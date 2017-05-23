Intel May Lose Half Of Its Market Capitalization In 2 Years

Prolog

When it comes to AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), analysts typically write about the impact of various program names the companies use internally for their chips, software, and platforms. The resulting word soup can be gobbledygook for investors who are not hardcore followers of these companies. More often than not, the word soup obfuscates what could be a clear and compelling thesis for these stocks for less hardcore investors.

We do not believe that investors need to know all the program names to understand how these companies work and what drives these company stocks. This article and all the articles in this series use minimum amount of jargon to make the investment case.

With that introduction, what follows is the third in a series of articles about AMD. For the first two articles in this series, see here and here.

All images in this article unless identified otherwise are from Intel Investor presentations and AMD Analyst Day presentations.

Now, On To Intel

In a stunning case study of how things can go wrong for an industry leader, Intel has floundered execution and has let nearly moribund rival AMD into a position of leadership in the x86 CPU market.

Intel's current malaise can be traced to several fundamental issues at the Company:

Slowing down of innovation in the x86 CPU arena: Since Intel vanquished AMD over a decade back, the Company has delivered modest incremental innovations in the x86 arena but has done little in terms of meaningfully evolving x86 solutions.

Slowing of fab upgrade cycle: As process geometries get smaller, Moore's law has been less giving in the last several years. New processes are becoming more expensive, and it is taking longer to get to a new process node. Intel's two-year cadence between process generations is long gone and it is becoming increasingly difficult even for the mighty Intel to get to new process nodes on a timely basis (image below). This creates a problem for the Company's designers as they routinely target new CPU or GPU designs to a brand new upcoming process. If the new processes do not materialize on time, then the designs lose their potency in the marketplace.

Expensive acquisitions and other segues: Intel has been forever hunting the next big market after x86 and has yet to find a meaningful answer. It continues to create new business units - such as foundry services to compete with TSMC (NYSE:TSM), and continues to make acquisitions such as Altera and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY). These are expensive and high-risk acquisitions that are likely to destroy shareholder wealth and also take management's eyes off the x86 ball. From Intel management's view point, the Company is expanding its TAM. See images below that show the Company's TAM on the core x86 arena and the new expanded TAM based on new target areas.

However, the challenge for the Company is that the lion share of its revenues and over 100% of the operating profits come from the x86 space. All the remaining divisions contribute very little or post heavy losses (see image below).

AMD's creativity and persistence: Lacking the resources of Intel, AMD has historically looked to find an edge in the x86 space. At the turn of the century, during the Athlon days, AMD's edge was the integrated memory controller and a new interface called HyperTransport. Now, with the Zen family, it is more cores, heterogeneous processing, and Infinity Fabric. In short, AMD has found a few ways to get past Intel's incrementalism and create a perception of something new and exciting.

The net result of all these factors is that Intel is about to take a hit on its aura as a leader and let AMD penetrate into markets that AMD has been shut out of for the last decade.

When looking at Intel's core x86 business, here is the impact of resurgent AMD on Intel by market segment:

x86 Clients

AMD until 2016 was serving only the bottom most and the least profitable part of the market. However, as can be seen in the images below, AMD is now targeting entire TAM including the lucrative mid-range and high-end segments.

Effectively, AMD is clawing into the high-ASP, high-margin parts of the x86 space.

As a testament to AMD's product strength, it has announced that all the top 5 PC OEMs will offer Ryzen-based consumer systems from Q2.

It will be 2018 before AMD penetrates the more prestigious commercial systems but there should be little doubt that AMD is set to make deep inroads into what until recently was Intel's exclusive domain.

AMD's inroads can get very expensive to Intel in terms of lost revenues and even more expensive in terms of lost operating profits. We believe a client market share shift in the range of 10% to 20% is likely by the end of 2018.

So how expensive can this be for Intel?

Very expensive! As can be seen from the image below, given the leveraged nature of manufacturing business, the incremental revenue loss will have a very high fall through to the bottom line. Given much of Intel's losses are likely to be in the high end and mid range, we believe operating losses will be in the range of 50% to 60% of lost revenues. We model 50% in the image below:

It Gets Worse In Servers

The first thing to note about servers is that Intel holds a virtual monopoly in servers. X86 constitutes 95% of the server space and, in the x86 server space, Intel has 99+% of the market.

It is instructive to look at the server market in terms of the number of sockets in a server (image below).

In the high-volume two-socket server space, AMD is set to introduce a server line, EPYC, that beats the best Intel has to offer today (see image below).

AMD 2P systems appear to be significantly faster than top-of-the-line Intel systems in some key benchmarks. In fact, the AMD chip performance is so strong that AMD is pitching a high-end one-socket EPYC system against a mid-range two-socket Intel system (see images below).

The economics are AMD server systems appear amazing. We expect AMD to gain considerable market share at Intel's expense in the server space. While we can expect Intel to release a new set of chips to better compete with AMD, we can expect both the companies to be in a game of leapfrog for the near future.

AMD's x86 offers in the server space appear so strong that Intel is likely to lose much more market share in the server space than the client space.

We believe a market share shift in the range of 10% to 30% is likely by the end of 2018.

So, how expensive can this be for Intel?

Even more expensive than the losses in the client space! As can be seen from the image below, the incremental revenue loss will have a very high fall through to the bottom line. Given the juicy margins in the server space, we believe operating overhead will be in the range of 60% to 70% of lost revenues. We model 65% in the image below:

This Problem Is Likely to Extend Past 2018

Investors should not make a mistake in thinking that Intel's problems are of short-term nature. Given the process problems we discussed earlier in the article, and given AMD can now tap into Global Foundries, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and TSMC as foundry partners, it appears that AMD could have a compelling process and product road map for years to come.

This design/process road map shows that Intel will not be able to beat AMD easily. It will be a game of leapfrog for several years if both parties execute well.

Shrinking PC Market Limits Intel's Options

One of the reasons that Intel has been looking to expand away from x86 space is because the x86 client market has peaked a few years back and has been declining at about 5% a year (see image below from IDC).

Had the market been growing, Intel may have been able to retain its ground and may even have continued to grow in spite of AMD's forays. But, in a declining market, Intel's unit shipment reduction will be even more acute.

It does not help that none of the markets that Intel has invested in currently have the size of scope to buffer its losses in the x86 space.

Price War Commentary Is Misguided

One common misperception of analysts is that Intel will start a price war and destroy AMD. While this was true in the past when AMD did not have competitive product, this is not a viable strategy now as AMD's current offerings and the products that the Company are about to offer are superior to what Intel is offering.

Another key factor that many analysts miss is the fact that AMD's cost structure for the x86 processor appears to be superior to that of Intel (see image below).

With both Intel and AMD at the 14 nm process node, the die size of Zen is smaller than Intel's equivalent - indicating a likely lower cost structure. Furthermore, if the current process guidance holds, AMD will bear Intel to the 7 nm node.

Combining all of the above factors, a price war is extremely unlikely unless Intel commits a hara-kiri. If Intel were to start a price war, the loss of income for the company would be even more catastrophic.

Massive EPS Crunch Ahead For Intel

The combined loss of market share and the decrease in revenues means that Intel's operating profits will be eviscerated in 2018 and 2019 (see image below).

The table above implies that we could be looking at a massive EPS decline for Intel in 2018 and 2019 as AMD meaningfully ramps its x86 client and server market share. While Intel could do some belt tightening and cut expenses, the scope of the operating profit decline is unparalleled in Intel's recent past. Even expense reductions may not be easy since Intel needs to accelerate engineering and step up marketing spend as the Company is under an assault from AMD.

Summary

Due to various execution problems at Intel and a strong comeback from AMD, Intel is on the verge of losing massive share in the x86 market and at the risk of losing about half of its EPS.

As AMD ramps to meaningful market share by the end of 2018 and into 2019, we expect severe consequences to Intel's market capitalization. It is not difficult to see Intel losing about half of its current market capitalization by the end of 2018.

AMD remains the top semiconductor pick but now we add Intel as a solid, long-term short candidate. For the first time since the Y2K meltdown, Intel is now an excellent long-term short candidate.

Given the low beta nature of Intel, several low-cost, high-alpha options plays are possible.

Our View of INTC: Sell Short

