and the annual meeting: First of all, Einhorn's proposal is likely to lose big at the annual meeting. He does not own nearly enough shares to sway the outcome and nearly every investor I have heard from has stated their opposition to his proposal. Company management has sent out persuasive materials to shareholders effectively laying out the case for why shareholders should remain confident in their strategic plan, given the impressive results they have already achieved under Mary Barra's leadership. Furthermore, even if share prices remain low, this is actually to long-term shareholders' benefit as it makes the company's massive investment in share repurchases more efficient (for more analysis on this read: A Value Investor's Dream Scenario).

2. Ford's superior yield may make it a more attractive investment: While it is true that Ford offers a superior yield (5.5% to 4.7%), a deeper dive under the surface reveals that GM actually offers much more return potential. First, Ford's payout ratio is a hefty 63.8% while GM's is only 23.5. GM could at any time boost its dividend to nearly triple that of Ford's while paying out the same percentage of earnings. Furthermore, GM's P/E ratio is around 5 while Ford's is over 11.5, meaning that GM's profits could be cut in half and it would still have a considerably higher earnings yield than Ford. Digging even further, we see that the metrics behind these higher profits are industry leading ROIC, superior ROE (23.2% to 12.39%), and higher operating margins (6.1% to 2.0%). Instead of paying out a little more each year in taxable dividends, General Motors has been repurchasing vast swaths of its undervalued shares with $5 Billion more (~10% of the company at current prices) planned before year end.

3. Ford's CEO change boosts the company's prospects: Replacing Mark Fields was likely a prudent move. However, GM already has proven leadership in CEO Mary Barra who has not only produced record earnings by perceptively focusing on SUVs and Cross-overs, but has also courageously brought about dynamic change to the company in order to avoid the mistakes of the past and set it up for long term success.

4. Ford is potentially cutting its labor force to save on costs: Once again, a prudent move by Ford, but GM has already been effectively cutting costs and improving margins through developing more efficient production processes and exiting unprofitable markets (Europe, Russia, India, etc.).

5. Ford is developing a "plan to hopefully close the performance gap with other automakers": GM has been rolling out one award-winning vehicle after another. They even beat Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to market in the EV space with their award-winning Chevy Bolt.

6. Ford must focus on their core market: GM has already been doing that by focusing resources on the U.S., China, and South America. By seeking to gain market share in areas that offer higher profit margins, GM is building on a theme of not simply competing, but winning.

7. "GM isn't rushing to tap into the driverless market" and auto software: This is a misrepresentation of the facts: GM has been investing heavily in autonomous vehicle technology and has also invested considerable resources into ride sharing through an investment in Lyft and starting Maven.

Like the rest of the highly-competitive global auto industry, General Motors has its share of challenges, but it certainly seems to present much better value than Ford at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.