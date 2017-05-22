This 10.1% Yielder Is A No-Brainer

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has income investors a lot to offer: The commercial real estate debt provider has robust operating earnings, a diversified loan portfolio, and profits from strong fundamentals in the U.S. CRE market. Importantly, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has upside tied to its floating-rate loan portfolio that is set to produce stronger operating earnings and better dividend coverage stats. As a result, I see potential for a dividend hike.

The U.S. CRE Debt Market Is In Top Shape

U.S. real estate is back. And, especially, U.S. commercial real estate is back. Transaction volumes in the U.S. CRE market have steadily increased since the Great Recession a decade ago, and robust demand from private equity companies' is fueling demand for commercial real estate.

Companies like Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance have found a lucrative niche in the CRE market after the Great Recession as traditional banks scaled back lending to reduce risk. Investors have seen a multi-year recovery in CRE transaction volumes, and a record $1.1 trillion of CRE debt is expected to mature from 2017-2019.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Diversified Investment Portfolio Protects Cash Flow And Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a diversified investment portfolio, limiting cash flow and dividend risks for income investors. The commercial real estate debt provider is largely active in the United States, but has some international exposure through its portfolio in the United Kingdom. In any case, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's portfolio is diversified along multiple dimensions, including geography, property type and loan type.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Strong Fundamentals Tilt The Odds In Favor Of A Dividend Hike

Strong economic fundamentals and a diversified investment portfolio are the basis for a stable dividend. In the absence of any major disaster in the U.S. CRE market, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a good shot at maintaining its current dividend payout of $0.46/share, partly because of the interest rate upside that is attached to the company's floating-rate loan portfolio.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan portfolio is 87 percent floating-rate, meaning that the company's operating earnings will increase in an environment of higher short term interest rates. Since the Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates two more times this year, this could be a positive catalyst for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's shares, and tilt the odds in favor of a dividend hike.

Source: Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

How Much Do Investors Have To Pay For This CRE Firm?

A fair price, I would say. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pulled in $0.41/share in operating earnings in the 1st quarter, meaning shares sell for 11.1x Q1-17 run-rate operating earnings.

Your Takeaway

Positive operating earnings sensitivity works in favor of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and is the single biggest reason why investors might want to consider the company for a high-yield income portfolio. Higher operating earnings in an environment of higher short term interest rates could tempt management to raise its regular cash dividend by a couple of pennies. An investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance already throws off a 10.1 percent dividend yield, and shares are far from being overpriced. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.