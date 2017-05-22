4 Reasons AMD Is A Buy On The Dip

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are having a tough time fighting the negative momentum. Speculators expected too much from Ryzen in last quarter's report, even though the company only sold a month's worth of chips. Long-term investors now must figure out AMD's fair value in light of the upcoming release of Ryzen for mobile and the server chip, EPYC, this year. There are four reasons AMD is appealing at these levels.

1/ Chip Yield

According to BitsandChips.it, AMD's manufacture of working 8-core processors yields over 80 percent. This should come to no surprise because the 14nm manufacturing process is over a year old. Suppliers had time to optimize output at this die size. AMD no doubt expects profit margins throughout 2017 and into 2018. It may achieve this in two ways. First, management may cut prices for Ryzen, but will only need to do so if Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) slashes chip prices.

Intel is unlikely to adjust to a permanent, lower pricing for Kaby Lake. AMD's multi-core processors offer good performance in scenarios where games need more CPU cores. Customers who edit videos on the computer also would benefit from Ryzen over Intel. In other cases, though, Intel's faster clock speed makes its i5 and i7 chips competitively priced. As time passes, developers will optimize the software code, which will narrow the price/performance gap in AMD's favor. When that happens, AMD may raise its output to further maximize profits.

2/ Ryzen Mobile

Revenue for higher-end, higher-margin products will lift AMD's profitability. The company forecast $0.75 per share as a baseline earnings target in the next year. ASUS' ROG gaming laptop is a testament to Ryzen's potential success in mobile gaming processors. The laptop is thin, lightweight, has a long battery life and has a powerful CPU and graphics processor.

Previously, investors could only buy an Intel i7 and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) discrete graphics solution. AMD will likely price the combo solution at prices highly competitive to the Intel-Nvidia build.

3/ Ryzen Widely Available

At the end of this current quarter, all five OEM PC suppliers will offer a Ryzen-powered computer. That support will accelerate AMD's market share growth, at Intel's expense. Investors who bought AMD stock at higher prices will need to wait longer before the company benefits from the support from channel suppliers. Still, AMD's fair value will increase sometime in the second half of this year.

4/ Hype for Vega

AMD's high-end graphics card, Vega, will raise the company's profitability, but not until it is widely available. Due to supply constraints and the need for developers to embrace it, AMD will only release Vega as a Frontier Edition. That means the company will only target the professional market for now. The superior technical architecture suggests AMD will have a solution that could compete with Nvidia's GTX Ti graphics cards. Vega has a high-bandwidth cache controller. This could double or quadruple memory as desired. Ultimately, Vega's success depends on the solution crossing the 4K 60Hz barrier.

Below: Nvidia's stock jumps after beating expectations but AMD gives up pre-earnings gains:

AMD data by YCharts

Valuation

Without the EBITDA growth, AMD's fair value falls in the $8.00 - $10.00 range, using a five-year DCF Growth or EBITDA Exit model. But if revenue growth is more predictable based on the expected Ryzen, Epyc, and console chip sales, then AMD's fair value is around $14. This assumes a discount rate of between 10.5% - 11.5%.