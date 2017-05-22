Reality Starts To Bite For The U.K. Nuclear Industry

With BREXIT, an upcoming election and nuclear company woes, the Conservative Party is talking about technology indifference to the transition to low carbon power.

Concept for island for North Sea Wind Power Hub

The UK nuclear industrial situation keeps getting more complex and controversial. Here I address the complexity confronted by the UK as it exits Euratom and starts to think about what it has previously rejected: China to the rescue at NuGen. All the while the proposals for dramatic expansion of offshore wind in Europe just keep coming!

External realities to centralized power generation.

It is now clear that key issues surrounding the fate of the traditional base-load power generators is much more subject to high level policy decision making that the vagaries of cyclic supply/demand "business as usual".

This has been experienced by the coal industry recently, with arbitrary decisions by the Chinese Government to restrict local production opening up a window of opportunity for coal exporters to China. There is a lot of nervousness about how long the good times are going to last and indeed this window may be closing already.

Nuclear power is an even bigger decision for Governments as the costs are massive, the insurance risk huge (too much for a corporation), and the time horizon long. Any decision to build a nuclear facility today involves a clear decision to spend much more on power provision than is required.

UK exiting Euratom

Just out is a detailed review from the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) of the consequences of UK exit from Euratom, which seems almost certain as it is Conservative Party policy. The NIA makes the point that in exiting the EU, the UK might be able to avoid exit from Euratom. Indeed the UK Government determination to exit Euratom is hard to understand because all of the experts seem opposed to this action, warning that it will create significant problems for the continuation of the UK nuclear programs, even including operating existing nuclear reactors.

Instead the best that NIA can recommend is that the UK Government make every effort to keep the current benefits of Euratom membership while new agreements are put in place with a number of parties. In particular there is a need for new co-operative agreements with the Euratom community, the US, Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan and South Korea, as well as bilateral agreements with Japan and other nuclear states.

The NIA document is a comprehensive account of the disaster that exit from Euratom means at a time when the UK is planning to radically restructure its nuclear industry; see also a commentary from Baker McKenzie.

Uncertainty at NuGen means delay in UK Grid upgrade

A major $3.6 billion grid upgrade in relation to the construction of the NuGen plant has been deferred while uncertainty surrounds the NuGen Moorside project.

China to the rescue or is that a sovereign threat?

When China General Nuclear (CGN) (OTC:CGNWY) took a 33% stake in the Hinkley Point C project last year, the UK Government insisted on right of veto on future changes in equity by the dominant owner France's EDF. The Government, in response to a significant element of UK power generation in Chinese hands, had indicated that other nuclear projects would not be available for Chinese investment. Then as part of the Hinkley Point C investment by CGN, it appears that there was acknowledgement that it would participate with EDF on the Sizewell project and become the major shareholder (66%) in the construction of the proposed Bradwell project in Essex, using Chinese Hualong One reactor technology (subject to British approval of the Hualong One design).

Just this week it has emerged that there will be discussions with another major Chinese nuclear company State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC) in relation to the 3 AP1000 reactors to be built at NuGen, which Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) owns but will not develop. This makes sense from a technical perspective as SNPTC is close to switching on the world's first AP1000 reactor Sanmen NPP in Shanghai. SNPTC is also involved with the construction of 6 more AP1000 reactors Haiyang NPP, in Shandong Province, with the first to be connected this year. Given that Westinghouse/Toshiba are not in a position to advance the NuGen project, SNPTC is perhaps the only company that could install 3 AP1000 reactors at NuGen. However to do this would involve yet another major project in the UK with a significant ownership by a Chinese company. I can't imagine that this will not attract controversy. The cost structure will also be interesting.

And wind proposals keep coming

Offshore wind is undergoing major growth in Europe and this is producing visionary plans for huge developments. The latest is a proposal (North Sea Wind Power Hub) from the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany to completely rethink offshore wind through building islands to support projects with country-scale capacity (30-100 GW). The islands would be the center of 1000's of huge wind turbines. If this kind of project gets momentum, one might imagine that the UK could get involved. Indeed a map of a possible position of the North Sea Wind Power Hub has links to Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, UK and Norway.

To provide context, the biggest European offshore array currently is 0.63 GW and all of the wind turbines in European waters amount to 12.6 GW currently.

The scale of projects like the North Sea Wind Power Hub must be very interesting for major wind companies such as Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY), DONG Energy (OTC:DOGEF), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:SIEGY)(OTCPK:GCTAY), Goldwind (OTC:XNJJY) and GE (NYSE:GE).

What does the Conservative Government say about new energy investments?

The upcoming election means that the parties give some indication as to their intentions on addressing climate change and restructure of the UK's power system.

Here is what the Conservative party says : "On climate change, the energy policy will be focused on outcomes rather than the means. So, after we have left the European Union, we will form our energy policy based not on the way that the energy is generated but on the ends we desire - reliable and affordable energy, seizing the industrial opportunity that new technology presents and meeting our global commitments on climate change."

If the above are not just platitudes to calm the electorate, one might expect wind to be on the agenda as the UK urgently addresses whether it plans to continue its ambitious nuclear program. This seems especially true if progressing with nuclear as planned means that Chinese companies end up with stakes on almost every project.

The two main opposition parties have a different tack to the Conservative Party on exit from Euratom (see above), as both the Labor Party and Liberal Democrats plan to try to remain in Euratom, while the Conservatives are clear that they are exiting Euratom, with all of the complexity that this involves. The Conservatives seem almost certain to win the upcoming election.

Conclusion

It is hard to keep track of major low carbon energy projects in the UK, which is at the cross roads with its nuclear programs. If the UK Government ends up supporting the development of the NuGen plant with Chinese company SNPTC, then China will have a major influence on power supply in the UK. On the other hand, the statement by the Conservative party in the leadup to the election that they plan to be technology agnostic would have to mean that wind power might become a leading contender to replace at least some of the planned nuclear projects. Whatever, offshore wind is booming in Europe and is worth paying attention to.

