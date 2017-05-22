Selling Picks And Shovels To The Crypto Miners

Sometimes it is said the ones who got rich in the gold rush were the ones selling picks and shovels.

The cryptocurrency run reminds me of the California gold rush of 1848-1855. It started when James Marshall found gold in Sutter's Mill Coloma and initiated a mass migration and immigration that gave the American economy a boost and turned California into a leading state. It didn't end well with lots of disappointed people.

It reminds me of the gold rush as there are certain qualities gold and cryptos share and because there is a rush going on (see graphs of the two most important cryptos below):



Source: Coinbase



Source: Coinbase



Many cryptos have been on a tear in 2017, and in the case of Bitcoin (COIN) and Ethereum (ETHER), that means some serious cash being allocated towards the space as the market caps of $36 billion and $17 billion are not moved as easily anymore.

It took Bitcoin quite a few years to break through its 2013 record high, but it did so with much more competition out there. Coin market cap counts over 830 crypto coins and assets today.

Many Cryptocoins have a similar mechanic where transaction processing is powered by mining. In practice, the processors are getting paid in said cryptocurrency from a (usually) limited reserve that's controlled by no one. The verification process takes a lot of power and gets more difficult as more competition enters the market.

This process is referred to as mining. Another something reminding me of the gold rush. It depends on the type of cryptocurrency how it can be mined, but you can't compete on most "normal" PCs. Basically, it is a commoditized business and there's a race going on to deploy equipment and power as efficiently as possible. The price of power is a key factor, and with cryptocurrencies travelling light, mining is getting done in the areas that have a good balance of cheap and reliable power. I mean Venezuela could be great but you really don't want power outages once you have your monster farm running; you are not going to be thrilled if the power is out twice a week.

To mine Bitcoin you need specialized hardware that isn't useful for much else. It's easy enough to get an Antminer on Amazon, but you still need cheap power and a real interest in the process.

I've set up a very basic Ethereum miner myself to learn more about the process. My main finding: cloud miners are probably a better investment. IF you can get cheap power, a few simple calculations will give you the idea that mining yourselves is a much better deal but practical complications cured me of that idea. What you need to mine Ethereum is a good graphics card like the Nvidia GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon RX 9.

From what I gather, the Radeon RX 9 is currently one of the most powerful and power efficient cards you can easily run. Ideally, you set up the maximum number of cards per motherboard and don't waste money on any hardware that isn't required to maximize output per dollar invested. What hardware is the best to get can be dependent on price. Obviously, if the best card starts rising in price due to high demand, the second best initial option may become the best investment.

It's fun if you like numbers and engineering problems. At the end of the day, my guess is you'll find shopping for cloud mining deals is more efficient. The main problem with that being trust. You can't shop too aggressively on price because these cloud mining businesses are getting setup just to fleece people. It happens that some cloud mining scams will pay out for a while but ultimately turn out to be pyramid schemes. Yet, another parallel to the days of the gold rush.

I'm of the opinion the cloud mining services: Genesis Mining and Hashflare are trustworthy but always do your own due diligence before making significant investment.

What actually happens when you buy a contract with one of the miners I just mentioned is they plug in the GPUs corresponding to the amount you ordered and you are off to the races.

It doesn't matter whether we set this up in our basement or Genesis sets up a farm in Iceland, when we buy these contracts capacity and thus supply is coming into the market.

As they say in the oil and any other commodity business:

The cure for high prices is high prices and the cure for low prices is low prices.

With Ethereum at this price level, a lot of capacity should flow into the business perhaps only slowed down slightly by the prospect of Ethereum switching to the proof of stake algorithm Casper at the end of the year. That basically means no Ethereum mining through computing power anymore. You could still switch existing capacity to other cryptocurrencies at that time, so it's not a total loss on the equipment.

You get the general idea by now. It's a fun but very tough business. Investing in equipment at the wrong time can have disastrous consequences as you head into a bear market and you can make a ton of money in the reverse scenario. The extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies exacerbates the lessons E&P investors have had imprinted on them for a century.

Finally getting to the picks and shovels, it is Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) who are the most important producers of competitive GPU processors that are laughing all the way to the bank. A couple of relevant metrics to assess whether these companies should even notice demand based on Ethereum prices.

AMD data by YCharts

1. Price to Sales

The companies are already trading at price-to-sales multiples. In theory, it means a card getting sold for $100 adds $200 to AMD's market cap and $1,200 to NVIDIA's market cap. In practice, this won't happen because it doesn't make any sense, but I'm communicating the point that P/S is important.

2. Price

Importantly, neither company really moved on the Crypto boom. So the market doesn't think it's going to result in much additional demand.

3. Enterprise Value

AMD has an Enterprise Value of around $11 billion versus Nvidia's almost $80 billion.

If I evaluate these metrics, lacking specialized knowledge on either company, I think AMD could be somewhat interesting as a crypto-derivative. It has a market cap that's small enough that a large crypto investment boom can really move it. Its hardware is the premier choice for Ethereum mining. It doesn't trade at much of a P/S ratio, but that means there's some room for expansion if investments would really drive sales.

Conclusion

AMD could be an interesting crypto derivative if you don't buy into the whole gold rush and want to go with a picks and shovels trade which is like a higher probability trade with less upside. I'm enough of a believer (explained here) to prefer the real thing; buying Bitcoin and Ethereum at something like Coinbase - a Cloud based U.S. wallet backed by big name venture capital; use my invite to get $10 worth of Bitcoin free - and/or by mining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a little bit of a number of different crypto currencies. No AMD or NVIDIA. If easily available to me I've included referral links.