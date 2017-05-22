General Electric: Swiftly Back Up To $30?

It might be time to turn bullish and behave like a spoiled trader, I thought last week.

Last week on 18 May, Thursday, about half an hour before the New York Stock Exchange opened, I was really tempted to place a buy order for General Electric (NYSE: GE).

However, I ended up looking for value elsewhere, despite an attractive entry price for its shares, which remained above my fair value estimate of $24.5, but offered me a perfect opportunity to record solid returns in short period of time, I mused.

Clueless

To paraphrase my dad's words, I had no clue about what I was doing.

Off to a long weekend with my wife, he dropped us at the airport arguing that, as usual, I had learned little from my past mistakes.

In finance, people seldom say what they really think about risk and returns associated to palatable investments -- and with my dad, a retired fund manager, it has always been worse than dealing with a cash trader or an M&A banker.

But I suspect the sustained volatility we are witnessing in the currency markets was one part of the problem, for I do not finance my purchases in US dollar, hence currency swings can badly dilute the economics of my trades; another issue being that certain trading metric do not point to value with GE, although the stars seemed aligned for a swift trade deal last week.

Background

By way of reference, about one week earlier on 12 May -- I wrote "GE: Down To $21?" on 9 May -- when GE stock had already plunged two bucks in less than a month from a near three-month closing high of $30.27, I argued that investors might have opted to purchase GE stock on weakness at between $28 and $28.20, with a margin of safety of $0.97 -- essentially, its projected dividend per share for the year.

If your purchase price was indeed $28.20, you might have abandoned the trade already; after all, the shares hit a 52-week low of $27.10 on Thursday last week, just a couple of hours after I was about to pull the trigger.

If that is the case, based on an initial invested capital that, as I suggested, could total $2,500, your gross loss would be $86.6, excluding fees and transaction costs.

(For more details, please check my GE story dated 12 May.)

Still in?

Alternatively, if you bought stock at $28.20, you are still invested; and there is a slim chance you might have also decided to be brave, averaging down your investment over the past 10 days.

This is seldom a bad idea when the investment on day one is relatively small in size, but it could backfire when volatility surges in the short term, of course; nonetheless, it could turn out to be a decent investment strategy if you are invested for the long term and you plan to re-invest GE's dividends, which are safe and solid trough to 2018.

$28

If instead you bought GE at $28, now you are back to square one, because its share price rose 3.9% from a 52-week low on Thursday to a daily high of $28.16 on Friday, closing at $28.05 for the day.

That is the kind of volatility you'd expect from a high-growth, high-tech company rather than from a paltry industrial conglomerate that is trying to sell investors and customers the story of a digital powerhouse leading the world into a new dimension.

GE is swiftly changing, but price movements these days say a lot about the inherent volatility of certain cyclical stocks, although not all are created equal. More cyclical shares, such as those of Deere (NYSE:DE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), continue to defy the law of gravity, for no obvious reason to me, while it is also fair to question whether the rally in the market value of two exceptional businesses such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is set to continue, based on fundamentals, growth prospects and trading metrics.

So, factoring in all these elements, is a 7% rally to $30 out of question say, by the end of June, for GE?

Waiting Game?

I spent the weekend on a Greek island talking about the financial market and its perils with a couple of entrepreneurs who are betting top dollar on more defensive, consumer-led businesses boasting lower beta and higher operating margins.

They are bearish on GE, but that price tag is a distinct possibility, we concluded, over the next five to eight weeks.

Execution

Back home a few hours later, my dad simply said "time will tell".

We briefly touched upon the inversion of the yield curve in China -- which, we agreed, sent a warning sign that many observers in the Western word preferred to overlook -- as well as the seasonality of GE's cash flows, book value ratios, adjusted earnings multiples (excluding buybacks), and trading volumes; all point to a stock for which bargain territory is nowhere in sight, my dad concluded, given macroeconomic risk.

And if it surges to $30 by the end of June, he added, it could be targeted again by speculators.

There is also a possibility, he noted, that GE - a company whose performance he has tracked for about 45 years -- will disappoint investors before second-quarter results are released, either by issuing a profit warning or by announcing another jumbo acquisition that could heighten investment risk, while pushing back any short-term upside stemming from flawless execution and a weaker US dollar.

"The market doesn't price in those risks," he calmly said.

That's mere speculation, I countered.

"You may need some sleep after such a stressful break," he whispered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.