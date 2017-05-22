First United Corporation: After Repositioning Its Capital Structure, This Regional Is Worth A Look

This rights offering increases net income available to common shareholders and increases the ability of the bank to invest for growth, further optimize its balance sheet or pay a dividend.

In spite of this year's rally in financials, the Regional Banking space still provides an attractive hunting ground for value. The reasons for this are myriad: the sector is vast, analyst coverage is thin, special situations abound and managements have numerous levers to pull in order to create value for shareholders. While banks have suffered through the 2008 financial crisis followed by nearly a decade of low interest rates and crushing regulation, the institutions that were able to survive the crisis and remain profitable now find themselves with significant potential on the horizon as they recover.

These surviving banks are likely to enjoy significant long-term growth as they absorb their smaller competitors in order to more effectively bear increased compliance costs and harvest economies of scale across a larger asset base and geographic footprint. In the coming years, all of this sector-specific activity should occur against a backdrop of gradually rising interest rates which will help to alleviate compressed interest spreads for institutions as well as increase the value of low-cost deposits.

All of these above discussed factors translate into increased desirability of regionals over the long term. As the number of banking institutions in the United States continues to decline, a sustained period of value-creating consolidation is inevitable. Investors who are able to identify regional banks that are beginning to emerge from this period of dormancy with a focus on profitable and disciplined growth will be rewarded over time through increased earnings power and substantial growth potential.

One such bank that I have identified recently is First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). I believe that First United retains numerous attractive characteristics that will translate into higher earnings power for shareholders in the coming years: The bank has a long operating history, attractive business footprint and an improving capital structure which evidences management capability and focus. Better still, the management's willingness to actively increase shareholder value through repositioning the bank's capital structure is something that will gradually benefit shareholders regardless of changes in the broader banking environment and paves the way for several potential value-creating catalysts.

What First United Corporation Does

"First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services."

Founded in 1900, First United is a venerable institution. The bank's headquarters are located in Oakland, Maryland, and its operations comprise a network of 25 bank branches and 28 ATMs spread over Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties in Maryland as well as Berkeley, Mineral, and Monongalia counties in nearby West Virginia.

The Numbers on First United Corporation

With a market capitalization of $97.7 million, First United is a tiny bank. Priced at $14.25 against a book value of $14.87, the bank trades at a discount to book and has a higher-than-average PE ratio of approximately 16, or otherwise stated, an earnings yield of approximately 6.25%. The company currently does not pay a dividend. With total assets of approximately $1.3 billion diffused over 26 locations, experienced bank investors might notice that First United has a substantial deposit base when measured against the value of the company's equity in the marketplace, and this somewhat lopsided Equity to Asset skew is largely tied to the bank's capital needs in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Insider ownership in the institution currently stands at a little over 6%, and while that number would not seem all that high at first glance to investors, I believe it is higher than average when one considers the long operational history of the bank.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity, key measures of bank profitability, stood at 0.55% and 5.7%, respectively, and the bank's efficiency ratio stood at 73.8% for 2016 and 72.6% for the first quarter of 2017. Though these figures may not stand out as attractive to investors at first glance, it is important for investors to be aware of the fact that there is a clear path to materially improve the earning power of the company's equity which will be discussed later in this article.

When it comes to capital ratios, First United has a consolidated Tier 1 Capital of 14.69% and a consolidated capital ratio of 16.93% - well in excess of regulatory limits. The bank's Net Interest Margin stood at 3.19% for the year of 2016 and for the first three months of 2017 stands at 3.27%, a slight increase due to the benefit of gradually rising interest rates. The bank also has experienced significant growth in non-interest bearing deposits over the past several years, with non interest deposits increasing from approximately $175 million in 2014 to $239 million in 2017 while interest-bearing deposits declined from $801 million in 2014 to $797 million in 2017, a change of approximately 6%, to approximately 23% of the total deposit base from approximately 17.9% in 2014, something that I believe will be of significant benefit to First United as low- or no-cost deposits become increasingly valuable as interest rates rise.

The bank's current loan mix is weighted primarily towards residential mortgages and commercial real estate, with 2016's figures reproduced below:

2016 Loan Book Dollars (Million) Percentage Commercial real estate $298 33.41% Acquisition and development $104.3 11.69% Commercial and industrial $72.3 8.11% Residential mortgage 393.4 44.11% Consumer $23.9 2.68% Total Loans $891.9 100%

The bank has also been benefiting from improving asset quality, with management discussing gradually improving portfolio metrics in the company's most recent earnings report:

"Accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to .46% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2017, compared to .67% at December 31, 2016. The decrease for the first three months of 2017 was due primarily to improvements in the residential mortgage and home equity portfolios. Non-accrual loans totaled $10.9 million at March 31, 2017 compared to $13.9 million at December 31, 2016. The decrease in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2017 was primarily due to paydowns of $2.5 million on one large relationship. Non-accrual loans which have been subject to a partial charge-off totaled $7.8 million at March 31, 2017 compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2016. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure were $.3 million at March 31, 2017 and $.5 million at December 31, 2016."

The Workout: Improvements to Capital Structure Drive Value to Common Equity

Those who have been reading my articles about regional banks over the past several years might find it somewhat odd that I would be so interested in a bank with "middle of the road" Returns on Equity and Assets. While it is true that I typically seek out regional institutions with higher RoA and RoE ratios than First United's past performance, it is important to realize that I am looking at the company's future earning potential which has been significantly improved by a recent corporate action related to the management of debt obligations the company incurred during the 2008 financial crisis.

The company's recently completed rights offering, announced at the end of 2016, represents a significant step forward for the earning power of First United's common equity. As a result of this transaction, management of First United "sold an aggregate of 783,626 shares of common stock (the total number of shares offered) at $11.93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.35 million...[and] will use the net proceeds of $9.2 million to offset our planned redemption of $10.0 million of our Series A Preferred Stock and planned repayment of $10.8 million of our junior subordinated debentures. The redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock will reduce future preferred dividend expense by approximately $.9 million per year, and the repayment of the junior subordinated debentures will reduce future interest expense by approximately $1.1 million per year."

Plainly stated, First United used the proceeds raised from this recent rights offering plus existing cash on the balance sheet to pay down high-cost liabilities related to the 2008 financial crisis. The outcome of the rights offering is this: the current outstanding share count of First United has increased from approximately 6.2 million shares outstanding to 7 million (an increase of approximately 13%) while now approximately $2 million annually (preferred dividend expense of $900,000 plus $1,100,000 in interest expense) is now available to the holders of common equity after being previously diverted to paying higher-cost obligations. Over time, this excess cash can be now utilized for value-creating investments or be returned to common shareholders. This transaction was also immediately accretive to earnings albeit only slightly:

Balance Sheet/Income Statement Items FY 2016 Rights Offering Adjusted Pretax Income $10.06 Million $12.06 Million Income Avl. to Common $5.25 Million $6.06 Million Preferred Stock Outstanding $20 Million $10 Million Total Common Shares Outstanding 6.27 Million 7.05 Million EPS Full Year 2016 $0.84 $0.858

I believe it is also likely that after the bank redeems the remaining $10,000,000 in Series A preferred stock that is still outstanding at an interest rate of 9% (or another $900,000 in interest expense savings) in the near future, common shareholders will further benefit from interest expense savings as well as the likely resumption of dividend payments, helping to improve the long-term total return potential for investors as well as share prices in the marketplace. Another aspect of this rights offering that is noteworthy is the degree of insider participation, with the company's CFO, COO and Directors as well as other management purchasing shares. This widespread insider participation is something that I believe helps to more fully align incentive structures in the future as management now has even more "skin in the game" and incentive to continue to create value for common shareholders.

Organic Growth: New Branches and Trust Department Growth

When it comes to analyzing regional banking, investors often come to develop a mental template for several specific types of "specialized" regional operating models which they look for when they comb through the sector. In a commoditized business, it is important to seek out regional institutions which offer "something extra" to customers and investors. This differentiating factor may come in many forms: it could be expertise in a specialized type of lending, an unusually strong regional franchise or unique business or service offerings that are typically not found in a typical regional bank.

If an investor is able to identify a bank that exhibits one or more of these qualities, it helps to bolster the case for further research and investment due to the fact that the presence of a differentiating factor can make the banking institution more profitable to operate or more desirable to acquire which translates into above-average valuations. Over a long period of time, this differentiating factor can enable a small- or medium-sized institution to grow significantly into a larger regional player, realizing substantial long-term appreciation in the equity of long-term shareholders.

In the case of First United Corporation, I believe that the bank's Trust & Investment division provides an attractive area of differentiation for the company due to the stable source of fee income which is generated by the administration of approximately $715 million in Trust assets. The presence of a Trust department in regional banks is something that I believe can create substantial value, particularly as a regional bank grows in scale. Typically larger and more sophisticated banking institutions have the resources necessary to support a Trust division; however, the strong customer relationships that are inherent to the regional model can translate to significantly increased wallet-share which makes the presence of a Trust department in a regional or community institution a source of cross-selling revenue as well as a source of stable, fee-based income. Pre-Tax Income from First United's Trust & Investment division has experienced steady growth over the years with income rising over the past four years from approximately $5 million in 2014 to $5.8 million in 2016 and was reported at $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 (or $6 million on an annualized basis), something that has helped to offset a long period of interest rate stagnation that is a macroeconomic condition beyond institutional control.

Another important aspect of First United is that the bank has an eye to growth through expansion and redevelopment of branch locations as well as making significant investments in IT. This type of growth and investment is critical in the coming years as the face of banking technology has been completely altered over the past several decades due to shifts in customer preference and advances in banking technology. Smaller footprints, more sophisticated technology and a focus on atmosphere and comfort have come to define modern bank branches. The "Branches of the Future" are also typically more efficient for operators due to lower personnel count, higher degrees of service automation and lower rental and operating expenses due to less square footage. The newest branch of the bank, located in Frederick, MD, is featured in the company's most recent annual report and shows First United's new open concept that is replete with modern technological conveniences. In addition, I believe that over the long term, regionals like First United are well positioned to benefit from this model as a more "atmospheric" and sophisticated bank branch allows a higher degree of interaction and service with customers, allowing the "high touch" nature of regional and community banking to shine through, something that is important for customer acquisition and long-term retention.

Consolidation on the Horizon: Getting Scale Via Mergers or Acquisition

To a larger bank, First United represents an attractive acquisition target for several reasons. Not only does the company have a well-sized geographic franchise in an area where smaller regionals have been consolidating rapidly, but also First United's Trust division has experienced robust growth and represents a very attractive asset to the right acquirer due to the stable source of fee-based income. As I have already mentioned, the presence of a well-established Trust division makes the company desirable to banking institutions that may lack a well-developed offering in the space as it is in many cases cheaper to acquire a new operating division than to produce one de novo; it further supports the rationale and likelihood of a value-creating merger occurring.

The recent and ongoing focus of management towards improving the company's capital structure also makes First United more desirable to any potential acquirers. Though this process is still ongoing, the retirement of high cost of capital debt and preferred securities allows a substantial though gradual increase in the value of the common equity of the bank. However, for a larger institution in the area with a stronger balance sheet, First United's earnings power can be further unlocked through improvements to the capital structure and cost synergies more quickly. In a similar manner to how Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) would leverage its once famed AAA Credit Rating to turn marginally profitable acquisitions into solid investments almost "overnight" via debt refinancing and scale improvements, smaller banks can be uniquely attractive to larger banking institutions that are seeking to build out their franchise.

Over the longer term, I believe that First United is also well positioned to grow via acquisition, particularly after the company's rights offering due to the real earning power of the equity and asset base beginning to shine through after being previously masked by high cost of capital debt and preferred obligations. As these obligations are being gradually retired, investors are left with a bank that has a diversified source of fee income as well as the tailwind of expanding Net Interest Margins due to rising interest rates.

The bank is also well positioned geographically to acquire several smaller regional banks in the area (of which there are many in the fast consolidating Mid-Atlantic region) as it grows scale. As the earning power of the bank's equity increases, First United is much better positioned to utilize its shares as currency to acquire smaller banks in the region via stock-for-stock transactions, something which allows for additional flexibility when evaluating acquisition targets.

Risks

Investors must be aware of the fact that the recent rally in financials is in part due to the perception that the Federal Reserve will continue to increase after the most recent rate hike. Any delays or cessation in the pace of the coming rate hikes will translate into lower-than-anticipated earnings for financials, making overpayment risk very real. While there are many attractively priced regionals in the marketplace still, it is now more important than ever to be discerning which purchasing shares.

Despite this fact that there has been a broad upward revision in the price of banking shares in the marketplace, I believe the internal changes in First United's capital structure and the growth of the company's business in the long term will yield meaningful increases in net income to common shareholders, regardless of the broader macroeconomic situation.

Investors must also be aware of the fact that First United is impacted by changes in the economy of the regions that it serves. With a focus towards commercial accounts and small business owners in the Maryland and West Virginia area, the economic fortunes of First United are tied to the broader fortunes of the regions that it serves.

Investors must also be realistic about the time frame required for the bank to optimize its capital structure and I would estimate that without another rights offering or equity issuance that it will take at least two years for the bank to raise the necessary capital via earnings in order to extinguish the remainder of its outstanding debt and preferred obligations related to the 2008 financial crisis.

Conclusions: Gradual Transformation will Create Long-Term Value

For investors who feel that they have been left behind by the recent rally in financials and still want to benefit from a rising (albeit more slowly) interest rate environment, I believe that shares of First United represent an attractive, long-term investment for several reasons. Not only is First United well positioned to benefit from interest rate tailwinds, but also the recent changes to the capital structure of the bank, the growth of the company's Trust division and expanding branch presence ensure investors will be receiving a meaningful increase in earnings quality and business value from internal operational improvements and broader macroeconomic tailwinds.

As the bank continues to execute, I believe that shareholders will benefit from a re-rating of shares in the marketplace as First United experiences improved RoA and RoE ratios as a result of its efforts to optimize the capital structure of the bank. In the near term, I believe that it is not unreasonable for shares to appreciate to between 1.1 and 1.2x of book value, or approximately $16.40-17.90 per share as management continues to make earlier discussed improvements to the business. Over the longer term, I believe that First United is well positioned for significant growth via acquisition or organic expansion and would make an attractive takeout candidate anywhere from 1.3x to 1.5x book value, which would translate to approximately $19 to $24 per share, a solid example of low-risk "Base Hit" investing, though I would caution investors to gradually accumulate a position in order to benefit from any period of volatility in the broader marketplace.

