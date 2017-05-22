Short-Term Momentum Overshadowed By Longer Term Need For More Revenue Streams

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), despite lauding its progress in its Services division, which grew 31% y/y and has grown to the size of a Fortune 500 company, largely remains an iPhone story. The iPhone accounted for over 60% of total revenue in the quarter, and Apple's reliance on iPhone sales remains a large reason why a premium earnings multiple over the S&P 500 isn't assigned to the company by investors. While the risk of the iPhone losing its "cool factor" to present and future competitors is a possibility, in the near term, momentum looks to accelerate, as the probable launch of the next generation iPhone approaches. Marketwatch cites that 2018 shipments are projected to be a record 250.6 million with Goldman Sachs predicting the base level of the iPhone 8 will cost $1,000 with a premium model likely selling for $1,099. The 2018 fiscal year could hold very promising results for Apple based off of the iPhone 8 performance, but I believe a significant portion of the iPhone 8 upside has already been priced in, along with another key driver of potential tax reform leading to cash repatriation.

On a standalone basis, once the iPhone 8 cycle runs out of steam, catalysts become murkier. It has tax reform, which is subject to political risk, and the time frame may disappoint investors, if the healthcare reform bill is used as a measuring stick. There is the increasingly mentioned Services division, which is part of Apple's attempt to lessen dependence on the iPhone. However, Services accounted for just 5% of total revenue in the quarter and is in the early innings of becoming the focal point of investor attention. Apple faces a culture disconnect in China as many of its Services aren't popular with consumers. India remains very far away from Apple gaining a significant toehold, with only a 3% current market share, and Apple may need to sacrifice margin in order to gain share. All that said, I believe Apple still has about 13% upside left, as the iPhone 8 "supercycle" will be enough to power it higher. However, if tax reform were to get done, I believe an acquisition of Disney (NYSE:DIS) would present a much more interesting value proposition and would give Apple the multiple expansion it currently lacks, assuaging investor fears of over-reliance on the iPhone.

"The iPhone 8 more of my money…but it's got 3D Touch!"

According to the Economic Daily News, the 3D touch solution Apple is using on the iPhone 8 will cost Apple as much as 2.5x more than what it currently uses for the iPhone 7 and 6S. Apple currently pays about $7-9 for the 3D Touch panels on existing iPhones, which will reportedly increase to $18-22 resulting from the OLED display being more fragile than the LCD displays Apple currently uses. The enhanced production process reportedly will cost Apple's partners 50% more, and Apple will be charged 150% more. Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but if Apple's costs rise significantly, I would expect those costs to pass through to the consumer. Goldman Sachs predicts the iPhone 8 base model will have 128GB of storage with the premium model having 256GB, with the models having OLED screens and better/faster NAND/DRAM memory. I don't believe pricing will be an issue with consumers for the iPhone 8 cycle given likely marketing behind the 10th anniversary iteration.

I project that 255 million iPhones will be sold in 2018 with an average selling price of $714, up from $645 in 2016. A massive upgrade cycle is likely in 2018 in addition as the install base grows. As Apple has said it expects newer iPhones to be replaced after three years, in estimating the iPhone install base as best possible, I take the last three years of iPhone full year unit sales (169,219 million in 2014, 231,218 million in 2015, and 211,884 million in 2016) for a total of 612,321 million users at year end 2016, rounding up to 700 million accounting for an estimate of those who hold their iPhones past the three-year mark. I project 15% average growth through 2018 for a year end 2018 install base of roughly 925 million, equating to over a quarter of the projected install base buying iPhones. With a higher ASP likely driven by the iPhone 8, this could be offset by upgrades from older edition iPhones by the install base that may help Apple's market share pick up from the 14.9% it had at the end of Q117.

For 2018, I estimate $182 billion in total iPhone sales and suspect that the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone 8 will enjoy massive popularity among consumers, being Apple's best edition of the iPhone in its history. That, however, does not take away the long-term issue of needing to find growth, as the iPhone 8 cycle may be a massive opportunity, like the previous iPhone 6 supercycle, it won't last ad infinitum. The smartphone market is maturing, as according to Statista, the worldwide smartphone market will grow at about 4% per year through 2021.

The Understanding of Other iCultures (Or Lack Thereof)

According to data from Counterpoint Technology Market Research, shipments of the iPhone fell by 15% y/y in Q117, being overtaken by local Chinese brands, Oppo and Vivo. Huawei is now the market leader in smartphone shipments, with market share of 19.7%. Apple is in fourth place at 10.1%. Admittedly, some of the problems Apple faced were due to Chinese regulators interfering in the business. When Apple launched iTunes Movies and iBooks in September 2015, Chinese regulators shut them down. However, Apple Music and Apple Pay are still active in China, and neither of them seems to have gained a significant toehold. In digital music, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has more than 70 percent of market share with its streaming apps. Chinese competitors account for most of the remaining 30 percent. Apple's Chinese music catalog isn't as deep as some competitors, as the majority of mainland Chinese music rights are tied up with Chinese domestic streamers, according to Alex Taggart, general manager of Outdustry, a Beijing-based music industry services company.

The other main issue is cost, as most Chinese consumers are accustomed to getting music for free. Apple Music, in contrast, charges a monthly subscription fee for a limited supply of Chinese music. When Apple Pay launched in China, Tencent had 90 percent of the Chinese mobile payments market with AliPay, WeChat Pay, and TenPay. Apple Pay also relies on near-field communication technology to transmit encrypted information, which means Chinese businesses interested in using Apple Pay need NFC scanners. The App Store has been a notable bright spot for Apple in China, as China overtook the US in 2016 to become the largest market for App Store revenue. With Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) absence from the country and Apple committed to spending half a billion dollars in Chinese R&D, any successful tailoring of services to localized Chinese demands should be a longer term tailwind.

Apple also looks to expand its India presence, as it has started initial production of a "small number of iPhone SEs," according to Apple's statement to CNBC. It's also marketing a discontinued version of the iPhone 6 through online retailers for a discounted price of $450, according to CNET. A contributor to Indiawest.com points out that Apple's India localization needs improvement, as Siri has vast trouble recognizing an Indian name or city, a Bollywood tune, and Apple has no support for Indian languages, as everything is in English. Apple does offer an Indian version of its music streaming service, but similar to the situation in China, it's expensive relative to local competitors, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama, and lacking content depth. Perhaps the biggest problem to Apple's Services vertical expansion in India is that it requires credit cards, which less than 1 percent of the population has. If Apple wants to grow Services in India, this may be a change it should consider given the low level of credit card adoption.

Apple is also outmatched on price. Lower end smartphones of Lyf cost $45 with three months of unlimited data, text, and calls. Higher end models cost about $150 and have comparable features to the iPhone 7, which sell for $750 and higher. Chinese brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Oppo have about 46% of market share according to Counterpoint Research and offer OLED displays, which Apple currently doesn't, and use the Android operating system, enabling the Google Assistant to learn Indian languages such as Hindi. Android has 97% market share in India, and very little motivation exists for Indian developers to write software for Apple's platform.

Counterpoint Research estimates that about 250 million phones are sold in India every year, with about 125 million of those being smartphones with an average selling price of $125. By 2018, Counterpoint estimates there will be 400 million smartphone users in India. Taking a best case scenario, even if Apple were to get a 50% market share, which I believe is highly unlikely, and assuming a third of iPhone users upgrade per year (66 million), assuming an ASP of $425 given current Indian economics, puts Apple at $28 billion in annual iPhone revenue. This is still $20 billion less than total 2016 China revenue and a current 10.1% Chinese market share. Tim Cook has admitted that India is about 7-10 years behind where China is currently, and given the challenging economics of India, any significant iPhone and services traction seem to be notably far off, even as 4G adoption grows.

Is There a Mouse in The House?

My 12-month price target on Apple of $173 is due to outsized contribution of the iPhone 8 cycle and assumes no tax reform built in. However, should favorable tax repatriation laws be passed to where Apple can bring its gross cash hoard of nearly $260 billion onshore to utilize, that should be an additional boon provided the cash is put to use that generates attractive returns. Seeking Alpha contributors have opined that Apple does not have a history at completing large deals, and there would be few apparent synergies between Apple and Disney. I actually agree with both of those. However, I believe that isn't the reason as to why Apple should look to purchase Disney. Apple needs product diversification, and a merger with Disney would immediately boost its content with the likes of ESPN, Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, etc.

An acquisition would certainly not come cheap, as I estimate Apple would pay about a 40% premium for a deal price of $230.5 billion. I think Apple would likely tap the debt markets to finance the deal to the tune of about $100 billion. I also estimate 10% of the acquisition is in stock. Even so, assuming no revenue synergies, I estimate Apple and Disney's pro forma operating income of $83 billion would still only have the combined entity levered around 2.5x using Apple and Disney's current long-term debt + an additional $100 billion. I don't believe Apple returning capital to shareholders helps its business over the long haul in its current state, as despite over $210 billion of capital returned to shareholders as Tim Cook pointed out on the last earnings call, Apple still gets valued like a hardware company. Returning capital masks the larger problem of over-reliance on iPhone growth, and a content acquisition I believe would be the ideal way for multiple expansion to occur. I believe Apple purchasing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) could also solve its problem, but I don't see Apple paying over 80x forward P/E for an asset.

Assuming an acquisition of Disney occurred in 2018, I believe Apple should be valued at a pro forma 17x 2018 EPS multiple, a 10x free cash flow multiple, and a 15x Operating Income multiple, for a price target of $224, for upside of 46.4%. While the probability of a Disney acquisition may be less than 50% even with tax repatriation, I certainly believe it would be in the best interest of shareholders and help shape a new narrative for Apple on a go forward basis.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. Current litigation risk with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), while highly unlikely, could lead to a ban on iPhone imports, which would be very materially adverse to the overall business. Failure by Congress to overhaul the tax code and pass favorable repatriation laws may pose a risk to Apple's current valuation. Failure to achieve growth in new markets such as China and India could slow Apple's growth and business momentum. Additionally, M&A risk would possibly be increased if repatriation laws are relaxed, as overpaying for assets would likely be seen as a negative.

Valuation

On a standalone basis, I estimate that Apple will generate $273 billion in 2018 and $68 billion in operating income on the strength of the iPhone 8 super cycle. Assuming Apple trades at 15.5x 2018 EPS, 9x Free Cash Flow, and 11.5x Operating Income, 13.1% upside is implied for a price target of $173.

