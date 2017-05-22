Check Point: Best Play In Cyber Security?

With all the current headlines about cyber security, we decided to discuss one of our favorite companies in the industry. The following article will outline the three pillars of Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) and why we love this stock.

Thesis 1: Strategic Focus On Subscription Revenue

We are encouraged to see that the company has shifted their strategy in terms of revenue growth towards a much larger focus to subscription-based revenue. The graph below demonstrates the projected revenue of Check Point through 2020.

As can be seen, growth is expected to be around 8% in 2018, which are solid growth numbers. However, we would like to shift the focus towards the breakdown of this revenue. We are specifically focused on the growth that is coming from the subscription segment. We have seen +20% growth for the past 3 years in this segment and expect it to become an even larger part of the company in years to come. Specifically, subscription revenue from the sale of IPS, Application Control, URL Filtering, and Anti-Virus services.

We view this as a catalyst as subscription-based revenue allows the company to have stable cash flows and increases the "stickiness" of the customers. As customers buy subscriptions for specific services from the company, they will be encouraged to purchase complementary services that seamlessly integrate with all their other Check Point software. We believe the focus on subscription-based model will continue to drive up the share price for the next 3 years.

Thesis 2: Growing Cyber Security Concerns

With current events such as the WannaCry breach or the recent Zomato break which affected 17 million people, we are seeing increasing concern regarding cyber security. Simply Google search "security breach" and you will see 3 examples of cyber security breaches in the last 24 hours. In a research report conducted by Check Point 2016 Security Report and Exploits at the Endpoint: SANS 2016 Threat Landscape Study, the number of unknown malware increased 900%, with employees downloading a new unknown malware every four seconds.

As this concern continues to grow for consumers and enterprises alike, we believe Check Point will be able to capitalize as they can leverage their strong security software portfolio to meet the growing demands of customers. Currently, the company has a wide variety of solutions including firewalls, virtual private networks, virtualization and much more. The wide range of products and services the company can offer results in Check Point being able to service enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, as well as consumers.

Additionally, due to constant innovation and new products introduced to the security portfolio, it has become a single point of contact for all security-related activities for many large enterprises. Taking on large IT projects is often very costly for these large companies so they tend to remain with their current provider for long periods of time.

We view this as a positive as the company currently services 94 of the Fortune 100 companies, ensuring stable cash flows for years to come. Lastly, we see significant opportunity in emerging markets at they begin to increase the adoption rate of the internet and experience demand for IT security products. With all these factors considered, we view cyber security as a source of growth for the next few years.

Thesis 3: Proven R&D Success

With the ever-changing environment in the cyber security industry, there is significant need for research and development activities to occur for firms to remain competitive. We view this as a positive as Check Point is well positioned to thrive in such an environment with their already strong technological foundation and track record of successful R&D initiatives. For example, in 2016, the company launched SandBlast Agent, which was the first real-time zero-day protection for web browsers.

The software integrated with web browsers and protected users from a multitude of threats. Later on in the year, the company released its brand new Check Point 770 and 790 appliances, targeted towards small- and medium-sized businesses. We would like to point out that although the company has consistently increased their R&D budget over the last 6 years, the company remained extremely efficient, keeping their R&D to Revenue ratio below 10%. We believe this is extremely important for the company's success as R&D becomes an even more important determinant of success in the industry.

Takeaway

We are bullish on this company due to strong strategic decisions made by management, the current cyber security environment, as well as its R&D capabilities. Our rating is buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.