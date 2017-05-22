Barrick Gold Is Still Heading In The Right Direction, Despite The Setback

The last few weeks have turned out to be a tough one for Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX). Wall Street has punished the world's largest bullion producer due to its weak production outlook. But I believe Mr. Market may have overreacted here given the company is making all the right moves.

Barrick Gold failed to impress investors in its latest quarterly results. On a GAAP basis, Barrick Gold swung from a loss of $0.07 per share a year earlier to a profit of $0.58 per share in Q1-2017, but last year's loss was largely driven by one-time items. Excluding those, Barrick Gold's earnings rose from $0.11 to $0.14 per share. That was well below analysts' consensus estimate of a profit of $0.20 per share, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

The company's gold production increased from 1.28 million ounces a year earlier to 1.31 million ounces in the first three months of 2017. The company also benefited from 3.3% increase in realized gold price to $1,220 per ounce. The slight increase in production and realized price pushed Barrick Gold's revenues to $1.99 billion from $1.93 billion a year earlier, but that was also below analysts' consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

In addition to this, Barrick Gold also lowered its production forecast for 2017 from 5.6 million to 5.9 million ounces previously to the range of 5.3 million to 5.6 million ounces. This implies that the company, which was initially targeting production growth of 4.2% at the midpoint of the original guidance, is now expecting a 1.3% drop in production.

With declining volumes, Barrick Gold won't be able to fully capitalize on higher gold prices. The spot gold price, which was $1,254 an ounce at the time of this writing, has largely stayed north of $1,200 level since the start of 2016. That's higher than the average of $1,160 seen in 2015. This year, gold has received support from the uptake in geopolitical concerns, including the Syrian crisis, North Korea's missile program, Donald Trump who has been embroiled in one controversy after another, and the latest ransomware cyber attack.

In addition to this, some investors fear that Barrick Gold might end up being left far behind competitors, such as Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), who are targeting strong production growth. Goldcorp aims to grow its output by roughly 20% from 2.5 million ounces in 2017 to 3 million ounces by 2021.

Granted, nobody is celebrating the cut in production forecast, but it is important to remember that Barrick Gold hasn't been a play on production growth since the last several years. In fact, earlier this year, the company released its long-term production outlook which showed a gradual decline in production from a peak of 7.7 million ounces in 2010-11 to ~4.85 million ounces by 2019 (guidance 4.6-5.1Mn oz).

Rather, Barrick Gold has been focusing on improving its fundamentals by reducing debt, generating strong free cash flows and improving cost structure. And it is here that the company has made commendable progress.

Barrick gold had one of the highest levels of debt in the industry, but it has been selling assets in order to shore up its finances. The asset sales have fueled the above-mentioned decline in the company's production as well as the latest cut in this year's production guidance which was driven by the sale of Barrick Gold's 50% stake Valedero gold mine in Argentina to China's Shandong Gold Mining. But they have allowed the company to bring its debt down to $7.75 billion at the end of Q1-2017 from $9.1 billion in Q1-2017 and more than $13 billion a couple of years earlier. The company is targeting debt of $5 billion by the end of 2018. The company has previously said that ideally, it wants to bring the debt down to zero within 10 years.

Moreover, Barrick Gold has managed to significantly improve its cost structure by reducing its gold all-in sustaining costs and cash flow breakeven costs. Before 2016, Barrick Gold's AISC was well over $820 an ounce, but now, it expects to keep them in the $700 to $770 an ounce range in the long run. In Q1-2017, the company's AISC were $772 an ounce. That's slightly higher than the company's guidance range but will likely decline moving forward. Still, the Q1-2017 AISC level makes Barrick Gold one of the lowest cost operators in the world.

In addition to this, Barrick Gold is also focusing on reducing the cash flow breakeven price to $1,000 an ounce. In the first three months of 2017, with gold well above $1,200, the company generated $161 million of free cash flows. Since the start of 2015, Barrick Gold has generated more than $2.75 billion of free cash flows which have further improved its balance sheet.

In short, although Barrick Gold has reduced its production outlook, it has fundamentally become a better operator. The company needs to continue focusing on improving its financial health, given it still has high levels of leverage with a long-term-debt-to-equity ratio of 89% that is higher than the industry's average of 36%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Once it cuts the debt further to bring the leverage more in-line with the industry's average, it can start focusing on production growth.

