VEREIT, Inc.: Risk Is Greatly Overstated

Real estate investment trust VEREIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:VER) shares have dropped precipitously in the last several weeks I believe the drop is a good opportunity to gobble up shares in VEREIT because of its strong property portfolio. The REIT also recently announced a $200 million share buyback for the benefit of shareholders. VEREIT has an attractive valuation at today's price point, and the REIT's shares are throwing off a 7.1 percent dividend yield.

As income investors we want our dividend-paying stocks to pay a stable dividend that is protected by the company's cash flow. In order to derive stable cash flow from a real estate portfolio, REITs have to ensure that their portfolio is highly diversified along multiple dimensions. The higher the degree of diversification, the safer the dividend tends to be. VEREIT, in this regard, is not as risky as investors would think.

Strong Diversified Tenant Base Protecting Cash Flows

VEREIT has a highly diversified property portfolio in terms of tenants and geography that ensures that the company is insulated from certain industry and local real estate market downturns. In addition to a high degree of diversification, VEREIT has a rather high occupancy rate of 98.4 percent.

Low Amount Of Lease Expirations

A diversified real estate portfolio is a good start to ensure a dividend continuity, but risks can pop up elsewhere. When it comes to real estate investment trusts, it pays to look at the REIT's lease expiration schedule in order to avoid uncomfortable surprises later. REITs with low amount of upcoming lease expirations are of high quality, for obvious reasons: Vacancy and cash flow risks are minimal.

VEREIT only has a small amount of lease expirations until 2020.

$200 Million Share Buyback Is A Big Deal

VEREIT is disposing of non-core properties that no longer fit into the company's strategic plans. Asset sales and recurring rental income have improved VEREIT's debt and liquidity profile. Management now feels comfortable enough to return more cash to shareholders, using excess cash to buy back shares. Last week, VEREIT's Board of Directors authorized the buyback of $200 million worth of the REIT's shares over the next twelve months, depending on market conditions.

The buyback is a good development for shareholders who can be reassured that management sees VEREIT's shares as undervalued. The buyback comes in addition to the company's generous 7.1 percent dividend yield.

Recent Drop And Updated Valuation

REIT valuations have slid in the last several weeks, creating a buying window for enterprising income investors.

I think VEREIT is highly misunderstood and still tainted by the accounting scandal under previous management a few years ago. VEREIT's shares are in the bargain bin after the REIT sell-off, changing hands for 10.2x Q1-17 run-rate AFFO. Based on VEREIT's guidance, investors pay 10.9x 2017e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT remains misunderstood. The company sells non-core assets and has a stable tenant base as well as a low amount of lease expirations. Shareholders have a right to complain about the REIT's underperformance in the stock market, but the $200 million buyback is a positive signal because it shows that management sees its stock as undervalued. In my opinion, VEREIT is a much more stable choice in the REIT sector than investors think. The REIT covers its dividend with core earnings and had an occupancy rate of 98.4 percent in the 1st quarter. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

