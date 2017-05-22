The Thing About Apple's Euro Debt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has, over the last years, issued a substantial amount of debt in order to finance the company's share repurchases and dividends. Most of that debt has been denominated in US dollars, but Apple has issued debt denominated in Euros as well - this provides a couple of additional benefits. Since Apple has just last week issued Euro denominated debt worth billions of dollars, let's take a closer look.

Apple's share price of $153 is just slightly below the all time high, after the company's shares had a very big run up over the last couple of months. Apple's twelve month performance stands at a staggering 65% - a great success for a company of Apple's size.

One reason for Apple's strong performance over the last year (as well as before that) is the rapidly shrinking share count Apple is experiencing - over the last five years the company's number of outstanding shares has dropped by almost 1.5 billion, or more than 20%. In order to finance this share repurchase program (on which Apple has spent $34 billion in just the last year, not counting in the dividend yet) Apple has taken on a big debt position, as most of the company's cash is positioned offshore and thus not available for share repurchases.

Apple's long-term debt now totals close to $100 billion, which is a substantial amount, yet overshadowed by the company's $260 billion cash hoard.

Issuing new debt in order to finance stock buybacks, acquisitions, dividends and so on has been a favorite of many multinational companies over the last years, and as long as those companies have big cash positions overseas, there is nothing wrong with that - the balance sheet still is very solid and the interest rates these companies have to pay are rather low. In Apple's case, the weighted average interest rate is 3.3%.

In order to get to the actual net cost of Apple's debt we have to lower this rate by Apple's tax rate, since higher interest expenses lead to lower pre-tax profits and thus lower Apple's tax expenses, which partially offsets the impact of higher interest expenses. Multiplying the 3.3% average yield with (1-0.26) gets us to a net cost of 2.4%.

In the US interest rates have been rising over the last one and a half years, with the effective Fed funds rate hitting five-year highs of very close to 1% recently. Interest rates are expected to continue to rise further, with two more rate hikes this year being considered as the most plausible scenario - at the same time the Eurozone still has a central interest rate of 0.0%.

The impact is that debt is currently a lot cheaper when denominated in Euros, which holds true for corporate debt as well - even when the issuer is not based in the Eurozone, as is the case with US-based Apple.

The exact rates for the Euro denominated debt Apple issues last week hasn't been announced yet, but from past debt issuance in the same currency we know relatively well how cheap that debt can be for Apple: In 2015 Apple sold paper maturing in 2027 at a rate of less than 2%. The debt that was issued last week in two tranches matures in eight years / 12 years, thus interest rates should be comparable to what Apple paid in the past - after all central rates in the Eurozone did not increase (they actually went down by 0.05 percentage points).

For a worst case, let's calculate with a rate of 2% - this gets us to a net cost of 1.5%.

Debt in $ Debt in € Net interest cost after tax 2.5% 1.5% Annual cost for $5.5 billion $138 M $83 M Total cost for 10 year average maturity $1.38 B $830 M

When we only look at the interest cost for the $5.5 billion worth of debt that was sold last week, we get to the conclusion that Apple saved about $550 million in net financing costs by issuing in debt denominated in US dollars rather than in Euros.

There is, however, another benefit of issuing debt in a foreign currency - it is a method of hedging against unfavourable currency rates. Let's look at what can happen to the €5 billion Apple has issued last week: That debt was converted to $5.5 billion (at the current rate), money that can be used for stock buybacks or for paying Apple's $13 billion per year dividends. When the debt matures in 10 years, there are three possibilities for the €:$ rate:

- The rate is the same as it is right now, in this case there was no impact, except for the lower interest cost.

- The Euro is stronger than it is today, in that case Apple would have to pay more than $5.5 billion in order to get €5 billion, i.e. would lose money in that transaction, but at the same time a stronger Euro would mean that Apple's European operations would be earning a higher amount of money for the company - the contrary to the negative impact of the strong dollar we have seen in many earnings releases of American companies over the last few years.

- The Euro is weaker than it is today. In that case Apple's European operations would contribute a lower dollar amount to Apple's top and bottom line than they do right now, but that is true even if Apple does not hold any debt denominated in €. It is, however, cheaper for Apple to get the €5 billion the company has to pay back to the holders of its debt, thus Apple makes money on that transaction.

By issuing debt in other currencies (€ in this case), Apple can thus hedge against unfavourable currency movements: A dollar that gets stronger (which hurts Apple's foreign operations) leads to a currency gain, which partially offsets the adverse effect of declining foreign currencies. Usually companies have to pay for hedging their foreign currency exposure, Apple gets access to that hedge for free - while at the same time saving hundreds of billions of dollars in interest expenses. The combination of these two factors make Apple's foray into Euro-denominated debt a very good idea, one Apple should employ more often.

Takeaway

Apple does what many companies are doing: Issuing debt in order to finance shareholder returns, while at the same time holding a lot of off shore cash that secures the company's debt.

By issuing debt denominated in Euros, as Apple did last week, the company gets some additional benefits versus issuing debt denominated in dollars: Lower interest costs and a free hedge against adverse forex movements, a combination that makes Euro debt a great idea.

