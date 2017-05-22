Comcast (CMCSA) presents at JPMorgan Tech, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phil Cusick

Here we go. My name is Phil Cusick. I cover the Telecom and Cable here at J.P. Morgan. With me today is Mike Cavanagh CFO of Comcast who joined the company in 2015. And before that, Mike spent nearly ten years as a member of the Operating Committee at J.P. Morgan including six years as its CFO. Mike, thanks for joining.

Mike Cavanagh

I’m Glad to be here.

Phil Cusick

And with the upfront done, last week, I guess we should start with that. How do you feel coming out of that? What do you think it was interesting? And what should we be thinking about?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, good. I mean, I think, it’s obviously the work that goes on leading instruments coming out. I mean, it’s too early to give any real read out or update for folks. But I think the team, across the industry is power of television to reach audiences and get big brand messages out, launch new products is unique relative to other forms of advertising. So we are quite optimistic about TV advertising broadly.

Obviously, there is growth on the digital side. That’s been interesting. But we don’t think it’s over the long-term, we think TV holds its place and that’s the sentiment that we are getting in these conversations. We are particularly excited as we go in simply because of the progress that the team at NBCUniversal has made over the last five years, six years since the final business from GE when it was in the last place and now for four years running NBC has been the number one network and that’s on the strength of investing in big properties and we got the Olympics next year, Winter Olympics in 2018, Super Bowl in 2018 on top of the strength and the ratings that we have, our position.

That together with some of the leading cable nets and Telemundo which we will get to in a bid. The most important thing is we sell that all together. So I think, we – glad to the advertising community is that backdrop of optimism against advertising and are leading the conversations. So, feel good in answering the question.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And there has been a lot of headlines about the state of the national and local advertising markets. What are you seeing in sort of the business overall? And then specifically for NBC?

Mike Cavanagh

So, I think, we – in overall, I guess, the message on national is that the decline in ratings that has been happening has been offset by increasing CPMs for the reasons I just described, advertisers staying with TV advertising and that economic model continuing to work. So for us, specifically, against that – which we see continuing.

And so, for us, specifically, being in the position like no one else is, as I just described leaves us feeling very good about national advertising for NBC itself. And then on the local side, local is an interesting – a slightly different story where what matters most is people tune in for news and more importantly for weather.

So, our team as the owned and operated stations at NBC have again done a great job. We love the markets we are in, had driven great results there and so we expect to have a solid remainder of the year. Obviously, ex-political, local is driven heavily by what’s going on, put up here or not. So when you normalize our political, we think it’s a solid year ahead on advertising locally.

Phil Cusick

Okay. You mentioned, Telemundo, that’s been a great five-year story, but it doesn’t get a lot of attention and I think it will get a lot more with the World Cup that’s coming next year?

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

Just give us an overview of what’s happening there? What’s the sort of overall growth rate in the business?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, so the pipeline I guess, for investors is that our major competitor Univision, makes hundreds of millions of dollars more in profit than we do with Telemundo. That obviously correlates to how the businesses we are doing and so, years back, we were far behind them in terms of ratings and significance and now on the back of investments and programming, so heavy investments in prime time, later hours programming initially followed by a full prime time slates together with investments in sports, infrastructure and some talent has brought us basically into the same neighborhood to them in ratings terms.

So, obviously, it takes time to catch up in terms of affiliate fees in advertising, but expect that if we continue to sustain the progress, the position we have with, that we will be able to do much better profitability-wise in Telemundo over the coming years.

Phil Cusick

That sounds familiar with CNBC story over the last five years.

Mike Cavanagh

Doubled cash flow in five years. So it’s a good strong story.

Phil Cusick

It’s the sort of under monetization at Telemundo similar to where NBC was five years ago?

Mike Cavanagh

Yes, so, I mean, and for the same reasons. The same way that NBC was lagging as the team arrives in the number four position. It takes a while to prove out the sustained performance and people had been leaders have a little bit of a grace period as they slipped, but eventually, you’ve capture that as affiliate deals for new and as upfronts come and go, you are able to monetize the difference and catch up and close those gaps.

Phil Cusick

Okay.

Mike Cavanagh

And for the performances there, time and we have to sustain it and we have to then focus on getting paid profitably but that’s – we’ve seen that moving for confidence and being able to do that, really, really a good, good - very good success story that I just said. Just an another example, there is so many businesses in the NBCUniversal portfolio and as you go deep into them, there is lots of very similar stories in terms of just great and our management to these underlying – focused on underlying businesses and driving them forward.

Phil Cusick

And is that, at Telemundo it’s still – both the retrans and ad rates business and do they sort of go together as they morph out?

Mike Cavanagh

Similar to NBC, retrans, affiliate fees and advertising.

Phil Cusick

Yes, and retrans at NBC, it’s been a huge tailwind this year. I think 70% up this year in the first quarter. How should we think about the growth there as you sort of captured a lot of that ramp or are we still going in that pace?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, I think that was – I think de minimis or nothing, I think it was $4 million, five years – four, five years ago, it was $850 million last year. We’ve guided that we expect retrans to be $1.4 billion in 2017 and hence the growth rates that you described, it’s on the back of everything, I just described, the leading position of our NBC broadcast guide with all the things that we just talked about makes it must have televisions.

So, we will – you’ve heard some of the numbers that CBS talks about which is continued expectations for substantial growth and we see no reason why we wouldn’t be among the market leaders in retrans. So, there is more to come.

Phil Cusick

Still following that same path.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And flipping over to the Cable Net side, affiliate fee revenue was, I think up 9% in the first quarter, which surprised a lot of us given comments around the industry. How should we think about the sustainability of that growth?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, I guess, I’ll start at the end, which is that we continue to believe that the – with all the pressures on the cable business from cord shaving and cutting to ratings and alike that we have been focused on these dynamics for quite some time. Steve was one of the other guys talking about the dynamics of the industry and what it meant kind of managing this kind of environment.

So, we said then and we continue to say that we think we can manage that business to be a low to mid-single-digits EBITDA grower for the time. This year, we had – as you said, 9% growth year-over-year in affiliate fees, which is a level that will drive EBITDA growth this year above that long-term rates and we’ll expect that to continue – this is a year where we have reached that a lot – even many of our affiliates yields we said at the beginning of the year had kind of step-ups that you get in the very first year which are bigger jumps typically, and then there will be back to more normal growth rates in affiliate revenues after this year for the remainder of those contracts getting us back to the longer-term guidance, which I think is good guidance in this environment for Cable Net profitability.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And flipping to film, we had this a couple of years of…

Mike Cavanagh

We are getting NBC for you, for a change.

Phil Cusick

Other people covered cable.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

But film used to be a really volatile business and it’s I was talking to somebody about this recently, it seems like it’s becoming more stable. So, last year it was off a little bit from 2015 levels. This seems like with a number of hits this year, 2017 to be very similar to 2015 in terms of that record cash flow level. So number one, does that make sense? And number two, is there a reason we should see a lot less volatility going forward and start, maybe to monetize from an investor standpoint that that film’s cash flow?

Mike Cavanagh

Yes, I think that it’s been the team of Steve, Jeff, Donna Langley, Ron Myers from the beginning have talked about how to manage a slate of movies through time, that we were not in the business of taking big swings without a picture for how that fits into an overall portfolio. So you’ll see a lot more from us of building the kind of franchises we now have.

I think five years ago, we had one franchise, meaning a repeatable film and now we have eight across. So bringing back more proven intellectual property doing more and driving success in the animated side together with taking other comedy or other genres making sure that the size of the portfolio of – a best we are making in the slate in a given year kind of makes sense.

So I think that is the dynamic that’s changing the volatility and ability to monetize in the film business together with doing much better in consumer products as an example. So, going back to your question, we were record in the 100 year history of the studio was two years ago, $1.2 billion. We said at the time that was the – we had a lot of our franchises repeat that year.

So things – last year, we just simply had as good performance I would say for the type of slate and the number of repeat franchises we have. This year we are off to that and so, profits were $700 million, I think the third best year in the 100 year history of the studio and then this year we are off to the best first quarter and films like Get Out, which caught the cultural light case, but $5 million, very small budget. Split, we had the Fifty Shades and obviously Fast Eight came through with another $1 billion plus box-office for that franchise. So, got us off through a great start.

We still think Despicable Me 3 coming, Pitch Perfect 3, The Mummy, so, a lot still to go. So it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that we can repeat what we did last year, but we will see.

Phil Cusick

So, with that many…

Mike Cavanagh

And then, again in 2018, we have Jurassic World coming back again and another Fifty Shades and that’s – if you think about the slate having the cycle that we roll through and hopefully we – when we are investing in new, we are looking to make sure that we have some view to create new franchises as we go.

Phil Cusick

And how much does DreamWorks sit into that?

Mike Cavanagh

It’s – the animation side is successful movies in the animation side are among the most profitable or any movies you can mix. So what we observed and the team there knew when we talked about when we did the acquisition was that, we have a great animation team led by Chris Mellon and Andre in the Illumination, Minions, Despicable Me being among others, now Secret Life of Pets and things franchises launched last year.

So we’ve got that Studio Illumination, but to scale even bigger, we felt like we needed a – pull another animation studio. Chris will play a role along with Donna Langley across both of the studios, but getting more capacity to make animation products, rather than just pushing illuminations to do more than it was comfortable doing was the right answer. So unique opportunity to get that business a year – little over a year ago and we are very pleased as we sit here now.

Integration is going – gone quite well as kind of done and integrated. We’ve got a couple of years, so we really start to see movies that went from concepts to green life to production under our watch. But, the films that came out this year from the legacy DreamWorks were Boss Baby and what was the other one? Trolls, both did better, better than expected. So that’s great.

And on the TV side, the offtake that we do with Netflix was another big engine of opportunity for us where we at Universal had not yet invested to create animated television – an animated television studio. So, leveraging what we got with DreamWorks is underway on the TV side.

So, all good and then obviously consumer products feeds right into what we – we are already trying to do on the Universal side and as you know, I mean, we’ve got a substantial gap between the profits Disney earned on consumer products and what we earned. And we know what we don’t necessarily think that over time we will fill all of that gap. We have a lot of upside and given all the properties we now, all the IP we now have on the consumer product side, Phil.

Phil Cusick

So how are you working on monetizing that? We haven’t talked about that before.

Mike Cavanagh

We hired some key leaders that have experience in the space. We are taking in – I mean, historically, like a lot of businesses, is it an area of focus or not and when it’s not an area of focus we had a lot of – just simply, folks that would be out there willing to license our intellectual property for pencil cases in Hong Kong or erasers in other places or lunch box.

So, either you are just trying to skim or you are really doing a thoughtful – what are the products out there that retailers out there can really drive, what can we do to really help use our creative to control more of that – more of those economics and drive those economics. Again, there is models like Disney out there that do it really well and I would say neither ourselves nor DreamWorks had gotten our business on the consumer product side to be executing or even aspiring to execute the way the best-in-class guys did.

And that’s now the mission for that business. So we think that’s again, hundreds of millions of dollars of steady ongoing profitability if executed right. So going again back to the – what’s the – how volatile should the film business be. It’s always going to be up and down based upon the particular movies in a given year slate and it’s always going to be up and down based upon does things hit or not hit how big your surprises versus your disappointments.

But things like consumer products, more animation are the types of things – things we are doing, we’ve got the Fandango ticketing business in the film business and so ramping some digital activities in that space and growing all areas where you can take the overall business and change its economic profile which we feel really good about.

Great work by that team. So again, that EBITDA from film was almost nothing five or six years ago, then maybe 400 five years ago, and $1.2 billion two years ago, 700 last year again, this will be another decent year and next year…

Phil Cusick

Hundreds of millions of opportunity in products.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

What’s the timeframe to get to something like that?

Mike Cavanagh

Several years, as these are not 12 months opportunities. Several years type of opportunities.

Phil Cusick

You are also spending a lot of money in the theme parks, it seems like a sort of continued CapEx effort?

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

How long is that runway? You’ve talked about ten thousand rooms I think on properties.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

Where are we now?

Mike Cavanagh

So we still have a good long way to go. You think about our portfolio on the park side, we’ve got Orlando, which is a big market where lots of visitors, thanks to the other theme park in the market. We have a market share opportunity of capturing our fair share of the visitors to theme parks in Orlando with a very unique peer of family with somewhat older kids.

The story keeps getting better and better in terms of the recent spend, some of your days in Orlando and increasingly all of your days in Orlando at our currently two gates at the Universal Park in CityWalk together with we are opening Thursday, the third gate which is going to be our Volcano Bay water-based theme park which something over the weekend, the videos of testing a opportunity out of this ten story.

He has gone Thursday, we’ll see whether he posts anything on Facebook or Instagram. But, we will see. There is a vertical drop he may or may not do. But you think about in a market like Orlando, where there is tremendous visits coming in. We’ve got 5600 I think hotel rooms, we would think and in a market like that, we have multiple gates, the idea of investing in hotels with our partner Lowe’s is extending length of stay.

So you can have people come spend more days, go from x number of days that plus together with everything we described including CityWalk and consumer products driving per capita spend higher, so we’ve got those levers that you are trying to drive and to do that and sustain growth, which has worked well for us, you got to invest in the parks.

So we’ve been steadily on about a one new attraction a year in each of our major parks. So we just opened the Jimmy Fallon in New York this year – in earlier this year a month ago. In Orlando, we had obviously the two Harry Potter openings in Orlando. Several years back we did Harry Potter in LA Hollywood last year and now of course we just bought in our Japan theme park and the same idea there.

And we’ve acquired the rides for park purposes to the intellectual property of Nintendo. So, think Mario and alike what our creatives are excited to do with that and we think that intellectual properties for theme parks tests well anything we’ve ever seen. So in coming years 2019, we should open a Nintendo World in Japan, followed by Orlando, sometime down the road.

And to the potential question for why anyway – why buy a theme park like Japan, well you think about the investment we are on, the ability to scale the intellectual property of something like, once you spend the money to create and conceptualize type of attractions you would put in a Nintendo World, well, if you are going to do that and have an ability to leverage that across multiple parks, we’d rather own then license out our name. So, Japan, great park. We are glad to buy that one in. And in coming years, maybe five years down the road, we will be opening in Beijing.

Phil Cusick

And CapEx in that business has been ramping, call it 10% a year. Is there an opportunity to really accelerate that in an appetite to do that?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, I would say, generally speaking, we will keep doing what we’ve been doing, whether that’s going to require more capital intensity, I wouldn’t necessarily point you there, we will come back to that when we do next year’s guidance. This year, you are right, we are going to be up 10% but there is lot of things other than attractions that go into the numbers. So if you have to do some infrastructure on a periodic basis, sometimes you have some bumps.

Phil Cusick

Okay. Let’s switchover to the Cable business and talk first about, in the first quarter, you’re the only cable company to – or video company I think to add subscribers.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

And what’s driving that? Is it sort of a low-end mix? Is it a broadening of distribution? What’s happening there?

Mike Cavanagh

Well, you’ve heard us talk about it before, but it’s a combination of – we think we have the best video product. We think X 1 in particular, the platform that drives video for us, keeps getting better and better and as we penetrate it deeper and deeper into our base, that’s distinct versus other folks. And last piece I would say, we’ve been investing heavily in the customer experience and so that’s all is – for the last couple of years and we are all of those things are helping drive better retention, as well as more reasons to be with us and that’s the net effect of it.

So we are pretty, we understand and see that there is plenty of competition out there. There is new entrants in the OTT space coming in, but, we like the tools and our toolkit to continue to compete effectively for the business and continue to – and Dave said as recently as Thursday or Friday on another stage, his goal is to add video subs in 2017 for the full year and we obviously did in the first quarter.

Phil Cusick

And part of that in video subs is – it seems like being pulled on along somewhat by broadband penetration that was starting to get a little higher, thought it was finding a little bit harder. Do you feel like the growth there is sustainable?

Mike Cavanagh

We do. I mean, broadband, we are talking earlier with a group, we think about broadband – I mean, it’s a fabulous business. We think kind of anyway the world evolves, our customers need and desire to have more capacity and faster speeds and the best product available to them in all dimensions is a very important great product to be providing to folks. So we see that as continuing to be a growth driver for us for quite some time.

As you know, it’s just the investment in speeds, 16, 17 speed increases in 16 years, the percentage of people that we have at 100 megabit speeds or higher, our investment in DOCSIS, new wireless gateways that are coming out, the XP-6 to enable that. Investments in Mesh Wi-Fi with our investment in Plume, you go on and on.

We are not resting on our Laurels. We are making the products better and better and that’s when you look at hindsight and ask the question about how are we doing – why are we doing, what we are doing in video, it’s – today, it’s because of the stuff we did to invest in the products in quarters and years past and think about just looking at our broadband business in the same way, continuing to make sure we are well ahead of the curve and innovating and making the product better and better over time.

Phil Cusick

And it seems like every week we get a new news about another over-the-top potential player anyway, although some don’t really show up. How do you think about that ecosystem? Are they synergistic with existing video and broadband? Are they cannibalistic to existing broadband and as an owner both of media assets and as a distributor, how do you think about the dynamics there over the next few years?

Mike Cavanagh

These are little bit wait and see. We don’t have to wait and see whether they are going to be coming out us and trying to compete, that’s for sure, they are coming and we observe that and said so. The wait and see is, these things always take time to see how they mature.

You are seeing a lot of products that are coming to market, as we said for reasons, the reasons why we haven’t – we’ve been asked repeatedly why don’t we go out a footprint with a video-only product and we obviously see the benefit of bundling economics with other products we can deliver. Obviously, many of the OTT players, this is all they are doing and when they are coming out of the gate, with models – business models, that maybe a best or breakeven plus or minus a little bit and face the same long-term challenges that you all point out that we face which is higher programming cost over time.

So therefore, the losses are going to get bigger or the prices going to have to go up and will that resonate with the folks that are trying out the products in the first instance. We will see. All it does is, to me and to us is that, we like our own game in terms of segmenting customers, providing a great video experience through X 1, integrating Netflix, integrating YouTube, making it better and better as time passes, bundling it with broadband and providing a great value.

That one someone really does the – what do I give versus what do I get if I go to an OTT’s choice. We hope to drive it to a place where the outcome is that it’s more complementary than us, more bringing people back to the ecosystem than taking people away from the ecosystem, it’s going to be a different outcome for every traditional video distributor, but we like the way we are set up and continue to stay focused on making our video products better and better.

Phil Cusick

Okay, let me switch to cost for a few minutes in cable and the non-programming OpEx growth in the first quarter was 1.4% I think, which was much lower than the trajectory has been.

Mike Cavanagh

Yes.

Phil Cusick

Are you looking at substantial cost-cutting efforts in there? What are you doing to control that one?

Mike Cavanagh

It’s lower. I wouldn’t say it was – should have surprised anybody, because we have said that it’s our intention in the last few years when we had – this year and last higher than historical and higher than what we expect to see in the future programming cost that we intended to do our best to maintain or only let margins drop modestly.

And so, the math to get from here to there is, we got to do exactly what we’ve done on programming costs in 2016 and 2017. I am sorry, our non-programming costs, that is. And the – what’s behind that is not random and indiscriminate cost-cutting in order to achieve that, it’s really the thoughtful focus that we need to run lean, leaner.

And also that we invested heavily going back a couple of years in the customer experience and as we said at the time, really the desire was deriving and coming off of redirecting sort of the troops that were intended to be working on the Time Warner Cable integration, Neil Smith and Dave Watson kind of said we are going to redirect all that energy and power into fixing or improving our customer experience.

And so we put a lot of effort which included a lot of expense against getting in front of the experience while we did the root cause work to change the back-end and now we are starting to see the back-end fixes driving calls and truck rolls and the things that drive customer service-related expense are coming down and we are benefiting from that roll down on that as an example.

Phil Cusick

So it’s not cost-cutting, it’s the result of the investment…

Mike Cavanagh

We invested in – we invested to achieve better experience and we said all along and I have seen it in my prior – better customer experience is often done at lower cost.

Phil Cusick

Right.

Mike Cavanagh

And so, the other side of it, lot of effort put into digitizing the business, so to speak making digital channels where there is fewer errors, easier for people to manage the experience, app-driven customer calls, onboarding through – and that’s a journey, because not all of our customers want to necessarily deal with it.

We got a legacy base but obviously in the world we are living, you see many companies doing a great job, running their infrastructure that way when their customer-facing businesses and I think that’s another long-term them that will be helpful to non-programming costs.

Phil Cusick

So after a couple of years of investing in that and sort of larger than normal programming numbers, if that trajectory continues on, then in 2018, we can start to see real margin growth again?

Mike Cavanagh

We’ll see.

Phil Cusick

Back to some historical levels.

Mike Cavanagh

We will back to – we don’t go beyond the year in terms of giving any guidance. So, we’ll talk about next year when we get to the end of this year, but I would tell you that we are going to keep doing the same thing. Like I said the outcome of what we – what you are seeing in non-programming is the result of the same work that’s going to continue. Obviously, the – what’s specifically the opportunity that is that drives the numbers will be different as time passes by, but we are going to keep doing the same type of work.

Phil Cusick

Got it. Last question, last week, you sort of quietly launched your wireless offer to your sort of entire customer base with a – I think a $45 short-term offer for everyone. It sounds like the beta went pretty well and no real issues there. What have you learned so far both in the beta and the first few days of the offer?

Mike Cavanagh

I am not to be glued, but I would say we’ve learned nothing to – it’s too early. It’s – many of you have heard the launch of that product a couple of months back, we did an employee rollout that obviously left with all green lights. So we advanced to – as you say, a soft rollout to customers last week. So it’s a few days, but we are in no different place than we were when we kind of made the announcement of what we are doing, how we were thinking about it and alike.

So, we continue to be optimistic that going down the road, we are going down, we will have the potential to lower churn in our existing business, deepen relationships with existing customers. All at economics that can be standalone profitable and if all that works, that should continue to be a reason why customers come to us versus going to other places.

So, hopefully, it affects the arc of growth in the business. But time will tell. We said, people updated as we learn more and I would think about our offer $45 unlimited for our best customers $65 for everyone else on unlimited and then a pay by the gigs product, $12 for folks that select between those two.

Big point and no line charges and the big point is, within a household, not everybody have to do the same thing, so you can have parents on by the gig, if they are not using lot, data hungry teenager on an unlimited package.

So I think we will see how customers respond, but we think we are bringing forth between the value proposition and the fact that it’s obviously the best LTE network in the country together with the best devices, married together with our distribution. We have 29 million relationships today and we will do everything we can to leverage our existing business and assets. But we are going to walk before we run and learn as we go.

Phil Cusick

As Brian pointed out on the call, the company has been around the wireless space for twenty five years, why is now the right time to launch an MVNO? You had the opportunity before. Is the overall ecosystem coming to the point where you really see synergies between the two sides of the business?

Mike Cavanagh

No, no, we are not at the stage where we have any – we want to learn what’s – we want to get out there and we now have handsets. We now have devices that are prior MVNOs or not once available under as good network as this one is.

The economics of this particular MVNO, remember, we don’t go into details, but it was born of a business transaction where we’ve sold spectrum that is valuable spectrum as you know, in exchange for something that we wanted to have good economic characteristics for us as we thought about one day potentially doing this. So I think the circumstances are a little different than they were before and now it’s certainly a good time to get on with hopefully driving a successful product – new product.

Phil Cusick

Good. That’s all. Great, thanks.

Mike Cavanagh

Thanks, Phil. Thanks, everybody.

