Shire Is Poised To Dominate The HAE Market After Strong Phase III Data For SHP643

I have discussed in my previous article why Hereditary Angioedema, or HAE, is a key growth franchise for Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), as well as the next key catalysts to watch in this space.

I will provide here an update on my thoughts on this market, because I think that the recent developments in the HAE market have definitely strengthened Shire's position in this therapeutic area.

In fact, on May 18, 2017, Shire has announced strong Phase III results for SHP643 (lanadelumab) from the HELP study. According to a press release from Shire:

This study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for all three lanadelumab treatment arms compared to placebo. The 300 mg dose administered once every two weeks resulted in a statistically significant reduction in mean HAE attack frequency of 87% compared to placebo (p <0.001).

As I discussed in the past, Shire acquired this assets from Dyax after excellent Phase I results to protect its HAE franchise from the incoming competition of CSL (OTCPK:OTCPK:CSLLY) and Biocryst (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Comparing the clinical results from these 3 assets, I think it’s clear that Shire has the best assets and that the results from the Phase III trial for SHP643 have been a best case scenario for the company:

SHP643 showed the best efficacy compared to HAEGARDA and BCX7353. In details, Shire reported 87% reduction in mean HAE attacks frequency for SHP643 (300 mg every 2 weeks), vs. 84% mean reduction for HAEGARDA and 52% mean reduction for BCX7353.

The efficacy of Haegarda published by CSL looks not comparable with Shire for two key reasons:

CSL announced that Haegarda showed a reduction of HAE attack of 95% at highest dose, but this measure was based on “median attack” and not on “mean attack”. Thus, the key data on the efficacy of Haegarda, to make a fair comparison with SHP643, was the 84% mean reduction of HAE attack, as published on March 2017 by the New England Journal of Medicine from CSL’s Phase III COMPACT study. CSL measured the efficacy of HAEGARDA excluding the first 2 weeks of the clinical trials, while Shire measured the efficacy trough all the 26 weeks of the trial. It’s clear that Shire’s metric looks cleaner and less biased than the CSL’s one.

SHP643 will benefit from the most convenient dosing. The best efficacy was showed by the 300mg dosed every 2 weeks, but a remarkable efficacy was also reported by the 150mg dosed every 4 weeks. This potential monthly dosing is impressive compared to Haegarda which needs to be dosed twice per week.

SHP643 reported also that the Phase III results were consistent regardless the baseline attack rate. This comment is really important because it implies that the drug can be an attractive option for both mild and severe patients affected by HAE.

Lastly, SHP643 showed a clean safety profile. 43% of patients reported injection site pain, but there was no serious adverse event reported. The worst profile has been showed by BCX7353 which suffered from two patients discontinuation for some liver safety adverse signal, which needs to be more investigated in the subsequent trials.

In conclusion, SHP643 offers better efficacy and more convenient dosing for patients suffering from HAE, and there won’t be any product from the competitors that looks at least comparable to this asset, so I think Shire will dominate the HAE market for the foreseeable future.

