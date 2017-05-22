Trial And Error - Learning To Invest

This is my very first article on Seeking Alpha. I discovered SA a year and a half ago when I was about to start investing money in the stock market and I've thought about writing something myself for a while so here it goes. I'm a 33-year old doctor living in Sweden. When I started working 2 years ago after finishing med school I realized I needed to know how to invest my savings. This only concerns my private savings however since you're not allowed to place your retirement savings outside government sanctioned funds in Sweden. For my private portfolio I currently have about $6,500-$9,000 each year to invest depending on how much I have to spend on house, cars, kids etc. and also depending on the USD/SEK rate.

I'm now in to my second year of active investing. When you start out in the world of stocks it's all shining opportunity and easily grasped rules of investing. But… as with everything else in life, the more you learn, the more you realize how little you actually know.

I started my portfolio with the intention of only investing in large, well-established companies which can be counted on to be around for decades ahead. I've since learned that the term for such companies is "blue-chip". This is a very good idea when you are about to start a new portfolio. You want a stable foundation of well-known companies on which to build the rest of your portfolio. Even though I had exactly this plan for my investments, I quickly got side-tracked by comparing companies by their current dividend yield and ignoring other facts. The blue-chip companies we're talking about usually offer a dividend yield of under 4%. In most cases a lot lower. It was tempting to instead look at companies yielding 8 or 9 or even 10%. I fell for the temptation to chase yield and thus made some not-so-great investments. The foremost example of this is when I in November 2015 had about $600 to invest into new stock and I was looking at Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) among others but, blinded by yield, I instead chose to buy stock in Teekay Corp (NYSE:TK) at $32. TK at the time had a yield of 6.82% and a target price which suggested a very nice potential upside. A few months later, in April, TK cut its dividend by 90% and the price plummeted to $5. That hurt, a lot. I held TK until august but then decided to sell it. Mostly to get rid of the bad taste in my mouth every time I looked at the red numbers but also because by then, I'd stopped looking blindly at yield and was trying to get a better understanding for the underlying business I invested in.

In February 2016 I bought shares in BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) at $20 after having thoroughly read up upon the company. I knew there were speculations about a dividend cut coming up in March but it was my opinion that the share price was so low at the time that a cut was most likely already priced in. Speculation and guesswork… again. This time though, I was lucky. The subsequent dividend cut was in fact priced in and I sold my BBL in November 2016 at $33 and change.

As you can tell I'm talking about investing and at the same time I talk about companies no longer in my portfolio. A frequent buying and selling of stock is not exactly consistent with a long term investing strategy but I think that before you have a good grasp of how to identify stocks which fit in to your own portfolio for the long term, one has to be open to the idea that mistakes will be made, have been made and probably will continuously be made in the future. I will always allow myself to rectify mistakes even if it leaves a dent on my ego.

One basic error in my thought process was the calculations concerning current yield, yield-on-cost (YoC) and dividend growth. Seeing a current yield below 3% didn't entice me, and after reading about how YoC would inevitably go up with rising dividends I simply did the math on how many years it would take a certain 2%-yielder to reach say 5% YoC. It took much longer than I care to admit for me to realize that YoC isn't a great measurement and that if a company raises its dividend by 7% yearly and still has a current yield of 2%, the stock price has also moved 7% yearly. With this insight (yes, it was an insight for me so that's what I'm calling it) it became clearer which type of stock I should invest in. 2% yield plus 7% growth makes a 9% total return whilst a 7% yield with no growth is no more than those 7%.

Starting out I picked high-yielders for instant gratification in the form of large dividends. After having quite a few dividend cuts and failed earnings reports I put my money in more solid companies. I also bought dividend growth stock like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with low current yield.

The idea that slowly seeped into my mind was that as I have roughly 30 years to retirement and total return is what actually matters; why not invest in non-dividend paying companies? Said and done, I put money into Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). As a first buy of Alphabet I could muster cash for a whopping single share. AMD I bought because I believe in the company's approach with low cost processors. I had AMD processors in my computers some 15 years ago and would gladly have so again, now that the performance is on par with the competition.

My current portfolio does not fit into a standard investing idea. I have some DGI, income, value and growth stock. I have a few high yielders and some that do not pay dividends at all. All in all I'm starting to get a portfolio that I'm happy with. My current investment thesis resembles my initial idea about the solid companies I had in mind when I started out but it's a lot less general. When I chose where to put my money today I try to the best of my ability to have a spread between different sectors. As you can see from my portfolio summary below I am currently overweight in technology and underweight in industrials but I don't see a problem with it as I believe that with time it will eventually equalize. I try to keep a 4% yield in the portfolio and I put those dividends on top of my monthly contribution when buying new stock. I don't DRIP because my broker doesn't allow it (or any other Swedish broker that I've found), and getting a U.S. broker is frankly too much trouble.

When I look at my current portfolio there are a few companies that would have surprised me a few years ago. One above others, Facebook. I remember when Facebook had its IPO and I was one of the many who questioned its ability to make money and actually make a profit. Turns out Facebook could make money so now I own a couple of shares to take part of profits yet to come. I was also very late in considering Apple. I myself don't use Apple products since I like to put together my own computers and I think the iPhone is really expensive for what you get. This is just my personal opinion for not buying Apple products but it seems not everyone agrees with me and Apple's proven again and again that the company can deliver strong growth and profitability. Sometimes you have to step out of your personal opinions and only consider the facts, which is why I finally bought shares in Apple.

It's taken 1.5 years of trial and error and with a much bigger turnover in stock than I would have liked but as you learn more you need to be able to transform that knowledge into practice. All in all I've had a great total return in my portfolio and I think I've picked the right time to learn about investing when the market is pretty forgiving. It would have been tougher, to say the least, to make the same mistakes in a bear market. My next article will focus more on my actual portfolio performance and stocks currently on my watch list.

Current Holdings

Ticker Shares Purchase price ($) Price ($) Value Change since purchase Percent of portfolio Div/share Yield Div/tot AAPL 8 127.73 150.25 1202 17.63% 6.49% 2.52 1.68% 20,16 AMD 130 12.78 11.2 1456 -12.36% 7.86% 0 0.00% 0 Boeing Company BA 3 157.89 178.78 536.34 13.23% 2.90% 5.68 3.18% 17,04 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 35 12.05 17.8 623 47.72% 3.36% 2 11.24% 70 FB 4 152.64 144.85 579.4 -5.10% 3.13% 0 0.00% 0 GameStop Corp GME 24 24.14 23.84 572.16 -1.24% 3.09% 1.52 6.38% 36,48 GOOG 1 827.11 919.62 919.62 11.18% 4.96% 0 0.00% 0 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 10 60.09 56.71 567.1 -5.62% 3.06% 2.8 4.94% 28 Hormel Foods Corp HRL 18 34.79 34.19 615.42 -1.72% 3.32% 0.68 1.99% 12,24 Iron Mountain Inc. IRM 20 35.26 35.26 705.2 0.00% 3.81% 2.2 6.24% 44 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 4 124.65 126.67 506.68 1.62% 2.74% 3.36 2.65% 13,44 Main Street Capital MAIN 15 37.9 38.14 572.1 0.63% 3.09% 2.22 5.82% 33,3 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 50 16.3 15.87 793.5 -2.64% 4.28% 1.92 12.10% 96 Realty Income Corp O 27 55.26 53.76 1451.52 -2.71% 7.84% 2.532 4.71% 68,364 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc OHI 35 30.36 33.17 1160.95 9.26% 6.27% 2.52 7.60% 88,2 Pfizer Inc. PFE 16 32.74 32.23 515.68 -1.56% 2.78% 1.28 3.97% 20,48 Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 28 59.16 55.36 1550.08 -6.42% 8.37% 2.28 4.12% 63,84 Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A 33 48.47 55.21 1821.93 13.91% 9.83% 3.76 6.81% 124,08 SBUX 30 57.53 59.73 1791.9 3.82% 9.67% 1 1.67% 30 New Senior Investment Group SNR 60 9.93 9.74 584.4 -1.91% 3.15% 1.04 10.68% 62,4 Total Value $18524.98 Projected yearly dividends $828.024 Portfolio yield 4.47%

I appreciate any thoughts on my current holdings and tips/ideas are always welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMD, BA, CIM, FB, GME, GOOG, HP, HRL, IRM, JNJ, MAIN, NRZ, O, OHI, PFE, QCOM, RDS.A, SBUX, SNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.