In Memoriam

It is accepted as given that stock prices will continue rising through any short term corrections or bear markets into the future.

It is a fundamental principle that is accepted as given by most stock market investors. Stock prices will simply rise over time, so ignore the short-term fluctuations, keep your head down, buy and hold. But just because it has happened in the past, does this mean that we should simply assume as fact that it will happen in the future? And what can we do, if anything, to protect ourselves in the event that for some reason it does not happen the next time around?

O Captain, My Captain

"O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,

The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won"

--O Captain! My Captain!, Walt Whitman, 1865

Timing is everything. Unfortunately for stock investors, they have a history of repeatedly detrimental timing when it comes to managing their portfolio allocations. And when reflecting back at some point in the future, we may view what is unfolding today as one of those unfortunate times.

Today, institutional and retail investors are pouring into stock index (NYSEARCA:SPY) products at a torrid pace. According to the Investment Company Institute, the percentage of total U.S. stock assets in passive stock mutual funds and ETFs has nearly doubled since 2010 and quadrupled since 2000. At the same time, actively managed strategies have seen more than -$1.1 trillion since 2010 including more than -$500 billion in the past two calendar years alone.

The thinking behind this shift is simple. After so many years of strong stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) gains during the post crisis period, investors have become convinced that it is easier and more effective to pour money into a generic stock allocation and simply hold this allocation through thick and thin.

What of past bear markets? Our stock investing ship has weathered such past episodes, and those that held their ground through the storm have been rewarded time and time again. Indeed, the prize we sought is won! Simply go long index funds (NYSEARCA:IVV) and hold forever, as the stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) consistently goes up no matter what over long-term periods of time!

"What a fool's errand it is to try and beat the market"

--Mark Hebner, Index Fund Advisors

"Passive investing has seized the high ground, and it ain't giving it back"

--Russ Kinnel, Morningstar

Strong words, indeed. Notably strong, as a matter of fact.

Oh, if only investing was so easy. . .

Fallen Cold And Dead

"Well, I guess I don't buy your premise. It's a pretty unlikely possibility. We've never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis."

--Ben Bernanke, Former Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve

I recall when the notion of a decline in home prices (NYSEARCA:XHB) was considered equally absurd. After all, up until the financial crisis (NYSEARCA:XLF), we never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis according to the person who at the time was arguably the most powerful in the world in the Fed Chair. Of course, I would qualify his comment by saying that we've never had a prolonged decline in nominal house prices on a nationwide basis since World War II, but what's leaving out a few key qualifiers when you have your fingers on the CTRL+P keys of the global reserve currency in the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

The notion at the time was simple. Completely wrong, but simple. Home prices consistently go higher over long-term periods of time, so why then manage against the risk of home prices being overly extended at any given point in time?

Why? Because the owner of this house may be left with an asset that is worth relatively less than it is today for years to come into the future. At least when it comes to a house, you can continue to live in it and utilize it while you are waiting for the price to recover. In the case of paper stock certificates, not so much.

The notion that stock prices will simply rise no matter what over time is just as simple as the conclusions on home prices a decade ago. And why should stock investors be faulted for thinking this way today any more than the Chair of the Federal Reserve should be faulted for his own misguided thinking about home prices leading into the financial crisis. After all, stock investors have decades of history and the survival of three epic bear markets dating back to the early 1940s where stock prices have done nothing other than continue to rise after a prolonged difficult spell.

But is it really this simple? Let's take a quick walk around the world to see how stock investors have fared with the "pour into index funds at all-time stock market highs and ride things out no matter what strategy".

In Memoriam

Let's begin with the developed international markets. These should be the more stable of the bunch with more predictable growth patterns and corporate earnings streams over time.

We'll kick off with France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), which is the world's sixth largest economy. The benchmark CAC 40 Index peaked on December 4, 2000, which is two U.S. bear markets ago now. And more than 16 years later, it is still down nearly one-quarter from its peak.

Moving on to Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI), which is the world's eighth largest economy. The Italian stock market peaked on March 7, 2000, just three days before the bursting of the technology bubble in the U.S. Today more than 17 years later, it is still -58% below it's all time highs. In other words, $1 million invested in the Italian stock market on March 7, 2000 would be worth roughly $420,000 today. And this is before adjusting for inflation.

How about Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP), which is the world's fourteenth largest economy. Spanish stocks peaked on November 9, 2007 - at least they managed to set new highs after the bursting of the tech bubble in the U.S. - but remain down by roughly one-third from these previous highs.

OK. But this is developed Europe (NYSEARCA:IEV). And everybody knows that developed Europe has chronic growth problems, right? So let's travel somewhere else around the world.

Let's head over to Asia then. And here we find the granddaddy of bear markets that refuse to die. Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is still the world's third largest economy whose stock market peaked on December 29, 1989. This, of course, was just two years after the stock market crash of 1987 in the United States and well before the technology bubble even started to inflate much less burst. Yet more than 27 years later, the Japan stock market (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) is still down by about half from its all-time highs.

Enough of these developed markets, you might say! Everybody knows that the growth around the world in recent years has taken place in emerging markets, right? Buy and hold in these markets over long-term periods of time, and you will be rewarded by the fruits of these higher growth rates no matter what, right?

Well, let's begin with China (NYSEARCA:GXC), which is the world's second largest economy. Everyone remembers all too well the epic bubble that was inflated and subsequently popped back in 2015, but the actual stock market peak on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite (NYSEARCA:ASHR) came on October 16, 2007, just seven calendar days after the final U.S. stock market peak as the financial crisis was picking up steam. Yet here we are more than 9 years later, and the China (NYSEARCA:FXI) stock market is still down by roughly half from its peak.

Let's head over to Latin America and take a look at the world's ninth largest economy in Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ). The commodity rich nation reached its all-time high on May 29, 2008. And 9 years later, it is still down -15% from these all-time highs through today.

The list of markets is many. And they stretch all around the world and include the established developed markets as well as the advancing emerging markets. In each case outside of the U.S., we see markets that are nowhere close to reaching new all-time highs after a wait of nearly a decade or more. As for the major markets that have achieved new all-time highs on a nominal basis like the United Kingdom (NYSEARCA:EWU) or Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), they have done so only marginally and remain still well under water on an inflation adjusted basis after so many years.

Perhaps you are an investor that can tolerate years if not decades of your principal value being below what it is today. Perhaps you are also an investor that is focused on dividend growth (NYSEARCA:DVY) and can remain satisfied no matter what underlying price volatility might present itself along the way. If this defines you as an investor, you are among the highly disciplined few. For even among the more restrained and polished investors out there, they may believe they have the discipline to weather such prolonged storms that we are seeing continue all around the world, but to actually maintain this discipline when your portfolio is showing a massive drop in principal value from its peaks that may continue to evaporate day after prolonged day is much more difficult to execute in application. And it has been a long, long time since investors have been tested in such a way.

Never Here

Of course, the other pacifier for many investors is the following notion. Sure, such prolonged declines from previous peaks have and are continuing to take place in much of the rest of the world, but that could never happen here in the United States, right?

Well, let's take a look back at the most recent example, which was the NASDAQ Composite Index. The tech heavy (NYSEARCA:XLK) NASDAQ peaked on March 10, 2000. And for the next 16 plus years, the benchmark index struggled by losing nearly -80% of its value along the way in the years since before finally finding its way back. And it was only just a few months ago in November 2016 that the NASDAQ finally climbed its way above its previous peaks for the last time. For the owners of once high flying technology stocks, more than 16 years was an incredibly long wait if the company that you once owned managed to survive at all along the way (and many did not).

This was a unique time, you might say, where valuations in one selected segment of the market became wildly out of hand. Perhaps, but it is no comfort then that the valuations on the broader market S&P 500 Index are not far from what were the highest valuations in history for U.S. stocks during the peak of the tech bubble back in 2000. What this suggests is that while the valuation problem is more evenly distributed today, it also suggests that the underlying risks are vastly more widespread.

Still, this was just the NASDAQ, as the broader market S&P 500 Index has been running at new highs for nearly four years now. And the likelihood that we would see such prolonged declines on the U.S. stock market is simply absurd. Hearkening back to our former Fed Chair, "it's a pretty unlikely possibility".

Consider the following. The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked on September 3, 1929. The P/E ratio on the market at the time was 20.2 times trailing 12 month GAAP earnings, which is 15% below today's multiple at 23.8 times earnings. Ten year government bond interest rates were also fairly low at 3.39%, not all that far above today's 2.25% yield. Yet it took until more than a quarter of a century through November 1954 before stocks recovered the principal value from their previous peaks. This was a Japan like stock market episode today that played out in our own country not that long ago.

A pretty unlikely possibility? Perhaps. Impossible. No more impossible than a sustained drop in home prices a decade ago.

The One Final Often Overlooked Risk

"But O heart! heart! heart!

O the bleeding drops of red"

--O Captain! My Captain!, Walt Whitman, 1865

One final point is arguably the most overlooked risk for investors that believe that buy and hold indexing is the way to go and that stock prices will do nothing other than go up over long-term periods of time.

Suppose we enter into a new bear market decline at some point in the future over the next few years. What exactly from a policy standpoint is going to be there to save the day the next time around?

When the tech bubble burst, the Fed lowered interest rates to 1%.

When the financial crisis hit, the Fed lowered interest rates to 0% and quintupled the size of its balance sheet. At the same time, global central banks from all around the world piled on with extraordinary stimulus programs of their own.

When I look around the rest of the world, it is almost a scary thought. Here we have global central banks that have deployed virtually all of their monetary policy firepower and a whole lot more, yet these stock markets remain mired well below their previous highs. Put more simply, just about everything was thrown at the problem around the world, yet stock investors nearly everywhere else but here in the U.S. remain below water from the peaks in their stock index portfolios.

Investors in the U.S. were lucky the last time around. The financial crisis exploded, but their portfolios were brought back to life thanks to extraordinary monetary policy actions. But all of the firepower has been deployed and all of the support expended. In other words, the next time the U.S. stock market takes a major fall in the near-term future, U.S. stock investors may actually have to live with it for a prolonged period of time much like the rest of the world has already been doing for so many years.

The Bottom Line

So many things like these seem ridiculous to the point of being absurd at the time. "Everyone knows that technology stocks are going to lead the market over the next decade" I once heard at an investment conference in the year 2000. To suggest otherwise was to draw looks of derision and words of scorn. But in retrospect, it was what took place during the technology bubble that turned out to be what was really absurd at the time.

So when piling into index allocations along with the masses in today's market, do so with a note of caution. For while it may seem that the investment prize that we have long sought is finally won and that stock prices will do nothing other than go up into the future save the periodic correction or bear market, do note that today's stock market is among the most richly valued in history. Also note that it is the second longest bull market in history. Perhaps these positive characteristics will continue for the foreseeable future. But also know that they might not. And if they do not, also know that the road back to whatever turns out to be the final peak on the U.S. stock market may not be anywhere near as quick as it has been in the recent past.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.