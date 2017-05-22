CEFL: What You Need To Know Before Buying

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) is an Exchange Traded Note by UBS Group linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of the ISE High Income™ Index. Its underlying is the same as the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), which makes easy to spot a possible decay due to tracking errors or leveraging. CEFL has an expense ratio of 0.5% and also a small premium according to Bloomberg: 0.68% at this date and 0.32% on average last 52 weeks. From the same source, the last dividend paid on 5/10/2017 was 0.2547 and the dividend indicated gross yield is 16.98%, which is 1% better than twice YYY's dividend yield reported by Bloomberg: 7.99%.

The main concern about leveraged ETPs is what people usually call "decay" and is mostly beta slippage. This drift in share price (relative to the leveraged underlying) is due to the periodic rebalancing necessary to deliver the specified performance. Most leveraged ETPs have their performances specified on a daily basis. For example, a 2x leveraged ETF aims at returning every day twice the daily return of the non-leveraged underlying asset. Imagine a very volatile asset that goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after. A perfect double leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price:

(1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF has lost 10% in the same time:

(1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9

This is beta-slippage. It is a normal behavior due to rebalancing the fund's holdings every day to reach the daily target (holdings are mostly futures and swap contracts). It doesn't always result in a decay: for a trending asset, beta-slippage can be positive. The simplest trending market is two consecutive days in the same direction. Imagine an asset going up 10% two days in a row. On the second day, the asset has gone up 21%:

(1 + 0.1) * (1 + 0.1) = 1.21

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF is up 44%, more than twice 21%:

(1 + 0.2) * (1 + 0.2) = 1.44

A leveraged ETP in a steady trend may outperform the leveraged underlying.

For CEFL, the performance is specified on a monthly basis. There is no or little beta-slippage due to whipsaw on a daily time frame like in the previous examples, but there may be a significant drift due to swings on a monthly time frame. A decay in CEFL would be a double pain for shareholders: it would be an irreversible loss both in capital and future incomes, even if the underlying index comes back to the same price. Now, we will look at CEFL price action since inception (or almost), and compare it with YYY.

A lot of financial websites (including Seeking Alpha) show charts with total returns including dividends. Here is CEFL chart since inception on SA (5/19/2017):

And now the chart of share price from Google (GOOG,GOOGL):

It makes a difference. For income investors interested in calculating the capital slippage due to leveraging, data must be taken from the second source.

Here are the share prices of CEFL and YYY in January 2014 and last Friday:

CEFL YYY 01/02/14 26.47 23.09 05/19/17 17.96 19.52 Variation (%) -32.15 -15.46

It is a 32% loss in capital for CEFL, close to twice the loss in YYY (31%): slippage is insignificant on the period. In fact, CEFL is better in a real investor's world. It is necessary to buy the double in YYY for the same exposure as CEFL, with half the position on margin to use the same capital. Taking the basic 2.4% annual loan rate currently charged at Interactive Brokers, it means a cost of about 8.4% on borrowed money for the whole period, so a drag of about 4.2% on the whole YYY position (one half on margin). Therefore, the capital loss with YYY climbs at 19.7%, which is significantly worse than half the loss of CEFL.

Since inception, CEFL has done a bad job in preserving shareholders money, but a better one than YYY for the same exposure and the same capital.

CEFL looks good relative to YYY, but it adds some risks.

First, the drift depends on price action on a monthly time frame and is path dependent. Past data are a clue, not a guarantee that slippage will stay low in the future.

Second, CEFL is an ETN. It is debt of UBS AG, with a higher risk than an ETF. UBS long-term counterparty risk is rated A- by Standard & Poor's.

Third, termination events (called "acceleration") are specified in the prospectus (available here):

If, at any time, the indicative value for any series of the Securities on any Trading Day equals $5.00 or less or decreases 60% in value from the closing indicative value of that series of the Securities on the previous Monthly Valuation Date (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities of that series will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS (even if the indicative value of that series would later exceed $5.00 or increase from the -60% level on such Acceleration Date or any subsequent Trading Day during the applicable Measurement Period) for a cash payment equal to the Acceleration Amount.

If the underlying index is in loss by more than 30% in less than one month (since the latest monthly valuation date), CEFL will be terminated. The question is not if it will happen, it is when. What will come next? UBS will resurrect it a few weeks later with a new ticker and business will go on. It already has happened with similar products: MLPL was terminated in January 2016 and relived as MLPQ the next month.

The redemption price as described in the prospectus looks fair:

The "Acceleration Amount" will equal the product of the Current Principal Amount and the Index Factor as of the last Trading Day of such Measurement Period plus the Coupon Amount with respect to the Coupon Valuation Date immediately preceding the Acceleration Date if on such last Trading Day the Coupon Ex-Date with respect to such Coupon Amount has not yet occurred, plus the Stub Reference Distribution Amount as of such last Trading Day, if any, minus the Accrued Fees as of such last Trading Day.

The main issue is if the underlying index bounces before the zombie comes out of the grave. Shareholders may suffer an irreversible loss while in cash and buy at a higher price if they want to play again. A work-around is to take a position of the same exposure in YYY as soon as possible if a termination happens. However, UBS warns they need three trading days to return the redeemed amount to shareholders.

Conclusion

CEFL seems to do a fair job at doubling the dividend yield of YYY. It has lost almost one third of its value since inception, also doubling YYY price performance. From January 2014 to now, there was no significant decay due to leveraging. Holding CEFL was better than holding YYY for the same capital and exposure. However, some decay may have happened on shorter periods and may happen in the future in case of large monthly swings. In addition to the underlying index risks, the specific risks of CEFL are an unpredictable slippage, a termination event, and UBS debtor risk. In a next article I will do the same analysis for another leveraged high-yield ETN. Follow me if you don't want to miss it.