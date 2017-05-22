Lockheed Martin: Biggest Deal In History

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will be one of the key beneficiaries of one of the biggest arm deals the world has seen so far -- a deal that could total up $350 billion over the next decade. Lockheed Martin's portion of the big sale to the Saudi Arabian government will total (at least) $28 billion, which is enough to cover the company's revenues for more than half a year.

Lockheed Martin's share price of $273 is just a little more than one percent below the company's all time high, after the company's shares have been in a very narrow trading range over the last months.

The deal, which is equal to about 30% of Lockheed Martin's current backlog of close to $100 billion, covers the sale of basically everything the company offers to its customers:

- Systems for air defense / missile defense

- Tactical aircraft

- Rotary wing products

- Combat ships

Among others, the deal includes the sale of 150 Black Hawk helicopters -- Lockheed Martin is able to sell this helicopter after the company acquired the Black Hawk's original manufacturer Sikorsky in 2015.

LMT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last decade Lockheed Martin has been able to turn a 22% revenue increase into a 163% earnings per share increase -- the company has proven its ability to turn top line gains into big profitability gains. A focus on cost cutting and high margin sales allows for outsized net income growth, and the company's massive stock buybacks over the years have done their part as well, leading to an EPS growth rate which is almost exactly twice as high as the net income growth rate.

LMT Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

With the company's F35 contracts now running at increasing speed, the company is in a position where it is generating huge cash flows: Cash from operations totaled $5.2 billion over the last year, due to low capital expenditures of just a little more than a billion dollars a year Lockheed Martin's free cash flow has grown to $4.1 billion in the last four quarters -- up more than 100% over the last five years, and well above the company's net income number.

This is a big plus, as the massive cash flows the company is generating allow for strong shareholder returns via dividends as well as share repurchases. We have seen the impact the latter has on Lockheed Martin's EPS growth earlier, but the company's dividend is very attractive as well:

LMT Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

Lockheed Martin's dividend has grown each year for more than a decade, but the really great item is that the dividend growth rate has been in the double digits in every one of those years -- very few of the common dividend growth stocks have provided such strong and reliable dividend growth over that time frame.

With the current yield standing at 2.7% Lockheed Martin's dividend is well above what investors are getting from the broad market right now (2.0%), and due to the strong dividend growth, in combination with a payout ratio in the 50s, Lockheed Martin's shares look attractive for income investors.

LMT Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at Lockheed Martin's valuation, we see that the company's shares are trading at 20 times trailing free cash flows -- trading at a free cash flow yield of 5% isn't especially cheap, but it isn't a very high valuation either, especially for a company with good growth prospects, a big backlog, a strong history and big shareholder returns. Based on its price to free cash flow multiple Lockheed Martin has gotten more expensive over the last year, but the company got less expensive relative to the sales it generates -- since revenues are not as fluctuant as cash flows, the second metric may be better to indicate that Lockheed Martin hasn't gotten more expensive over the last year.

Takeaway

During Trump's visit in Saudi Arabia a very major arms deal has been closed, Lockheed Martin alone will generate $28 billion in sales from this deal alone, providing the Saudis with everything from ships to aircraft.

The company has been able to generate big earnings growth even with small revenue increases, such this big deal could be a huge win for Lockheed Martin's shareholders.

Since the company's valuation is not too high, and due to the very strong dividend growth as well as attractive yield, Lockheed Martin looks like a compelling dividend growth investment.

