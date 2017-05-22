KDDI Has Maintained Mobile Market Share So Far, But That's About To Change

Company Introduction

KDDI (OTC:KDDIF, OTCPK:KDDIY) is Japan's second-largest mobile carrier, only behind NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM). The company is primarily known for its mobile carrier "au" brand. A little known fact about KDDI (even among Japanese people) is that KDDI and NTT Docomo are basically sister companies (just not very friendly ones). KDDI's origins can be traced back to 1953, when government-owned NTT's international telecommunications division was split off into a separate corporation called KDD.

Source: au Website

KDDI's current form largely came about when KDD merged with DDI Corporation and IDO Corporation (2000), which were both engaged in the mobile carrier market.

Today, the company broadly offers the following services:

Mobile communication

Fiber internet

Cable television

Various content (video, music, etc) and payment

Data center

Cloud

Information and Communication Technology Solutions (enterprise)

A few quick facts about KDDI:

30% market share in Japan MNO mobile carrier market (December 2016) 13% market share in Japan fiber internet market (December 2016) 51% market share in Japan cable television market (December 2016)

Source: KDDI IR Presentation (Japanese)

MVNO Effects

In my last article about NTT Docomo, I briefly highlighted Japan's mobile carrier industry trends. One of the key movements in the industry has been the rapid entrance and expansion of MVNOs (Japanese-equivalent of companies like Cricket Wireless or Virgin Mobile in the US). Despite MVNOs taking the mobile carrier market by storm with low-cost offerings, KDDI's au brand has had a relatively firm grip on its market share:

Source: Combination of historical NTT Docomo, KDDI, and Softbank Filings

On the surface, this is good news. In case you haven't had a chance to read my NTT Docomo article, a majority of MVNOs run on NTT Docomo's network. Any au share loss to MVNOs will effectively mean a gain for NTT Docomo. While au was most recently ranked No. 1 in terms of customer satisfaction ratings among the three largest MNO carriers (JD Power & Associates - Japanese), this isn't the only reason au has not been greatly affected by the MVNO storm.

Technical Differences = Increased Switching Cost for Customers

Au's 3G network runs on a technology called CDMA2000 while NTT Docomo and Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) network runs on W-CDMA. Globally, W-CDMA is more common. This has been a bit of a drag for Au in terms of product selection, as some products would not be compatible with Au's network.

Basically, not all of the phones sold at Au stores can be used on NTT Docomo/Softbank's network and not all phones sold by NTT Docomo and Softbank can be used on Au's network, regardless of whether the SIM card is unlocked. Although MVNOs offer low prices, most of them run on NTT Docomo's network. With compatibility issues between Au phones and NTT Docomo's network, it hasn't exactly been easy for MVNO-interested Au customers to make the switch.

While the transition from NTT Docomo to MVNO is as smooth as can be (since the network doesn't actually change), it's not uncommon for Au customers to buy a NTT Docomo network-compatible phone to transition from Au to MVNO. That said, CDMA2000 is set to fully phase out by 2020, so the negative moat that comes from technical differences in 3G technology will not last much longer. We can expect to see au lose more market share to MVNOs over the next several years as technologies used by NTT Docomo, Softbank and KDDI networks become more uniform (the three carriers still use different bands, but that's enough technical talk for today).

MVNO Strategy

Part of KDDI's defense to the MVNO storm is to join the movement. The company has developed/acquired the following low-cost sub-brands:

UQ Mobile

Biglobe

J:COM Mobile

Through its sub-brands, KDDI has gained a total of 874,000 mobile contracts as of March 2017. This includes contracts that run on NTT Docomo's network. Compared against EOY 2015 data, this gives KDDI a 7.6% share in the MVNO market - probably a smaller share, since the MVNO market has been expanding rapidly. Interestingly, the company aims to gain a 30% share in the MVNO market. At least in theory, the path of least resistance is to acquire its own low-ARPU au customers, given the current technical differences in carrier networks.

In addition to joining the MVNO storm, KDDI is protecting the au brand by bundling au mobile contracts with other services - like financial services (insurance, loans, payment services) and lifestyle services (fiber internet, electricity, e-commerce). Contract bundling is primarily done through mobile, fiber internet, and cable television bundling. This combined with the other services offered by KDDI essentially creates the "au eco-system."

Business Segments

The discussion in this article has largely focused on KDDI's mobile carrier business. This is because the "Personal" segment - which consists of the mobile carrier, cable television, and fiber internet business - accounted for 72.7% of revenues and 79.5% of gross profits for the 2017/3 reporting period.

Source: KDDI Filings

Source: KDDI Filings

An important point to note about the segment distribution is that the Value segment is an extension of the Personal segment. The Value segment consists of au content, payment, membership, and several other value-added services that are offered to au customers. Essentially, 82% of revenues and 90% of gross profits come from the same pool of customers. The Business and Global segments offer data center, cloud, and ICT solution services.

Domestically, the management team is primarily focused on shifting its au mobile carrier brand from a commoditized voice and data offering to a heavily integrated "lifestyle" brand, where customers not only sign up for au's mobile carrier service, but also make use of the fiber internet, financial, cable television, utility, and content services.

Internationally, the management team is looking to building mobile infrastructure in Myanmar, Mongolia, and Cambodia. Additionally, they are focused on expanding data center operations. That said, the global segment only accounts for 5.5% of 2017/3 revenues, and KDDI has a long way to go before the segment starts to move the needle.

Tearsheet

Source: Nikkei and Financial Times (data retrieved 5/22/2017)

In terms of balance sheet health, KDDI isn't nearly as healthy as NTT Docomo, but KDDI's leveraged investments are paying off, as seen by the solid 15.9% ROE performance. Much like NTT Docomo, KDDI has not felt the pain from MVNO carriers yet, though for different reasons. Overall, KDDI is in a healthy position, but we can expect to see some market share loss to MVNO carriers as 3G gets phased out.

